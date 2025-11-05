Brief buttermilk brine brings bold flavor to weeknight chicken breasts

Marinating poultry in buttermilk is a tried-and-true technique for making fried chicken, but using it on a whole bird not destined for the deep fryer was popularized by bestselling cookbook author Samin Nosrat in her book “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat” (Simon and Schuster, 2017). Her method is simple: let a whole chicken sit in a mixture of buttermilk and lots of salt overnight before roasting. The salt and the acid in the brine tenderize the meat and the sugars in the buttermilk help to create a deeply browned skin.

For those without the luxury of extra time, we can adapt Nosrat’s technique to make a fast, flavorful weeknight chicken dinner. Use small boneless, skinless chicken breasts instead of a whole bird and amplify the brine’s flavor with a heavy dose of garlic powder. A 10-minute rest in the marinade is enough to flavor and tenderize the chicken, and a relatively quick pan-fry deeply browns the exterior while the chicken cooks through.

To build on the buttermilk theme, reserve some of the marinade (before adding the chicken) to use as the base of a ranch-like sauce. Add a scoop of sour cream and a flurry of soft green herbs (parsley or dill work equally well) to drizzle over or under the chicken at serving time.

