Food & Dining Cold brew coffee, dark chocolate sauce and more Southern-made products to try This October, indulge yourself a little with these 12 foodie finds. A selection of Southern products to try in October include single-origin dark chocolate sauce (from left), hot mulled elderberry cider mix, pecan milk and pralines. (Photos courtesy of Loren Hernandez/Kyya Chocolate; My Elderberry Fairy; PKN; James McClain/Secretly Sweet)

By C.W. Cameron – For the AJC 40 minutes ago link copied

Single-origin dark chocolate sauce is richly flavored and perfect for special coffee drinks. (Courtesy of Loren Hernandez/Kyya Chocolate)

Single-origin dark chocolate sauce Kyya Chocolate produces bean-to-bar chocolate in Bentonville, Arkansas. It also sells a host of sauces, including a dark chocolate version made with single-source cocoa powder from Ecuador. It’s richly flavored and perfect for special coffee drinks or hot chocolate, but also makes good old chocolate milk that’s just as delicious. Add a pump to the bottle for an extra $4. $12.48 for a 16-ounce bottle. Available at kyyachocolate.com. $12.48 for a 16-ounce bottle. Available at kyyachocolate.com. Chicken bone broth is loaded with protein. (Courtesy of Kettle & Fire) Chicken bone broth Packaged bone broths are an easy way to enjoy a warm, protein-rich drink any time of day. Open a box of chicken bone broth from Kettle & Fire in Austin, Texas, and you immediately smell the fragrance of roasted chicken. It’s made with organic chicken bones, plus lots of vegetables and seasonings, and the resulting broth has 19 grams of protein.

Chicken bone broth is loaded with protein. (Courtesy of Kettle & Fire)

Deluxe grilling pan We love to grill, but we hate it when what we're grilling slips through the grates or breaks apart while we're turning it. Weber has created a 12-by-17-inch grilling pan that solves the problem. Heat it on your charcoal or gas grill and saute vegetables and shrimp or cook burgers and fish. Then use the handles to carry the food off the grill and to your table. $29.99. Available at weber.com/us/en/home. Hot mulled elderberry cider mix from My Elderberry Fairy was a Flavor of Georgia finalist. (Courtesy of My Elderberry Fairy) Hot mulled elderberry cider mix The hot mulled elderberry cider mix from My Elderberry Fairy was a finalist in this year's Flavor of Georgia competition. The mix's organic elderberries, ginger, orange peel and spices have immune-boosting properties as well. $10.99 for a 2.2-ounce bag. Available at the Avondale Estates and Marietta Square farmers markets and myelderberryfairy.com.

Use cold-brew coffee concentrate to make a rich cup of hot or iced coffee. (Courtesy of Romney Photography/New Orleans Coffee Co.) Cold-brew coffee concentrate Cold-brew coffee concentrate from New Orleans Coffee Co. is sold in a unique twin-neck bottle that makes it simple to measure out a single serving. Mix 1 ounce (from the measuring chamber) with 7 ounces of hot or cold water or milk to make a rich cup of hot or iced coffee. Flavors include original, hazelnut and the seasonal peppermint mocha. $6.90 for a 16.9-ounce bottle. Available at the Fresh Market and shop.coolbrew.com. PKN has turned our favorite nut into several varieties of dairy-free pecan milk. (Courtesy of PKN)

Pecan milk PKN has turned our favorite nut into several varieties of dairy-free milk. There's PKN Zero, made with roasted pecans, salt and vanilla; the original PKN, which adds organic cane sugar; and our new favorite, PKNjoy Barista version, which includes pecan butter for a rich mouthfeel and smooth, buttery flavor. It even froths, making it ideal for lattes. $15.99 for a two-pack of PKNjoy Barista and PKN Zero. Available at pknpecanmilk.com. Secretly Sweet in New Orleans makes creamy, buttery pralines. (Courtesy of James McClain/Secretly Sweet) Pralines Secretly Sweet in New Orleans makes creamy, buttery pralines and packages them in elegant boxes just right for gift giving. These 4-inch pralines are melt-in-your-mouth smooth, a lovely indulgence and provide a reminder of New Orleans hospitality. We think you'll enjoy them. $39.99 for a 10-piece box. Available at secretlysweet.com.

This vegan chorizo is made from textured vegetable protein seasoned with traditional Mexican spices. (Courtesy of Tim Acevedo) Vegan chorizo Tim Acevedo of Viva la V in Atlanta created chorisoy, a vegan version of chorizo that won its category at this year's Flavor of Georgia competition. It's made from textured vegetable protein seasoned with traditional Mexican spices. Put it into chili or tacos, add it to salads or serve it with beans and rice. We followed Acevedo's advice and used it to make a delicious shepherd's pie. $10.99 for a 1-pound resealable pouch. Available at Sevananda, Peachtree Road and Tucker farmers markets and vivala-v.com. Vegan Worcestershire sauce is tangy, low-calorie and low-sodium. (Courtesy of Physician in the Kitchen) Vegan Worcestershire sauce Physician in the Kitchen in Charlotte, North Carolina, offers a vegan Worcestershire sauce. Made without the anchovies found in traditional Worcestershire sauce, it's tangy, low-calorie and low-sodium. We drizzled it on the broccoli pizza we made from a recipe on the company's website and it added just the right zip to dinner. $10 for a 10-ounce bottle. Available at physicianinthekitchen.net.

Zorro Pecans in Leesburg is producing five flavors of roasted pecans available year-round. (Courtesy of Sarah Price/Zorro Pecans) Roasted Georgia pecans Leesburg, between Columbus and Tifton, is prime pecan-growing territory. That's where Zorro Pecans is based, producing five flavors of roasted pecans available year-round and four seasonal chocolate options available October-April. We've been enjoying the sweet and spicy ones sprinkled onto salads and in the clever salted chocolate matzo toffee recipe on the company website. $15-$18 for an 8-ounce bag. Available at Evergreen Butcher & Baker, Urban Cottage, Intown Ace, Erika Reade, Lucy's Market and zorropecans.com.