Canned enchilada sauce speeds up plant-forward pozole

Pozole, also known as posole, is a long-simmering Mexican soup made with hominy and meat, such as pork, beef or chicken. Pozole rojo is most often made with pork shoulder, which requires long, slow cooking and a multistep homemade dried chile pepper sauce as the flavor base. This quick version uses canned, premade enchilada sauce and quick-cooking pork tenderloin to create a red pozole appropriate for a weeknight supper.

Although both the meat and flavor base may vary, pozole always includes hominy, whole dried corn kernels (maize) soaked in an alkaline solution such as lye or lime and then washed to remove the hulls. This process, known as nixtamalization, enhances nutrition and lends hominy its rich, tortilla-like flavor. It’s sold canned (ready to eat) or dried.

Traditionally, pozole is served with add-ins such as shredded cabbage, sliced radishes, avocado, cilantro, green onion and sliced jalapenos that bulk up the broth. Zesty salsa and a squeeze of tangy lime offer pops of flavor.

This Quick Pork Tenderloin Pozole Rojo is great for a crowd, can be made ahead, and is a tasty addition to your fall soup repertoire. This recipe includes the classic additions as well as nontraditional zucchini. This allows the soup to be intentionally light on the meat, resulting in a good and good for you plant-forward pozole.

