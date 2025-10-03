Everything you need to know about the inaugural Hostess City Food and Wine Fest
The Nov. 7-8 event fills a void left by the Savannah Food & Wine Festival.
The 2025 Hostess City Food and Wine Fest will take place Nov. 7-8 at Eastern Wharf along the Savannah River. (Courtesy of Hostess City Food and Wine Fest Savannah)
By Bill Dawers - For the AJC
50 minutes ago
The inaugural Hostess City Food and Wine Fest in Savannah will feature about 50 restaurants and more than a dozen purveyors of wine and spirits on Nov. 7-8 at Eastern Wharf along the Savannah River.
The new event fills a void left by the Savannah Food & Wine Festival, which was last held in 2019. Organizer Erica Baskin, director of events at Connect Savannah Events, said that surveys from other events in recent years have revealed a strong public interest in the return of a large-scale food and wine festival.
Baskin said the original goal for the first year was to limit the event to about 25 total vendors, but strong interest from restaurateurs and chefs prompted Connect to more than double the size.
To get a sense of the possibilities, the team at Connect visited other festivals around the country. They noticed that some events had plenty of alcohol but not enough food, an issue Connect hopes to avoid. Baskin also said she decided not to pursue out-of-town talent for the Hostess City Food and Wine Fest Savannah’s first year.
Eastern Wharf was selected as the site for the festival because of its large grassy park, convenient location, ample parking and beautiful views along the Savannah River, Baskin said.
Business partners Tim Strickland (from left), Jennifer Strickland and Chris Swanson stand in front of their restaurant Wexford. “Savannah has so many great restaurants and is truly becoming a foodie destination,” says Jennifer Strickland. (Courtesy of Wexford-Savannah's Irish Pub)
Savor tastes of Savannah’s dining scene
“Savannah has so many great restaurants and is truly becoming a foodie destination,” said Jennifer Strickland, co-owner of Wexford, Savannah’s Irish Pub, and Churchill’s. “This food and wine festival is a prime example of what we have to offer locals and visitors alike in our beautiful, hospitable city.”
Strickland said that Wexford is planning to serve mini pot roast sandwiches for the festival’s Grand Tasting Event on Nov. 8. The pub’s signature slow-roasted beef will be topped with Wexford Irish cheddar and green onion on French bread with horseradish aioli.
Churchill’s will be serving mini cottage pies with seasoned ground beef topped with creamy mashed potatoes. River Street Sweets, which Strickland co-owns with her brother Tim Strickland, will be partnering with Wexford to give out pralines and bear claws.
Executive chef Jacob Hammer said Husk Savannah will be serving “the quintessential Husk bite”: pimento cheese.
Jacob Hammer, executive chef at Husk Savannah, will join several dozen other chefs at the inaugural Hostess City Food and Wine Fest. “I’m excited to see how this event brings the community together,” Hammer says. (Courtesy of Hostess City Food and Wine Fest Savannah)
“For a festival of this size, we want to make sure we have the opportunity to focus on our hospitality,” Hammer said. “If we were to do a dish that requires a lot of active cooking, we would not be able to interact with our guests and make sure everyone is having a good time.”
“I’m excited to see how this event brings the community together,” Hammer added.
Baskin noted that the festival’s main event, which will offer guests unlimited tastings, will include several new establishments and concepts, so there should be some surprises for locals who are already familiar with the Savannah restaurant scene.
For example, Daniel Reed Hospitality, a restaurant group that includes Local 11ten, will be showcasing forthcoming Spanish tapas and wine concept Sela, which is expected to open in early 2026.
Caleb Poppell, a Savannah native and accomplished sommelier, will share his expertise at the Hostess City Food and Wine Fest Savannah in November. (Courtesy of Hostess City Food and Wine Fest Savannah)
Caleb Poppell, director of operations at Daniel Reed Hospitality and the featured sommelier at the festival, said organizers are working hard to ensure both ticket holders and participating businesses have positive experiences so that they will come back in the future.
“We will have cards set up at each food booth with a recommended wine pairing, as well as where the booth is located to find said wine pairing,” Poppell said. “It’s kind of like a wine pairing scavenger hunt, and I think it provides somewhat of an interactive experience for those that are interested.”
Poppell also said that guests will receive order guides so they can purchase featured wines from participating retailers.
Sean Freeman is the executive chef at Common Restaurant, which will be joining several dozen other restaurants during the inaugural festival. (Courtesy of Hostess City Food and Wine Fest Savannah)
Live music, VIP opportunities and more
The main tasting event will also feature live music by Lyn Avenue featuring CC Witt and a lounge for VIP ticket holders that will offer premium pours and other perks.
Ardsley Station will be curating the VIP night on Nov. 7. Owner Tyler Kopkas said the menu will include the restaurant’s deviled eggs with red pepper jelly as well as beef tenderloin crostini topped with horseradish aioli, pickled red onions and chives.
Poppell will be presenting wine pairings for the VIP night, and singer-songwriter Brian Bazemore will be performing.
A portion of ticket sales will be donated to Gilliard & Company to support young adults who are aging out of Georgia’s foster care system.
The 2025 Hostess City Food and Wine Fest Savannah is open to adults 21 and older and will take place rain or shine. No pets, glass, weapons, firearms, smoking or vaping are allowed on the premises.