Made In Georgia How a Christmas movie inspired a reluctant baker to sell ‘yamalicious’ treats Yam Foods turns out sweet potato products from cookies to ice cream to syrup. Karen Ervin of Mableton-based Yams Foods developed a recipe for sweet potato cookies and created a business based a vegetable that had been a family favorite for decades. (Courtesy of Yams Foods)

By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC 1 hour ago link copied

A Christmas movie inspired Karen Ervin of Mableton-based Yams Foods to overcome her reluctance to bake, develop a recipe for sweet potato cookies, and create a business based on a vegetable that had been a family favorite for decades. “Sweet potatoes were just always on the family dinner table. My maternal grandmother, Corean Russell-King, enjoyed a baked sweet potato every day of her adult life. My mom cooked with sweet potatoes, making the best candied yams and sweet potato pie. I was never good at cooking or baking. The one time I made a sweet potato pie, it was terrible,” said Ervin.

In 2022, while watching “The First Noelle,” all that changed. “They were eating sweet potato cookies, and I almost fainted. I love sweet potato pie so much and I thought sweet potato cookies would have to be delicious. That Christmas Eve, I made a batch.” Not happy with that first batch, Ervin gradually equipped her kitchen with what she needed for baking and spent three months baking sweet potato cookies every week until she found a recipe she thought was just right. Excited about the possibilities, she started experimenting with sweet potato cornbread, pound cake and doughnuts. Sweet potato cookies launched Yams Foods. (Courtesy of Yams Foods) Her success in baking inspired Ervin to start a business. She had the background to do it, having earned her master’s degree in entrepreneurship and marketing from Kennesaw State University.

She incorporated her business, made a website and was ready to sell her sweet potato treats.

Acquiring a manufacturer’s license allowed her to sell online and ship across the country. She started making her sweet potato products in a commercial kitchen in Marietta and is currently the company’s only employee. “I am a recovering motivational speaker,” she said with a laugh. ”I love coming up with slogans and like Beyonce’s ‘put a ring on it,’ I say ‘put a spin on it’. My spin is developing different desserts. My newest are sweet potato pecan and peanut brittle. I created s’mores using sweet potato cookies instead of graham crackers.” Karen Ervin of Yams Foods doesn’t just bake with sweet potatoes. She makes sweet potato ice cream, too. (Courtesy of Yams Foods) She also makes sweet potato pound cake, sweet potato cinnamon rolls, sweet potato pecan biscuits, sweet potato holiday cookies, and still offers doughnuts and cornbread. And she’s offering sweet potato ice cream. Ervin will deliver the ice cream within a 10-mile radius in east, west or south Cobb County. Otherwise, sweet potato ice cream enthusiasts can meet Ervin at the festivals and markets she attends, or pick it up at Ervin’s commissary kitchen.