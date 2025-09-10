Thai-style chicken satay skewers are one of my favorite meals for entertaining, especially when the weather cools off just enough that it isn’t miserable to stand outside by a hot grill. They’re easy to make ahead and are fun to eat. But I don’t love the fact that the amount of ingredients and prep time makes the dish only suitable for special occasions, so I wanted to translate it to a weeknight meal.

The first step? Eliminate the skewers. Using whole boneless skinless thighs cuts back on prep and still preserves flavor. The next? Cut back on marinade ingredients. My favorite satay marinade requires pounding several aromatics and spices in a mortar and pestle before combining with fish sauce, lime juice and coconut milk. For this 5:30 Challenge, I’ve substituted a blend of Thai curry paste (red and green both work), vegetable oil, lime juice and salt. You’ll still get many of the same flavor notes, but with a fraction of the work. Use that curry paste and lime juice again in the peanut sauce — simply whisk them with peanut butter (or your favorite alternative nut butter) and a bit of water until smooth.

To cook the chicken, I’ve swapped the grill for the broiler to keep my hands free to make the sauce, chop cucumbers and steam rice to serve on the side. By broiling the chicken on one side only, you’ll get plenty of char with a tender interior.