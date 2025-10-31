Food & Dining Chili festivals, Friendsgiving events abound in metro Atlanta in November Celebrate Dia de los Muertos, sample lots of wine and more. Sample chili from amateurs and professional cooks Nov. 8 at the Chomp & Stomp chili festival in Cabbagetown. (Courtesy of Chomp & Stomp)

November has plenty of tasty events to check out around the metro area. You can sample unlimited wine, support Latin restaurants and learn how to cook Italian desserts. Here’s our lineup: Dia de los Muertos

RELATED 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend AltaToro will host two days of Day of the Dead brunch celebrations, featuring oysters, Mexican beer, tacos, frozen margaritas and empanadas. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. 33 Peachtree Place NE, Atlanta. altatoro.com Latin Restaurant Week Celebrate Latin restaurants around metro Atlanta during this two-week event in which eateries will spotlight special menus. Participating restaurants include Buena Vida Tapas and Soul, La Mixteca Tamale House, Arepita Cafe and LottaFrutta.

Caymus Wine Dinner Atlanta Fish Market will highlight fine wines with a six-course menu paired with Caymus wines. 6 p.m. Nov. 6 and 7. $165 per person. 265 Pharr Road NE, Atlanta. opentable.com/atlanta-fish-market Sample chili from amateurs and professional cooks at the Chomp & Stomp chili festival on Nov. 8 in Cabbagetown. (Courtesy of Chomp & Stomp) Chomp & Stomp

Cabbagetown’s popular festival returns with a competitive chili cook-off among professionals and home cooks, six outdoor stages of music, a 5K run and an artist market. Local restaurants including Grindhouse Killer Burgers, Wylie & Rum and El Ponce will return, and a panel of local chefs and personalities will select a chili winner. Attendees can purchase spoons to join in on the chili tasting. All proceeds go toward the Cabbagetown Initiative and its campaign to build an amphitheater near Cabbagetown Park. 8 a.m. 5K, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. event on Nov. 8. $10-$15 per person. 177 Estoria St. SE, Atlanta. chompandstomp.com Sample unlimited wines at the Grandiose Grape Wine Festival. (Courtesy of the Grandiose Grape) RELATED 4 restaurant dishes that taste like fall The Grandiose Grape Wine Festival Roswell’s all-inclusive wine festival returns with unlimited tastings of over 100 wines, food by the Mill Kitchen & Bar, live music, entertainment and wine discounts.

2-5 p.m. Nov. 8. $125 per person. 590 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell. bigtickets.com/e/the-mill-kitchen-and-bar/grandiose-grape-wine-festival Decatur Wine Festival Taste more than 350 wines from around the world with unlimited pours at the Decatur Wine Festival. The event will also offer food for purchase and a DJ. All proceeds from the event benefit the Decatur Arts Alliance. 12:30-4:30 p.m. Nov. 8. 101 E. Court Square, Decatur. decaturartsalliance.org/decatur-wine-festival Learn to make cannoli at Pochino Italy's dessert making class. (Courtesy of Pochino Italy)

Holiday cooking class Pochino Italy in Kennesaw will host a cooking class focused on making simple holiday desserts like tiramisu and cannoli. Tickets include instruction and lunch. 10:30 a.m.-noon Nov. 9. $50 per person. 600 Chastain Road, Kennesaw. 678-653-8297, pochinoitaly.com Petite Violette holiday show French restaurant Petite Violette’s holiday murder mystery show “Murder on 34th Street” kicks off Nov. 14 and runs Fridays and Saturday nights and Sunday afternoons through December. Attendees will experience an interactive murder mystery show while enjoying a four-course French meal.

7:30 p.m. Fridays, 7 p.m. Saturdays and 3:30 p.m. Sundays. Nov. 14-Dec. 28. $75 per person. 404-634-6268, petitevioletterestaurant.com/events Atlanta Wine Festival Sample more than 50 different wines, beer, cocktails and seltzers at this festival held in the Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark. There will also be live music throughout the event. 1-5 p.m. Nov. 15. $50-65 per person. 830 Willoughby Way NE, Atlanta. atlantawinefestivals.com/fall The New South Friendsgiving

The New South ATL, a chef collective made up of local chefs whose mission is to elevate and celebrate Black culture and cuisine, will hold a family-style dinner for Friendsgiving at Bread & Butterfly in Inman Park. 7-9:30 p.m. Nov. 16. $161.90 per person. 290 Elizabeth St., Atlanta. instagram.com/thenewsouthatl A Perfectly Paired Friendsgiving This Epicurean Theatre event will celebrate the holiday with four Thanksgiving-inspired small plates and eight wine tastings. 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 20. 1117 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. epicureanhotelatlanta.com/events/a-perfectly-paired-friendsgiving

RELATED The gardens behind Atlanta’s farm-to-table restaurants Out of the Kitchen Twenty chefs will join the St. Regis Atlanta for a charity dinner in which guests can experience a multicourse dinner, a live auction and an after-party in Maisonette with a DJ, late-night bites and cocktails. Participating chefs include Philippe Haddad (PGH Hospitality), Freddy Money (Atlas), Todd Dae Kulper (Umi) and Pablo Dominguez (St. Regis Atlanta). Proceeds will go toward Avalon Action Alliance. Tickets for tables, half-tables, pairs and individual seats are available. 6:30-11:30 p.m. Nov. 20. $625-$7,500. 88 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. avalonactionalliance.org/events Atlanta Chili Cook Off Head to Brook Run Park in Dunwoody for an annual chili cook-off featuring over 40 competition teams of both amateur and professional chefs. Tickets include a tasting spoon for unlimited chili samples, and tasters can vote for the People’s Choice Award.