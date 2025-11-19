Tangy mojo pork recipe offers respite from traditional fall flavors

The bright herbs in this quick-cooking mojo-marinated pork tenderloin recipe offer a refreshing alternative to traditional Thanksgiving flavors. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC; food styling by Kate Williams)

Skip the butter and sage — this recipe brings bright citrus and herbs to your fall dinner table.

Tangy, herbaceous Cuban mojo criollo marinade is a versatile bottled sauce to keep on hand. It’s a flavor-boosting enhancement for mild proteins such as pork tenderloin, chicken breasts and white fish, and can do double-duty as the base for a serving sauce.

The ingredients in mojo — sour orange, lime, oregano, garlic — are not common at Thanksgiving, so using the marinade in a dinner recipe around the same time as turkey day offers a breather from the (often delicious but sometimes overwhelming) onslaught of butter, sage and pumpkin spice.