Tangy mojo pork recipe offers respite from traditional fall flavors
Skip the butter and sage — this recipe brings bright citrus and herbs to your fall dinner table.
The bright herbs in this quick-cooking mojo-marinated pork tenderloin recipe offer a refreshing alternative to traditional Thanksgiving flavors. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC; food styling by Kate Williams)
By Kate Williams – For the AJC
1 hour ago
Tangy, herbaceous Cuban mojo criollo marinade is a versatile bottled sauce to keep on hand. It’s a flavor-boosting enhancement for mild proteins such as pork tenderloin, chicken breasts and white fish, andcan do double-duty as the base for a serving sauce.
The ingredients in mojo — sour orange, lime, oregano, garlic — are not common at Thanksgiving, so using the marinade in a dinner recipe around the same time as turkey day offers a breather from the (often delicious but sometimes overwhelming) onslaught of butter, sage and pumpkin spice.
In the recipe below, pork tenderloins and a mixture of mojo criollo, olive oil and fresh oregano marinate for the same amount of time it takes to heat the oven and a sheet pan. The hot sheet pan jump-starts browning on the pork while it roasts to a rosy medium doneness. While the pork cooks, whisk additional mojo criollo marinade with more fresh herbs, oil and lime juice for a drizzle or dipping sauce at serving. The pork is excellent served with black beans and rice, sides that can be incredibly quick thanks to supermarket shortcuts — simply buy canned black beans and microwave rice packs.
On the side: Warmed canned black beans and steamed white rice
Place a rimmed sheet pan on the middle rack of the oven and heat the oven to 450 degrees.
While the oven is heating, season the tenderloins with 1 teaspoon salt. Add to a large bowl with 1/4 cup bottled mojo marinade, 1/4 cup olive oil and 2 teaspoons oregano. Turn to coat. Let sit at room temperature while the oven heats.
When the oven is hot, carefully remove the baking sheet and place the tenderloins in the center. Roast for 10 minutes.
Carefully remove the baking sheet from the oven and flip the pork. Continue to roast until the thickest parts of the tenderloins register 140 degrees, about 5 more minutes. Using tongs, roll the tenderloins around in the pan juices to add color to the exterior. Transfer the tenderloins to a carving board and let rest for 5 minutes.
While the pork is cooking, make the sauce: Combine the cilantro with the remaining 1/4 cup bottledmojo criollo marinade, 1/4 cupolive oil and 1 teaspoon oregano in a medium bowl. Add the juice of half the lime. Whisk to thoroughly combine. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Cut the remaining lime half into wedges for serving.
Slice the pork and serve with the sauce, beans and rice on the side.
Serves 4.
Per serving, without rice and beans: 445 calories (percent of calories from fat, 66), 35 grams protein, 3 grams carbohydrates, trace total sugars, trace fiber, 33 grams total fat (6 grams saturated), 111 milligrams cholesterol, 548 milligrams sodium.