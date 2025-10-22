Shortcut ingredients streamline family-favorite personal pizzas
A quick weeknight twist on our favorite pizza.
Naan provides a simple stand-in for the crust in homemade versions of the Bolognese pizza from Lloyd's Restaurant and Lounge in Inman Park. (Credit: Aaliyah Mann for the AJC, styling by Kate Itrich-Williams)
By Kate Williams
32 minutes ago
Lloyd’s Restaurant and Lounge on DeKalb Avenue is one of our family’s favorite spots for dinner. Between the kid-friendly food (read: pizza and fried mozzarella) and strong cocktails, it’s got something for everyone at our table. Our go-to pizza order is the Bolognese, a pie dotted with ricotta cheese and flavor-packed meat sauce. But on days when we don’t want to venture out for dinner, I’ve come up with a quick weeknight twist on our favorite pizza.
It relies on two shortcut ingredients: naan and jarred Bolognese sauce. Naan offers a better flavor and texture than premade pizza crusts, plus the smaller size means you can make personal pizzas and adapt their toppings to suit different family members’ tastes. When shopping for Bolognese sauce, look for brands that don’t include added sugar or other less-than-nutritious ingredients; Rao’s is a solid choice.
Cooking the pizza couldn’t be simpler — just turn on the broiler. A quick stint broiling the bottom of the naan keeps the crust from becoming soggy. Flip and add a thin layer of sauce and two cheeses: mozzarella and ricotta. A second trip under the broiler melts and browns the cheese. Fresh basil and a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil add another layer of flavor, and the pizzas are ready to serve. A martini on the side is optional.
Quick Bolognese Pizza
4 prepared plain naan (one 12-ounce package)
2 cups high-quality jarred Bolognese sauce, such as Rao’s
3/4 cup whole milk ricotta cheese
4 ounces fresh mozzarella, torn into bite-size pieces
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1/4 cup fresh basil, torn into bite-size pieces
Heat the broiler to high with the rack in the second-highest position, about 8 inches from the heating element.
Place the naan on a sheet pan, bottom-side up. (It’s OK if they overlap slightly.) Broil until lightly browned, about 2 minutes. Carefully flip and rearrange on the sheet pan.
Divide the sauce over the naan and spread it in an even layer, leaving a 1/2-inch border around the edges. Dollop the ricotta over the sauce, then scatter the mozzarella on top. Broil until browned and crisp, 3 to 5 minutes.
Remove from the oven and drizzle with the oil. Top with the basil and serve immediately.
Serves 4.
Per serving: 584 calories (percent of calories from fat, 53), 19 grams protein, 50 grams carbohydrates, 8 grams total sugars, 4 grams fiber, 34 grams total fat (11 grams saturated), 63 milligrams cholesterol, 1,113 milligrams sodium.
Kate Williams is a freelance writer and recipe developer. In addition to the AJC, her work has appeared in places such as Alton Brown's Good Eats, The Local Palate, Serious Eats, and America's Test Kitchen.
