Learn to make Ocean & Acre’s luxurious lobster bisque

Ocean & Acre’s lobster bisque is one of the most luxurious soups I’ve ever had. My wife and I order it every time we visit. We’d love to know if we can make it at home and wow our dinner guests. Will they share the recipe?

Lobster bisque has been on the menu at Ocean & Acre since it opened in 2019. When executive chef Juan Ramirez shared the recipe, he wrote, “The lobster bisque highlights the ‘ocean’ side of our name — a nod to the sea.

“Bisque is all about layers of flavor. Don’t rush the vegetables as they cook. Let the onions, carrots and celery cook slowly so they release their sweetness. That’s the backbone of the soup. And when you add the sherry, let it simmer for a minute to burn off the alcohol. You’ll get that deep, nutty aroma instead of a raw bite.”

The restaurant kitchen prepares shrimp stock and lobster stock and uses them interchangeably for this soup. Cooks use the shells from shrimp or the shells and heads from lobster and simmer them in water with onions, carrots, celery, garlic, tomato paste and a bay leaf, then strain and refrigerate the stock. No lobster shells on hand?

“Stop by Ocean & Acre, order a lobster, and we’ll send you home with the shells,” Ramirez offered. Or, do as we did and use lobster soup base. It resembles a paste and is found in the soup aisle at the grocery store.