Chef John Currence is bringing his Big Bad Breakfast chain to Atlanta

Find shrimp and grits on the menu at chef John Currence's Southern restaurant Big Bad Breakfast, which will open a location in Buckhead in early November. (Courtesy of Big Bad Breakfast)

The popular breakfast and lunch restaurant will open in Buckhead in early November.

Currence, a James Beard Award-winning chef and cookbook author based in Oxford, Mississippi, will make his Atlanta debut with Big Bad Breakfast on Nov. 4 at 1952 Howell Mill Road.

Popular Southern chef John Currence is opening the first Georgia location of his breakfast and brunch restaurant Big Bad Breakfast in southwest Buckhead.

“We really want to sort of be the anti-chain, chain. We want to be a scaled, independent concept,” he said. “The challenge there is doing all scratch cooking, you know, maintaining a level of consistency across all those stores.”

Chef John Currence's Southern restaurant chain Big Bad Breakfast will open in Buckhead in early November. (Courtesy of Big Bad Breakfast)

Initially, his team hoped to find a location outside the Perimeter to establish the restaurant’s foothold, but when an opportunity arose to set up shop along the Howell Mill Road corridor and partner with real estate developer Healey Weatherholtz Properties, Currence said he decided to take the risk.

He opened the first location in Oxford in 2008 and has since expanded with more than 20 locations across Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, Tennessee and Kentucky. But Atlanta will be the “first major market” they’ve broached, he said.

“I approach this with very cautious optimism,” Currence told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

New dishes unique to Atlanta include a peach and blueberry coffee cake and shiitake on a shingle, a vegetarian riff on an old Army breakfast Currence’s dad would feed him, with roasted shiitake mushrooms and gravy on toast.

The Southern-inspired menu will feature staple dishes like shrimp and grits, bacon cured in a Tabasco mash, biscuits, bloody marys, and the Big Bad Skillet with scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, onions and potatoes.

Beyond breakfast items, expect sandwiches, salads and cocktails made with Georgia spirits. There will also be fried Gulf oysters available in sandwiches and breakfast dishes.

You'll find skillet combinations on the menu at chef John Currence's Southern restaurant Big Bad Breakfast. (Courtesy of Big Bad Breakfast)

“We have always designed our interiors in the buildings to feel as sort of an organic extension of the neighborhood that we’re in, wherever we go,” he said.

For Buckhead, he commissioned a local sign painter to do all the exterior signs at the restaurant. The restaurant team also “invests in local products wherever we can.”

The space will include about 90 indoor seats and some seating in three outdoor areas at the back, front and side of the building.