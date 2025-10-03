Everything you need to know about the inaugural Hostess City Food and Wine Fest

The 2025 Hostess City Food and Wine Fest will take place Nov. 7-8 at Eastern Wharf along the Savannah River. (Courtesy of Hostess City Food and Wine Fest Savannah)

Baskin said the original goal for the first year was to limit the event to about 25 total vendors, but strong interest from restaurateurs and chefs prompted Connect to more than double the size.

The new event fills a void left by the Savannah Food & Wine Festival, which was last held in 2019. Organizer Erica Baskin, director of events at Connect Savannah Events , said that surveys from other events in recent years have revealed a strong public interest in the return of a large-scale food and wine festival.

The inaugural Hostess City Food and Wine Fest in Savannah will feature about 50 restaurants and more than a dozen purveyors of wine and spirits on Nov. 7-8 at Eastern Wharf along the Savannah River.

“Savannah has so many great restaurants and is truly becoming a foodie destination,” said Jennifer Strickland, co-owner of Wexford, Savannah’s Irish Pub, and Churchill’s. “This food and wine festival is a prime example of what we have to offer locals and visitors alike in our beautiful, hospitable city.”

Business partners Tim Strickland (from left), Jennifer Strickland and Chris Swanson stand in front of their restaurant Wexford. “Savannah has so many great restaurants and is truly becoming a foodie destination,” says Jennifer Strickland. (Courtesy of Wexford-Savannah's Irish Pub)

Eastern Wharf was selected as the site for the festival because of its large grassy park, convenient location, ample parking and beautiful views along the Savannah River, Baskin said.

To get a sense of the possibilities, the team at Connect visited other festivals around the country. They noticed that some events had plenty of alcohol but not enough food, an issue Connect hopes to avoid. Baskin also said she decided not to pursue out-of-town talent for the Hostess City Food and Wine Fest Savannah’s first year.

Strickland said that Wexford is planning to serve mini pot roast sandwiches for the festival’s Grand Tasting Event on Nov. 8. The pub’s signature slow-roasted beef will be topped with Wexford Irish cheddar and green onion on French bread with horseradish aioli.

Strickland said that Wexford is planning to serve mini pot roast sandwiches for the festival's Grand Tasting Event on Nov. 8. The pub's signature slow-roasted beef will be topped with Wexford Irish cheddar and green onion on French bread with horseradish aioli.

Churchill's will be serving mini cottage pies with seasoned ground beef topped with creamy mashed potatoes. River Street Sweets, which Strickland co-owns with her brother Tim Strickland, will be partnering with Wexford to give out pralines and bear claws. Executive chef Jacob Hammer said Husk Savannah will be serving "the quintessential Husk bite": pimento cheese.

Jacob Hammer, executive chef at Husk Savannah, will join several dozen other chefs at the inaugural Hostess City Food and Wine Fest. “I’m excited to see how this event brings the community together,” Hammer says. (Courtesy of Hostess City Food and Wine Fest Savannah)

“For a festival of this size, we want to make sure we have the opportunity to focus on our hospitality,” Hammer said. “If we were to do a dish that requires a lot of active cooking, we would not be able to interact with our guests and make sure everyone is having a good time.”

“I’m excited to see how this event brings the community together,” Hammer added.

Baskin noted that the festival’s main event, which will offer guests unlimited tastings, will include several new establishments and concepts, so there should be some surprises for locals who are already familiar with the Savannah restaurant scene.