New hotel brand selected to anchor Centennial Yards’ entertainment district

Virgin is a relative newcomer to the luxury hotel game, but its growth has been rapid. Launched in 2010 by Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, the hospitality flag now operates seven locations, including hotels in New York, Las Vegas, London and Nashville, Tennessee.
“Virgin Hotels brings a bold blend of energy, personality, and world-class hospitality,” Brian McGowan, head of Centennial Yards, said in a news release. “We’re proud to welcome their first Georgia location to Centennial Yards.”
This rendering shows the Virgin Hotels property that John Drew, CEO of the company developing the hotel, said in a statement will bring “its own unique, cheeky identity and energy to the area.” (Courtesy of Centennial Yards)
Centennial Yards is Atlanta’s largest redevelopment project, transforming a 50-acre tangle of rail lines and parking lots located beneath downtown’s viaducts into a minimetropolis next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena.
The core 8-acre entertainment district at Centennial Yards was under construction in early 2026. (Courtesy of Centennial Yards)
Centennial Yards is being developed by Los Angeles-based CIM Group. It received city approval in 2018 to start delivering its vision, which is slated to include thousands of apartments, office towers, restaurants, retail, new streets and various attractions.
Hotel Phoenix, which is operated by CIM Group without an attached hotel flag, was one of the first buildings finished within Centennial Yards when it opened in January. The Virgin Hotels tower will become the project’s second hotel, and CIM Group is pursuing plans to build a third hotel at 88 Elliott St.
This rendering shows a room in the 261-room hotel that Virgin Hotels is expected to open next year in Centennial Yards. (Courtesy of Centennial Yards)
The hotel will also include a ground-floor lobby bar, a rooftop bar and lounge, a sprawling pool deck and an adjacent event lawn, among other amenities. John Drew, CEO of the Drew Co., said in a statement that Virgin Hotels will bring “its own unique, cheeky identity and energy to the area.”
Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.
Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.