Thai-style chicken satay skewers are one of my favorite meals for entertaining, especially when the weather cools off just enough that it isn’t miserable to stand outside by a hot grill. They’re easy to make ahead and are fun to eat. But I don’t love the fact that the amount of ingredients and prep time makes the dish only suitable for special occasions, so I wanted to translate it to a weeknight meal.
The first step? Eliminate the skewers. Using whole boneless skinless thighs cuts back on prep and still preserves flavor. The next? Cut back on marinade ingredients. My favorite satay marinade requires pounding several aromatics and spices in a mortar and pestle before combining with fish sauce, lime juice and coconut milk. For this 5:30 Challenge, I’ve substituted a blend of Thai curry paste (red and green both work), vegetable oil, lime juice and salt. You’ll still get many of the same flavor notes, but with a fraction of the work. Use that curry paste and lime juice again in the peanut sauce — simply whisk them with peanut butter (or your favorite alternative nut butter) and a bit of water until smooth.
To cook the chicken, I’ve swapped the grill for the broiler to keep my hands free to make the sauce, chop cucumbers and steam rice to serve on the side. By broiling the chicken on one side only, you’ll get plenty of char with a tender interior.
This satay-style chicken isn’t exactly the same as its more complicated cousin, but it’s equally delicious and easier to eat whenever I want.
Satay-Style Chicken Thighs
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 3 tablespoons Thai curry paste (either red or green), divided
- Juice of 2 limes, divided
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided, plus more to taste
- 2 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs
- 1/4 cup natural peanut butter or nut butter of your choice
- 2 tablespoons water
- 1 English cucumber, diced, for serving
- On the side: Steamed rice
- Combine the oil, 2 tablespoons curry paste, half the lime juice and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Whisk to thoroughly combine and season to taste with salt. The marinade should be bright and slightly salty. Add the chicken thighs and stir to coat. Let sit at room temperature while the boiler heats.
- Heat the broiler to high with a rack in the position nearest to the heating element. Place a wire rack on a rimmed sheet pan. Spray the rack with nonstick oil spray.
- When the broiler is hot, add the chicken in a single layer to the prepared rack, leaving any marinade behind in the bowl. Transfer to the broiler and cook until well charred and cooked through, about 15 minutes.
- Meanwhile, combine the peanut butter with the water, remaining 1 tablespoon curry paste, remaining lime juice and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Whisk well to combine and season to taste with salt.
- Transfer the chicken thighs to a platter. Drizzle about 1/4 cup of the pan juices over the chicken. Serve with the peanut sauce, cucumbers and rice.
Serves 4.
Per serving, using natural almond butter and no additional salt: 448 calories (percent of calories from fat, 52), 49 grams protein, 7 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams total sugars, 3 grams fiber, 28 grams total fat (4 grams saturated), 93 milligrams cholesterol, 701 milligrams sodium.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Courtesy of Murphy's/Ashton Ray
Murphy’s Vidalia onion and potato soup is simple showcase of famed Georgia crop
The restaurant prepares this recipe every year when Shuman Farms Vidalia onions are in season. These really make this simple soup taste great.
Italian salt, pistachio butter and 10 more Southern-made food products to try in September
September's mix of Southern-made food and kitchen products includes soda-flavored candy, pistachio butter, bloody mary mix from Florida and flaky sea salt.
Rumi’s Kitchen shares Persian recipes layered with flavors
Over the past 16 years, the AJC’s From the Menu of column has received more requests for recipes from Rumi’s Kitchen than from any other single restaurant.
Featured
Credit: AP
For Koreans in Georgia, Hyundai ICE raid marks a ‘betrayal’
Korean community advocate: `The trust that once linked Georgia and Korea … has been broken.’
Georgia lawyers turn to Hollywood actor to sharpen trial skills
Georgia lawyers are turning to a former Hollywood character actor to improve their trial skills in a quirky, new workshop.
Leaders of Atlanta airport, Delta look to ‘hard decisions’ for future growth
Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport General Manager Ricky Smith spoke at an Atlanta Press Club event on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025.