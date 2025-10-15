recipes Dorie Greenspan’s 15th book sweetens nostalgic recipes with fresh ideas Renowned author shares 3 unconventional cakes that celebrate fall flavors. New York Times bestselling author and five-time James Beard Award winner Dorie Greenspan shares recipes from her latest book, "Dorie's Anytime Cakes," on sale Oct. 21. (Katie Donnelly Photography)

By Susan Puckett – For the AJC

Dorie Greenspan, bestselling author and renowned baking authority, has never baked the dense, achingly sweet traditional fruitcake that is an icon of the Southern holiday season. But the drop in temperature puts her in a similar cake-baking frame of mind: One that stirs cozy memories and fills the kitchen with aromas of fruit, nuts and spices, but without the labor, expense and potential for ridicule.

Dorie Greenspan, bestselling author and renowned baking authority, has never baked the dense, achingly sweet traditional fruitcake that is an icon of the Southern holiday season. But the drop in temperature puts her in a similar cake-baking frame of mind: One that stirs cozy memories and fills the kitchen with aromas of fruit, nuts and spices, but without the labor, expense and potential for ridicule.

Greenspan says that many of the recipes in "Dorie's Anytime Cakes" take her back to her Brooklyn childhood, where there was always a cake on the kitchen counter. (Courtesy) We recently talked about her newest (and 15th) book, "Dorie's Anytime Cakes" (Harvest, $35), on sale Oct. 21, on a Zoom call from her part-time Paris home. She was preparing to launch her book tour, which includes a stop in Atlanta. Many of the book's recipes, Greenspan explained, take her back to the kitchen of her Brooklyn childhood, where there was always a cake on the counter. Others were inspired by her daily life in Paris and worldly travels. What they all have in common is their simplicity. "I'm not much of a planner," Greenspan said. "I tend to bake on a whim." These recipes are designed for spontaneity, relying on everyday ingredients and minimal tools.

These are the cakes she makes regularly and on repeat, she said. But being an “incorrigible tinkerer,” she can’t resist adding dashes of surprise to beloved favorites and encourages “playing around” with formulas throughout the book.

Greenspan said she had originally planned to call the book "Kitchen Cakes," to suggest the kinds of cakes that can be served right out of the pan and nibbled on throughout the day or night. But since she'd "also be happy to put any of these cakes in the center of the table," the title she settled on felt more inclusive. "I gave myself permission to call brownies a cake," she said. "And in Paris, savory cakes are very popular — often they're served with drinks. There are so many variations. The imagination goes wild." RELATED More from the AJC's recipe collection To capture that whimsy in print, she enlisted artist Nancy Pappas to paint realistic portraits of each cake, often causing readers to wonder if they're seeing a photo or an illustration. Like the recipes themselves, Greenspan said, "I love that they puzzle at the same time that they please." With fruitcake weather approaching, I tried a sampling of Greenspan's unconventional nods to the season. All delivered the familiar flavors and fragrances of the season, with no need to wait for an occasion to dig in and share. Her most important tip for achieving maximum results: "Get a scale! Keep it within easy reach! And when you become a convert — as I know you will — preach the gospel of scales to everyone else." RECIPES These recipes are very lightly adapted from "Dorie's Anytime Cakes" by Dorie Greenspan. Copyright 2025, with permission by Harvest, an imprint of Harper Collins. All rights reserved.

With a batter dotted with dried fruit and a topping of sliced tree fruits, grapes and nuts, Fall Harvest Cake offers delectable surprises in every bite. (Illustration by Nancy Pappas. Reprinted from “Dorie's Anytime Cakes” by Dorie Greenspan with permission by Harvest, an imprint of Harper Collins.) Fall Harvest Cake Dorie Greenspan concocted this fragrant, multi-textured cake after shopping at her outdoor market on a chilly fall day. Later in the season, Greenspan suggests adding very thin slices of butternut squash to the batter and fresh cranberries to the cake top. Dorie Greenspan concocted this fragrant, multi-textured cake after shopping at her outdoor market on a chilly fall day. Later in the season, Greenspan suggests adding very thin slices of butternut squash to the batter and fresh cranberries to the cake top. 1 cup (200 grams) sugar

1 lemon

1 medium pear or apple

1 ½ cups (204 grams) all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon fine sea salt

½ cup (50 grams) almond or hazelnut flour

3 large eggs, room temperature

1 large egg yolk, room temperature

¾ cup (170 grams) plain whole-milk Greek yogurt, room temperature

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon pure almond extract

¾ cup (180 mL) extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup (about 150 grams) moist, plump dried fruit, cut into small pieces if necessary

About 1 cup (170 grams) seedless grapes, stemmed, left whole or halved

About 1/4 cup (30 grams) nuts, such as sliced almonds, chopped pistachios, broken walnuts and/or pecans

About ½ cup (160 grams) lemon or orange marmalade or apricot jam for glazing (optional) Center a rack in the oven and heat it to 350 degrees. Coat the interior of a 9-by-9-inch baking pan at least 2 inches high with baker’s spray. (Or butter the pan, flour it and tap out the excess.) Run a strip of parchment paper over the bottom and up two opposite sides. Put the sugar in a large bowl and grate the lemon zest over it. Reserve the squeezed lemon. Use your fingers to squish the mixture until it’s fragrant. Peel, halve and core the pear or apple, and trim the top and the bottom. Place the halves cut-side down on a cutting board and slice crosswise into scant ¼-inch-thick slices. Cut each half in half down the center from top to bottom. Squeeze some lemon juice over the fruit to keep it from browning. Whisk the flour, baking powder and salt together in another large bowl, then whisk in the nut flour. One by one, whisk the eggs and the yolk into the lemon sugar vigorously for 1 to 2 minutes. Whisk in the yogurt, vanilla and almond extracts. Gradually pour in the olive oil while continuing to whisk until thoroughly incorporated. Pour it into the bowl with the dry ingredients and, still whisking, gently stir until you have a thick, smooth, shiny, lava-ish batter. Switch to a flexible spatula and stir in the dried fruit. Scrape the batter into the pan and smooth the top. Arrange the sliced pear (or apple) and grapes over the top, lightly pressing each piece into the batter to anchor but not submerge it. Scatter the nuts and pat them down gently. Bake for 55 to 65 minutes, or until the cake is deeply golden and pulls away from the sides of the pan and a tester inserted into a fruit-less spot in the center of the cake emerges clean. Transfer the pan to a rack and let the cake rest for 30 minutes before unmolding. Place a cutting board or a platter over the top of the cake, flip it over, remove the pan and peel away the parchment, then turn the cake over onto the rack. Make the glaze, if using: Heat the marmalade or jam with a few splashes of water in a saucepan over medium heat, stirring, or heat in short spurts in a small bowl in a microwave. Stir and add more water as needed until it’s thin enough to brush on the top of the cake. Coat the top of the cake, using a silicone brush or a regular pastry brush, with a thin layer. Let the cake cool completely. Serve at room temperature. Store: Wrapped well, the cake will keep at room temperature for 2 or 3 days. Serves 9 to 12.

Per serving, based on 9, with glaze: 517 calories (percent of calories from fat, 42), 9 grams protein, 69 grams carbohydrates, 38 grams total sugar, 3 grams fiber, 25 grams total fat (4 grams saturated), 84 milligrams cholesterol, 173 milligrams sodium. Morning, Noon and Night Thanksgiving Cake, shown here with the optional marshmallow frosting, has the flavors of a sweet potato casserole with the optional pop of cranberries. (Illustration by Nancy Pappas. Reprinted from “Dorie's Anytime Cakes” by Dorie Greenspan with permission by Harvest, an imprint of Harper Collins.) Morning, Noon and Night Thanksgiving Cake This satisfying, not-too-sweet spice loaf owes its moist texture to grated sweet potato and would make a great non-pie option for the holiday table. It’s sturdy enough to travel in a lunch box, and is also a wonderful breakfast. This satisfying, not-too-sweet spice loaf owes its moist texture to grated sweet potato and would make a great non-pie option for the holiday table. It’s sturdy enough to travel in a lunch box, and is also a wonderful breakfast. For the cake 1 ½ cups (204 grams) all-purpose flour

1/3 cup (45 grams) whole wheat or spelt flour (or additional all-purpose flour)

1 ¾ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon fine sea salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground cloves or freshly grated nutmeg

2/3 cup (133 grams) brown sugar

¼ cup (50 grams) sugar

1 clementine or orange

½ cup (120 mL) neutral oil

¼ cup (60 mL) pure maple syrup

3 large eggs, at room temperature

2 cups (270 grams) lightly packed, grated, peeled sweet potatoes or yams

½ cup (about 60 grams) pecans or walnuts, preferably lightly toasted, chopped fairly fine

½ cup (60 grams) moist, plump dried cranberries (optional)

Optional glaze ½ cup (100 grams) sugar

¼ cup (60 ml) clementine or orange juice (reserved from the fruit for the cake)

3 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon maple syrup Optional marshmallow frosting 2 tablespoons (28 grams) very soft unsalted butter

¼ cup (30 grams) confectioners’ sugar (plus maybe a bit more)

½ cup (50 grams) marshmallow creme

¼ teaspoon orange-blossom water (optional)

½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract Center a rack in the oven and heat it to 350 degrees. Coat a 9-inch loaf pan with baker’s spray or butter, then press a piece of parchment paper over the bottom of the pan and up the two long sides, leaving enough of an overhang to use as lifters when the cake is baked. Whisk together both flours, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and cloves or nutmeg. Put both sugars in a second large bowl and grate the zest of the clementine or orange over them. (If you’re making the glaze, squeeze the juice into a small bowl and cover and refrigerate until needed.) Squish the zest and sugar together with your fingers until the mixture is moist and fragrant. Whisk the oil vigorously into the sugar mixture until smooth, then whisk in the maple syrup. You’ll have a thick blend. One by one, whisk in the eggs. Gently whisk in one-third of the dry ingredients. When they’re blended in, whisk in half of the remaining dry ingredients. Switch to a flexible spatula and stir in the remaining flour mixture. When it’s almost incorporated, add the grated potatoes, chopped nuts and cranberries, if using, and stir until blended evenly. Scrape the batter into the pan and smooth the top. Bake for 53 to 58 minutes, or until the top is honey brown (it will crack), the cake pulls away from the sides of the pan and a tester plunged into the center of the cake comes out clean. Transfer the pan to a rack and let sit for 10 minutes, gently lift the cake out of the pan, peel away the parchment and set the cake right side up on the rack. Make the glaze, if using: Put the sugar, orange juice, water, and syrup in a small saucepan over medium heat, stir, bring the mixture to a boil and let bubble for 2 minutes, keeping watch and stirring occasionally to dissolve the sugar. The bubbles will get bigger and the glaze will thicken. Remove from the heat. (Or microwave the mixture in a microwave-safe bowl for about 2 1/2 minutes, stopping and stirring every 30 seconds.) Brush the top of the cake generously with glaze while it’s hot, or wait until it cools. Allow the cake to cool completely before cutting. Better yet, wrap the plain cake and tuck it away for a day for a more flavorful cake. If making the marshmallow frosting: Put the butter and sugar in a small bowl and, using an electric mixer, a whisk or a flexible spatula, beat until smooth and creamy. Using a spatula, stir in the marshmallow creme, orange-blossom water (if using) and vanilla until creamy. If it’s too thin, beat in a little more sugar. Cover the top of the cake with as little or as much of the frosting as you’d like. Store: Wrapped well, the plain or glazed cake will keep for at least 4 days at room temperature, or in the freezer for up to a month. Thaw in its wrapper. If frosted, it can be kept, covered, for about 3 days at room temperature or in the fridge, though it may get a little messy.

Serves 8 to 10. Per serving, based on 8, without glaze or frosting: 459 calories (percent of calories from fat, 40), 7 grams protein, 64 grams carbohydrates, 30 grams total sugars, 4 grams fiber, 21 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 70 milligrams cholesterol, 357 milligrams sodium. Per serving, based on 8, without glaze or frosting: 459 calories (percent of calories from fat, 40), 7 grams protein, 64 grams carbohydrates, 30 grams total sugars, 4 grams fiber, 21 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 70 milligrams cholesterol, 357 milligrams sodium. Baked-in-a-Skillet Gingerbread: Apple butter, candied ginger, molasses and spice intensify the autumnal flavors of this homey classic. (Illustration by Nancy Pappas. Reprinted from “Dorie's Anytime Cakes” by Dorie Greenspan with permission by Harvest, an imprint of Harper Collins.) Baked-in-a-Skillet Gingerbread Dorie Greenspan writes that, for her, “this cake might as well be an official proclamation of the season.” Serve as is, or pair it with a slice of cheddar, a dollop of whipped cream, a scoop of ice cream or drizzle of hot fudge. Dorie Greenspan writes that, for her, “this cake might as well be an official proclamation of the season.” Serve as is, or pair it with a slice of cheddar, a dollop of whipped cream, a scoop of ice cream or drizzle of hot fudge. 2 cups plus 2 tablespoons (288 grams) all-purpose flour

½ cup (68 grams) whole wheat flour

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon fine sea salt

¼ teaspoon ground cloves or freshly grated nutmeg

2/3 cup (133 grams) sugar

1/3 cup (67 grams) brown sugar

5 tablespoons (70 grams) unsalted butter, room temperature

1/3 cup (80 mL) neutral oil

1 large egg, at room temperature

1/3 cup (80 mL) unsulfured molasses

¾ cup (200 grams) apple butter, plain or spiced

¼ cup (60 mL) full-fat buttermilk (well-shaken before measuring), room temperature

1/3 cup (45 grams) finely chopped crystallized ginger (soaked in hot water for a minute and patted dry if hard)

About 2 tablespoons sanding or turbinado sugar (optional)

About 3 tablespoons Swedish pearl sugar (optional)