From vegan Worcestershire sauce to elderberry cider mix, here are 12 Southern-made products to try out in your kitchen this October.
Cold brew coffee, dark chocolate sauce and more Southern-made products to try
Single-origin dark chocolate sauce
Kyya Chocolate produces bean-to-bar chocolate in Bentonville, Arkansas. It also sells a host of sauces, including a dark chocolate version made with single-source cocoa powder from Ecuador. It’s richly flavored and perfect for special coffee drinks or hot chocolate, but also makes good old chocolate milk that’s just as delicious. Add a pump to the bottle for an extra $4.
$12.48 for a 16-ounce bottle. Available at kyyachocolate.com.
Chicken bone broth
Packaged bone broths are an easy way to enjoy a warm, protein-rich drink any time of day. Open a box of chicken bone broth from Kettle & Fire in Austin, Texas, and you immediately smell the fragrance of roasted chicken. It’s made with organic chicken bones, plus lots of vegetables and seasonings, and the resulting broth has 19 grams of protein.
$6.79 for a 16.9-ounce box. Available at Target, Walmart, Publix, Kroger and kettleandfire.com.
Deluxe grilling pan
We love to grill, but we hate it when what we’re grilling slips through the grates or breaks apart while we’re turning it. Weber has created a 12-by-17-inch grilling pan that solves the problem. Heat it on your charcoal or gas grill and saute vegetables and shrimp or cook burgers and fish. Then use the handles to carry the food off the grill and to your table.
$29.99. Available at weber.com/us/en/home.
Hot mulled elderberry cider mix
The hot mulled elderberry cider mix from My Elderberry Fairy was a finalist in this year’s Flavor of Georgia competition. The mix’s organic elderberries, ginger, orange peel and spices have immune-boosting properties as well.
$10.99 for a 2.2-ounce bag. Available at the Avondale Estates and Marietta Square farmers markets and myelderberryfairy.com.
Cold-brew coffee concentrate
Cold-brew coffee concentrate from New Orleans Coffee Co. is sold in a unique twin-neck bottle that makes it simple to measure out a single serving. Mix 1 ounce (from the measuring chamber) with 7 ounces of hot or cold water or milk to make a rich cup of hot or iced coffee. Flavors include original, hazelnut and the seasonal peppermint mocha.
$6.90 for a 16.9-ounce bottle. Available at the Fresh Market and shop.coolbrew.com.
Pecan milk
PKN has turned our favorite nut into several varieties of dairy-free milk. There’s PKN Zero, made with roasted pecans, salt and vanilla; the original PKN, which adds organic cane sugar; and our new favorite, PKNjoy Barista version, which includes pecan butter for a rich mouthfeel and smooth, buttery flavor. It even froths, making it ideal for lattes.
$15.99 for a two-pack of PKNjoy Barista and PKN Zero. Available at pknpecanmilk.com.
Pralines
Secretly Sweet in New Orleans makes creamy, buttery pralines and packages them in elegant boxes just right for gift giving. These 4-inch pralines are melt-in-your-mouth smooth, a lovely indulgence and provide a reminder of New Orleans hospitality. We think you’ll enjoy them.
$39.99 for a 10-piece box. Available at secretlysweet.com.
Vegan chorizo
Tim Acevedo of Viva la V in Atlanta created chorisoy, a vegan version of chorizo that won its category at this year’s Flavor of Georgia competition. It’s made from textured vegetable protein seasoned with traditional Mexican spices. Put it into chili or tacos, add it to salads or serve it with beans and rice. We followed Acevedo’s advice and used it to make a delicious shepherd’s pie.
$10.99 for a 1-pound resealable pouch. Available at Sevananda, Peachtree Road and Tucker farmers markets and vivala-v.com.
Vegan Worcestershire sauce
Physician in the Kitchen in Charlotte, North Carolina, offers a vegan Worcestershire sauce. Made without the anchovies found in traditional Worcestershire sauce, it’s tangy, low-calorie and low-sodium. We drizzled it on the broccoli pizza we made from a recipe on the company’s website and it added just the right zip to dinner.
$10 for a 10-ounce bottle. Available at physicianinthekitchen.net.
Roasted Georgia pecans
Leesburg, between Columbus and Tifton, is prime pecan-growing territory. That’s where Zorro Pecans is based, producing five flavors of roasted pecans available year-round and four seasonal chocolate options available October-April. We’ve been enjoying the sweet and spicy ones sprinkled onto salads and in the clever salted chocolate matzo toffee recipe on the company website.
$15-$18 for an 8-ounce bag. Available at Evergreen Butcher & Baker, Urban Cottage, Intown Ace, Erika Reade, Lucy’s Market and zorropecans.com.
Powdered nut butters
PB2 in Tifton produces powdered peanut, almond and cashew butters. We’ve been experimenting with the powdered peanut butter, including mixing it with jelly for the easiest peanut butter and jelly sandwich ever. We’ve also mixed it with powdered sugar, salt, water and chocolate chips to make balls you can stash in the freezer for safe-to-eat raw cookie dough treats.
$19.99-$20.99 for a 1-pound jar. Available at pb2foods.com.
Cajun-style frozen shrimp
SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood Co. of St. Simons Island produces more than a dozen varieties of frozen seafood — ready to heat and serve. We sampled the Cajun-style shrimp, which has a buttery, spicy coating. You get New Orleans barbecue shrimp with no messy peeling required.
$6.40 per 10-ounce package. Go to seapak.com to search for stores near you.