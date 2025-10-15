Mercer Street Meals’ ricotta polpette are ‘meatless comfort food’

A very dear friend just introduced me to Mercer Street meals, and I have become a big fan of their delicious food and very generous portions. I thoroughly enjoyed the eggplant parmigiana meal. The meal included ricotta polpette. They were absolutely delicious! Is there any way that you can get the recipe?

— Chris Prue, Rabun Gap

Chef Lance Gummere started Mercer Street Meals early in the pandemic. Cooking out of his home kitchen in Ormewood Park, he prepared ready-made family-friendly meals for his neighbors, posting the menu on his neighborhood Facebook page. In 2023, Gummere and his wife, Gracie, opened their East Atlanta storefront with a rotating menu of at least five meals per week available to preorder.

“Every Monday night, we offer a meatless meal so we’re constantly looking for fun meat substitutes. These ricotta polpette can be served on top of pasta, just like you would serve meatballs. Our customers tell us it’s ‘meatless comfort food.’ Make this on a cold or rainy night and serve with some pasta and crunchy bread,” Gummere wrote when he shared the recipe.

