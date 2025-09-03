When he sent the recipe, Woods wrote, “This dessert has been a staple at Falling Rabbit for three years. Our guests love the rich chocolate pudding, blending sweet with the salty and umami flavors from miso paste.”

At Falling Rabbit, the budino is prepared in a Thermomix multicooker, which blends and heats the pudding mixture. We’ve adapted the recipe for a cooktop.

The restaurant’s recipe also calls for professional pastry chef ingredients including gold leaf gelatin, three different versions of Belgian Callebaut chocolate and extra brute cocoa from Cacao Barry.

We’ve substituted more readily available powdered gelatin for the gelatin sheets and, if you want to use the same chocolate, found options on the Callebaut website for sources that will ship to you. The cocoa can be found at the Cacao Barry website in 1-kilogram bags.

The amount of powdered gelatin in this recipe makes a budino with a very firm set. You can reduce the amount of gelatin by half for a looser texture.

Prepare the budinos at least 3 hours ahead of time and add the whipped cream topping just before serving. The restaurant adds a final touch of an edible flower such as the rose in our photo.

Chocolate Miso Budino

1/4 cup cold water

1 (7-gram) package powdered gelatin

1 1/2 cups heavy cream, divided

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons dark brown sugar, lightly packed

2 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 1/2 tablespoons white miso paste

4 teaspoons finely chopped dark chocolate

4 teaspoons finely chopped milk chocolate

4 teaspoons finely chopped white chocolate

1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste

1/2 teaspoon cocoa powder, plus more for serving

Pinch Diamond Crystal kosher salt

In a small bowl, stir together water and gelatin and set aside. In a medium saucepan, combine 1/2 cup cream with brown sugar, butter, miso, dark chocolate, milk chocolate, white chocolate, vanilla bean paste, cocoa powder and salt. Turn heat to low and warm mixture until brown sugar has dissolved and chocolate has melted, stirring frequently with a wooden spoon, about 5 minutes. Stir in gelatin mixture and cook 2 more minutes, stirring frequently. Remove from heat. Pour 3/4 cup cream into medium bowl. Whisk in warm chocolate mixture. Divide mixture between 4 4-ounce ramekins. Refrigerate, uncovered, 3 hours, up to overnight. When ready to serve, whip remaining 1/4 cup cream until soft peaks form, about 2 minutes. Divide whipped cream between ramekins and dust with cocoa powder. Serve immediately.

Makes 4.

Per serving: 525 calories (percent of calories from fat, 72), 4 grams protein, 33 grams carbohydrates, 28 grams total sugars, 1 gram fiber, 41 grams total fat (28 grams saturated), 138 milligrams cholesterol, 61 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of ... Falling Rabbit, 3580 W. Lawrenceville St., Duluth; 770-623-1452, fallingrabbit.com.

