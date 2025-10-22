Shortcut ingredients streamline family-favorite personal pizzas

Lloyd’s Restaurant and Lounge on DeKalb Avenue is one of our family’s favorite spots for dinner. Between the kid-friendly food (read: pizza and fried mozzarella) and strong cocktails, it’s got something for everyone at our table. Our go-to pizza order is the Bolognese, a pie dotted with ricotta cheese and flavor-packed meat sauce. But on days when we don’t want to venture out for dinner, I’ve come up with a quick weeknight twist on our favorite pizza.

It relies on two shortcut ingredients: naan and jarred Bolognese sauce. Naan offers a better flavor and texture than premade pizza crusts, plus the smaller size means you can make personal pizzas and adapt their toppings to suit different family members’ tastes. When shopping for Bolognese sauce, look for brands that don’t include added sugar or other less-than-nutritious ingredients; Rao’s is a solid choice.

Lloyd’s Restaurant and Lounge on DeKalb Avenue is one of our family’s favorite spots for dinner. Between the kid-friendly food (read: pizza and fried mozzarella) and strong cocktails, it’s got something for everyone at our table. Our go-to pizza order is the Bolognese, a pie dotted with ricotta cheese and flavor-packed meat sauce. But on days when we don’t want to venture out for dinner, I’ve come up with a quick weeknight twist on our favorite pizza.