Food & Dining Pecan shortbread, Jollof spice blend and more Southern-made products to try Make November easier and more flavorful with finds. A selection of Southern products to try in November include (clockwise from upper left) Jollof spice blend, esquites in a jar, pecan shortbread and gourmet deviled eggs.

From deviled eggs to canned esquites, here are 12 Southern-made products to try out in your kitchen this November.

A build-your-own bitters set Whether it’s for your own home bar or as a fabulous gift for a friend, a four-bottle set of bitters from EL Guapo is what the bar connoisseur needs. Choose from 11 bitters ranging from classic orange Cuban to crawfish boil and gumbo. We’ve been loving the spiced cocoa bitters in an old-fashioned made with Sazerac Rye, true to the company’s New Orleans roots. $74.99 per set of four (4-ounce) bottles. Available at elguapobitters.com. Whether it’s for your own home bar or as a fabulous gift for a friend, a four-bottle set of bitters from EL Guapo is what the bar connoisseur needs. Choose from 11 bitters ranging from classic orange Cuban to crawfish boil and gumbo. We’ve been loving the spiced cocoa bitters in an old-fashioned made with Sazerac Rye, true to the company’s New Orleans roots. $74.99 per set of four (4-ounce) bottles. Available at elguapobitters.com. Jolloff spice blend from TKO Spices. (Courtesy of TKO Spices/LeAnn Reid) Jollof spice blend

Tosin Kayode started Atlanta-based TKO Spices in 2024 with five blends. The jollof spice blend includes smoked paprika, coriander, turmeric, thyme, and nine other spices and herbs that are the traditional seasoning for Nigerian jollof rice. We used it to make Southern fried chicken from the recipe on the TKO Spices website. $13.50 per 2.4-ounce jar. Available online at tkospices.com. Tosin Kayode started Atlanta-based TKO Spices in 2024 with five blends. The jollof spice blend includes smoked paprika, coriander, turmeric, thyme, and nine other spices and herbs that are the traditional seasoning for Nigerian jollof rice. We used it to make Southern fried chicken from the recipe on the TKO Spices website. $13.50 per 2.4-ounce jar. Available online at tkospices.com.

Bakeware from Wilton. (Courtesy of Wilton) Bakeware and ready-to-use icing It’s time to take stock of your baking supplies. Wilton has everything from springform to fluted tube cake to 16-inch cake pans big enough to feed a crowd. When you’re ready to frost your cakes, Wilton’s easy-to-squeeze icing pouches come in nine colors, each with four interchangeable tips to make decorating easy. It’s time to take stock of your baking supplies. Wilton has everything from springform to fluted tube cake to 16-inch cake pans big enough to feed a crowd. When you’re ready to frost your cakes, Wilton’s easy-to-squeeze icing pouches come in nine colors, each with four interchangeable tips to make decorating easy. $4.59 per 7.5-ounce pouch of icing with four decorating tips available at Walmart. Bakeware available on Amazon and at Walmart from $9.09-$14.99. Calamansi tree from Via Citrus. (Courtesy of Via Citrus)

A calamansi tree Your friend who enjoys Filipino food and fun cocktails needs a calamansi tree so they can pick fresh fruit right off their own tree. Atlanta-based Danny Trejo offers citrus trees from his family’s Florida farm delivered to your door. A winter-shipped calamansi is likely to arrive with both fragrant flowers and bright orange fruit. Your friend can grow it in a protected spot outdoors or indoors in a space where they receive four to six hours of direct sunlight. $70 per tree in 1-gallon pot. Available on Amazon and at https://www.viacitrus.com/. $70 per tree in 1-gallon pot. Available on Amazon and at https://www.viacitrus.com/. Blackberry spice and sage simple syrup from Sallie’s Greatest. (Caroline Porth/Courtesy of Sallie’s Greatest) Blackberry spice and sage simple syrup

We’ve long enjoyed the creations of Sallie Dent Porth and her Cameron, South Carolina-based company, Sallie’s Greatest. We just tried her blackberry spice and sage simple syrup and it’s now a favorite, thanks to the combination of the sweetest blackberries and herbal back notes from the sage. Drizzle it over ice cream or sorbet, mix it with sparkling water or wine, or pour it over pancakes and waffles. $14 per 12.7-ounce bottle. Available online at https://salliesgreatest.com/. $14 per 12.7-ounce bottle. Available online at https://salliesgreatest.com/. Champagne dill mustard from Emily G’s. (Pete Massey/Courtesy of Emily G’s) Champagne dill mustard Jennifer Burns of Atlanta-based Emily G’s has been dreaming up delicious jams, sauces and mustards for more than 15 years. Our newest crush is her Champagne dill mustard, which takes mustard to the next level by adding Champagne and white wine to the mix. Use it on sandwiches or add to deviled eggs. It also makes a festive accompaniment to seafood.

$10 per 9-ounce jar. Available at The Fresh Market and https://emilygs.com/. $10 per 9-ounce jar. Available at The Fresh Market and https://emilygs.com/. Deviled eggs in gourmet flavors from Eggalicious. (Courtesy of Eggalicious/Madelynne Grace) Deviled eggs in gourmet flavors Latoya Alphonse brings her culinary training to the world of deviled eggs with Atlanta-based Eggalicious. She offers a half-dozen regular flavors like zesty bacon ranch and little Caesar, and occasional special flavors like avocado smoked salmon and Cajun seafood. For those of us who love deviled eggs but hate peeling those eggs, her tender, flavorful concoctions provide all the fun and none of the work. $1.80 to $3.50 per deviled egg. Available at the Sandy Springs Farmers Market, Smorgasburg Atlanta and letsgeteggalicious.com.

Esquites in a jar from El Elote. (Courtesy of Alexandra Hernandez) Esquites in a jar Alexandra and Arturo Hernandez opened Sandy Springs-based El Elote in 2017, offering elote (corn on a stick) and esquites in a cup with lime at local farmers markets April to October. Their jars of esquites are available all year long and taste as if the corn were freshly cut off the cob. $7.50 per 16-ounce jar. Available at Lucy’s Market, New York Butcher Shoppe on Roswell Road, The General Store at Serenbe and el-elote.com. Cheesy garlic baguette cashew butter from The Buttered Nut. (Courtesy of Janet Sanders)

Cheesy garlic baguette cashew butter Husband and wife Min Yoo and Janet Sanders of Marietta-based The Buttered Nut produce nut butters that Sanders says aren’t “plain and boring.” While their specialty is dessert-flavored nut butters, we think you have to try their limited-edition cheesy garlic baguette cashew butter. Their classic peanut butter cookie, sea salt brownie, black sesame, matcha nut and strawberry soft cream cake flavors are available year-round. $14.99 per 10-ounce jar. Available at thebutterednut.com. Pecan shortbread made with Georgia pecans from Watanut. (Courtesy of Watanut) Pecan shortbread made with Georgia pecans

Brian and Kam Kyzer of Augusta-based Watanut offer gift-worthy tins of bite-sized shortbread. You can fill the tins with your choice of classic pecan, salty chocolate shortbread, cheddar cocktail shortbread, cranstachio shortbread and more. You can’t go wrong no matter what flavor you choose. $21.95 per 10-ounce tin (approximately 60 cookies). Available at Lucy’s Market, The Local Exchange, Randolph’s Fine Gifts, Candler Park Market and watanut.com. Corn and buckwheat polenta from Artisan Milling Co. (Courtesy of Artisan Milling Co.) Corn and buckwheat polenta Polenta taragna is a classic Italian combination of corn and buckwheat, darker in color than corn polenta with the added nutrition of buckwheat. Brad Swancy of Artisan Milling Co. in Rome is offering stone-ground polenta taragna along with corn polenta, buckwheat flour, grits and cornmeal. Prepare polenta taragna with Parmesan cheese for a creamy porridge that is as delicious for breakfast as it is for dinner.