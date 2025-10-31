Food & Dining R. Thomas Deluxe Grill bought by local hospitality company Teranga Group ‘We don’t want to change it,’ says Amat Baba, the restaurant’s new owner. Cliff Oxford (from left), Michael Sheltra, Linay Thomas Sheltra, Amat Baba and Khady Thiam celebrate the sale of R. Thomas Grill at the restaurant. Linay Sheltra sold R. Thomas, the restaurant founded by her father, to Baba's hospitality company, the Teranga Group. (Courtesy of Andrea Fernandez)

R. Thomas Deluxe Grill, the one-of-a-kind restaurant on Peachtree Street known for the tropical birds at its entrance, was purchased Friday by the Teranga Group, a local hospitality company. After closing the deal in the early afternoon, the buyers and sellers met at R. Thomas for a celebratory lunch. Amat Baba, an owner of the Teranga Group, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that his team planned only minor, cosmetic changes to the restaurant in the short term.

“We don’t want to change it,” Baba said. “People have been coming here for years, and they love it. When you come here on the weekend, it’s still packed.” RELATED R. Thomas Deluxe Grill owners selling famed Buckhead restaurant Teranga Group executive chef Sering Kah said he was impressed with the quality of the food at R. Thomas. He plans to spend time at the restaurant every week in a supervisory role, but said he did not feel the need to overhaul the kitchen. The current employees and menu will remain unchanged, Baba said. The restaurant itself will get a slight face-lift, with plans to change out the furniture, update the floor and other minor tweaks to make the space feel more modern. The fate of the birds, however, is unclear — Baba said they will likely continue to stay on the premises, but noted their area near the entrance presents a safety concern because of the mingling of car and foot traffic.

The Teranga Group owns multiple restaurants in Atlanta and Charlotte, North Carolina. The company has two lounges called Teranga City, one in Brookhaven and the other in Charlotte. In Wolof, the common language of western Gambia, the word teranga means “hospitality,” Baba said.

The Teranga Group also operates a takeout business called Jollof Express and has a fine-dining restaurant planned for Midtown next year called Afro District. R. Thomas was sold by Linay Thomas Sheltra, daughter of the restaurant’s founder, Richard Thomas. The deal was brokered by Cliff Oxford, a longtime friend of the Thomas family. In April, Sheltra and Oxford announced the restaurant would be put up for sale — with a few stipulations. They wanted a local buyer who would serve as a steward for Sheltra’s father’s original vision. Because they were looking for the next owner to fit a specific profile, they had no timeline for the sale. “This is a special one. I’ve sold hundreds of companies, and this is maybe the most special one of them all,” Oxford, a serial entrepreneur, told the AJC. “R. Thomas is part of Atlanta, and Atlanta is part of R. Thomas.” “I’ve turned it over to somebody who will be a keeper of my dad’s legacy,” Sheltra said.

Oxford said he fielded other, more lucrative offers for R. Thomas that Sheltra and her team ultimately turned down. “I’m sure people thought, if somebody comes in bigger, they’ll probably take the money and run,” he said. “But we said no to people to find the right local buyer. In the back of my mind was always, ‘What would Richard want?’” R. Thomas Deluxe Grill has a new addition by the entrance: a sign advertising franchise opportunities. (Henri Hollis/AJC) Oxford and Sheltra previously said they hoped the next owner would expand the restaurant into a franchise business — something the Teranga Group intends to do, according to Baba. The company is already exploring opportunities to open a second R. Thomas location in Charlotte. A sign by the restaurant’s entrance advertised franchise opportunities. “This is special because it’s a historic day in the Atlanta entertainment and dining community,” Oxford said.