GOOD AND GOOD FOR YOU

Canned enchilada sauce speeds up plant-forward pozole

Vegetable add-ins make a filling Mexican pork and hominy soup.
Zucchini adds more vegetables to this Quick Pork Tenderloin Pozole Rojo. It's served with the traditional toppings. (Virginia Willis for the AJC)
Zucchini adds more vegetables to this Quick Pork Tenderloin Pozole Rojo. It's served with the traditional toppings. (Virginia Willis for the AJC)
By Virginia Willis – For the AJC
29 minutes ago

Pozole, also known as posole, is a long-simmering Mexican soup made with hominy and meat, such as pork, beef or chicken. Pozole rojo is most often made with pork shoulder, which requires long, slow cooking and a multistep homemade dried chile pepper sauce as the flavor base. This quick version uses canned, premade enchilada sauce and quick-cooking pork tenderloin to create a red pozole appropriate for a weeknight supper.

Although both the meat and flavor base may vary, pozole always includes hominy, whole dried corn kernels (maize) soaked in an alkaline solution such as lye or lime and then washed to remove the hulls. This process, known as nixtamalization, enhances nutrition and lends hominy its rich, tortilla-like flavor. It’s sold canned (ready to eat) or dried.

Traditionally, pozole is served with add-ins such as shredded cabbage, sliced radishes, avocado, cilantro, green onion and sliced jalapenos that bulk up the broth. Zesty salsa and a squeeze of tangy lime offer pops of flavor.

This Quick Pork Tenderloin Pozole Rojo is great for a crowd, can be made ahead, and is a tasty addition to your fall soup repertoire. This recipe includes the classic additions as well as nontraditional zucchini. This allows the soup to be intentionally light on the meat, resulting in a good and good for you plant-forward pozole.

RELATED
More from the AJC's recipe collection

Quick Pork Tenderloin Pozole Rojo

This weeknight recipe uses pork tenderloin and store-bought enchilada sauce for a pozole that can be on the table in 30 minutes or less.

  1. Season the pork tenderloin with salt and pepper. Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the pork and cook until the cubes are browned on all sides, about 5 minutes.
  2. Add the onion to the pork and cook until soft and translucent, 3-5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, 45 to 60 seconds. Add the oregano and cumin. Stir to combine.
  3. Add the chicken stock, enchilada sauce, hominy and zucchini. Stir to combine with a wooden spoon and loosen any browned bits on the bottom of the pot. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to simmer, cover and cook over low heat until the pork and vegetables are tender and the flavors have married, about 10 minutes.
  4. Ladle into bowls and serve the cabbage, cilantro, radishes, green onions, avocado, jalapeno, lime and salsa with optional tortilla chips on the side.

Makes 12 cups to serve 6.

Per serving, without baked tortilla chips: 505 calories (percent of calories from fat, 31), 33 grams protein, 55 grams carbohydrates, 12 grams total sugars, 11 grams fiber, 17 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 74 milligrams cholesterol, 1,749 milligrams sodium.

RELATED
Atlanta's 50 Best Restaurants

About the Author

More Stories

The Latest

Petite Violette

21 food and drink events to check out this October in metro Atlanta

How I screwed up Coke and peanuts: Lessons in quirky Southern food combinations

Brewhouse Cafe plans 2nd soccer pub in South Downtown, and more from the Atlanta dining scene

Keep Reading

Here’s why Rreal Tacos invested $100,000 in a singing, dancing Beltline rollerblader

How I screwed up Coke and peanuts: Lessons in quirky Southern food combinations

That’s not trash! Kitchen waste can be treasure.

2h ago

Featured

Aftermath on Sapelo Island

Georgia Supreme Court sides with Gullah Geechee in Sapelo Island dispute

College football game moves from Mercedes-Benz Stadium ‘due to lack of support’

Tyrese Gibson wanted after his dogs allegedly killed another dog in Buckhead