Business New hotel brand selected to anchor Centennial Yards’ entertainment district Downtown Atlanta megaproject chooses young, albeit fast-growing, hotel brand for its latest hospitality tower. This rendering shows the 261-room hotel that Virgin Hotels will operate within the Centennial Yards entertainment district in downtown Atlanta. (Courtesy of Centennial Yards)

By Zachary Hansen 1 hour ago Share

Downtown Atlanta is about to get its newest luxury hotel, and it’s from a brand making its Peach State introduction. Virgin Hotels was announced Wednesday as the operator of a 14-story hotel that’s under construction at Centennial Yards, the $5 billion redevelopment of downtown’s Gulch. The 261-room hotel is slated to open next year, serving as a cornerstone of Centennial Yards’ 8-acre entertainment district that also includes an immersive theater called Cosm and a Live Nation music venue.

Virgin is a relative newcomer to the luxury hotel game, but its growth has been rapid. Launched in 2010 by Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, the hospitality flag now operates seven locations, including hotels in New York, Las Vegas, London and Nashville, Tennessee. “Virgin Hotels brings a bold blend of energy, personality, and world-class hospitality,” Brian McGowan, head of Centennial Yards, said in a news release. “We’re proud to welcome their first Georgia location to Centennial Yards.” This rendering shows the Virgin Hotels property that John Drew, CEO of the company developing the hotel, said in a statement will bring “its own unique, cheeky identity and energy to the area.” (Courtesy of Centennial Yards) Centennial Yards is Atlanta’s largest redevelopment project, transforming a 50-acre tangle of rail lines and parking lots located beneath downtown’s viaducts into a minimetropolis next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena.

The core 8-acre entertainment district at Centennial Yards was under construction in early 2026. (Courtesy of Centennial Yards)

Centennial Yards is being developed by Los Angeles-based CIM Group. It received city approval in 2018 to start delivering its vision, which is slated to include thousands of apartments, office towers, restaurants, retail, new streets and various attractions. City leaders also approved a $1.9 billion taxpayer-backed incentive package for the project, the largest of its kind in Atlanta history. Hotel Phoenix, which is operated by CIM Group without an attached hotel flag, was one of the first buildings finished within Centennial Yards when it opened in January. The Virgin Hotels tower will become the project’s second hotel, and CIM Group is pursuing plans to build a third hotel at 88 Elliott St. This rendering shows a room in the 261-room hotel that Virgin Hotels is expected to open next year in Centennial Yards. (Courtesy of Centennial Yards) Boston-based real estate developer the Drew Co., which was a partner on the nearby Signia Hotel, is also a partner that helped select Virgin Hotels. Chops Lobster Bar, an iconic Buckhead restaurant, was previously announced as the anchor restaurant for the hotel’s ground floor.