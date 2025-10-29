Dash to the kitchen for Korean-inspired hot pot

Asian hot pots are typically DIY dinners with a communal bubbling broth and a selection of add-ins for diners to curate their own bowl. This style of personalized at-the-table cooking can be found in both homes and restaurants in China, Japan, Korea and Vietnam. Make your own version of takeout at home with this streamlined Spicy Tofu Hot Pot recipe, using ingredients from a well-stocked pantry.

Hot pot is a quick-simmering soup that tastes best when made fresh. Having a well-stocked fridge and pantry that includes a variety of international ingredients brings flavor and flexibility into your kitchen and allows you to dash to your kitchen — instead of your phone — to get dinner on the table.

Georgia is home to one of the fastest-growing Korean communities in the United States. Duluth, about 25 miles northeast of Atlanta, has become Georgia’s Koreatown. The Atlanta metropolitan area is notable for its abundance of Asian markets, from small specialty shops located in strip malls along Buford Highway to megamarts in the suburbs. And many stores such as Kroger and Publix now offer Korean products, as well.

Asian hot pots are typically DIY dinners with a communal bubbling broth and a selection of add-ins for diners to curate their own bowl. This style of personalized at-the-table cooking can be found in both homes and restaurants in China, Japan, Korea and Vietnam. Make your own version of takeout at home with this streamlined Spicy Tofu Hot Pot recipe, using ingredients from a well-stocked pantry.

Hot pot is a quick-simmering soup that tastes best when made fresh. Having a well-stocked fridge and pantry that includes a variety of international ingredients brings flavor and flexibility into your kitchen and allows you to dash to your kitchen — instead of your phone — to get dinner on the table.