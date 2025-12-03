Make flavor-packed chickpea stew in minutes

As soon as my house’s heater runs for more than a day or two, I declare it stew season. Stew, soup’s heartier, less-brothy cousin, is pure comfort in a bowl. But it takes a bit of know-how to translate what is often an hourslong cooking endeavor into a quick, 30-minute recipe.

No matter if the stew is vegetarian or meat-filled, the secret to weeknight success is to use flavor-packed ingredients. A relatively large amount of harissa sauce, along with a full bag of frozen chopped onions, forms the base of this tagine-inspired dish. The harissa sauce brings chiles and aromatics, along with olive oil which balances acidity. (It’s important to choose a harissa sauce, not a paste, as it will be looser and less potent.) A couple tablespoons of salty preserved lemon adds complexity, while green olives layer in additional salinity.