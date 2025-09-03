The budino at Falling Rabbit in Duluth is crazy delicious. When we saw it on the menu, our table agreed that the idea of a chocolate dessert that includes miso was fascinating. The chef has created a dessert that’s perfect in every way. What’s the secret?
— Mary Ellen Moriarty, Duluth
Chuck Woods, Falling Rabbit’s executive chef and owner, was happy to share the recipe for this dessert they prepare in batches of 40 1/2-cup servings at a time, once or twice a week. We’ve scaled their recipe back to make 4 servings, but the recipe will double or even triple easily for a dinner party.
When he sent the recipe, Woods wrote, “This dessert has been a staple at Falling Rabbit for three years. Our guests love the rich chocolate pudding, blending sweet with the salty and umami flavors from miso paste.”
At Falling Rabbit, the budino is prepared in a Thermomix multicooker, which blends and heats the pudding mixture. We’ve adapted the recipe for a cooktop.
The restaurant’s recipe also calls for professional pastry chef ingredients including gold leaf gelatin, three different versions of Belgian Callebaut chocolate and extra brute cocoa from Cacao Barry.
We’ve substituted more readily available powdered gelatin for the gelatin sheets and, if you want to use the same chocolate, found options on the Callebaut website for sources that will ship to you. The cocoa can be found at the Cacao Barry website in 1-kilogram bags.
The amount of powdered gelatin in this recipe makes a budino with a very firm set. You can reduce the amount of gelatin by half for a looser texture.
Prepare the budinos at least 3 hours ahead of time and add the whipped cream topping just before serving. The restaurant adds a final touch of an edible flower such as the rose in our photo.
Chocolate Miso Budino
- 1/4 cup cold water
- 1 (7-gram) package powdered gelatin
- 1 1/2 cups heavy cream, divided
- 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons dark brown sugar, lightly packed
- 2 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 1/2 tablespoons white miso paste
- 4 teaspoons finely chopped dark chocolate
- 4 teaspoons finely chopped milk chocolate
- 4 teaspoons finely chopped white chocolate
- 1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste
- 1/2 teaspoon cocoa powder, plus more for serving
- Pinch Diamond Crystal kosher salt
- In a small bowl, stir together water and gelatin and set aside.
- In a medium saucepan, combine 1/2 cup cream with brown sugar, butter, miso, dark chocolate, milk chocolate, white chocolate, vanilla bean paste, cocoa powder and salt. Turn heat to low and warm mixture until brown sugar has dissolved and chocolate has melted, stirring frequently with a wooden spoon, about 5 minutes.
- Stir in gelatin mixture and cook 2 more minutes, stirring frequently. Remove from heat.
- Pour 3/4 cup cream into medium bowl. Whisk in warm chocolate mixture.
- Divide mixture between 4 4-ounce ramekins. Refrigerate, uncovered, 3 hours, up to overnight.
- When ready to serve, whip remaining 1/4 cup cream until soft peaks form, about 2 minutes.
- Divide whipped cream between ramekins and dust with cocoa powder. Serve immediately.
Makes 4.
Per serving: 525 calories (percent of calories from fat, 72), 4 grams protein, 33 grams carbohydrates, 28 grams total sugars, 1 gram fiber, 41 grams total fat (28 grams saturated), 138 milligrams cholesterol, 61 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of ... Falling Rabbit, 3580 W. Lawrenceville St., Duluth; 770-623-1452, fallingrabbit.com.
Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Angela Hansberger
Thai street food, decadent fries and other dishes to try this month
This month’s dishes include an unexpected meat combo in a cheesy shell, an elevated bar snack in a Hemingway-themed spot, Thai street food and a dish with pasta and clams.
Italian soft cheeses bring easy elegance to Southern tables
If you love cheese like I do, you’ll love exploring these versatile Italian options, like classic tiramisu, lemon ricotta cake and fig and gorgonzola tart.
Where can I find it?
Duck fat spray, green tomatoes and more
Featured
Credit: Philip Robibero / AJC
Georgia has recruited India for business. Some entrepreneurs fear new tariffs.
The yearslong effort to bring Indian goods and businesses to Georgia is now in jeopardy because of President Donald Trump's tariffs, officials and business owners say.
Insider vs. Outsider: The race for Atlanta City Council president
It’s a sharp choice for voters between Atlanta’s political establishment and change in an election for the second-most powerful position at City Hall.
Unrest among Atlanta attorneys drives unprecedented legal market growth
Leading attorneys are leaving prominent Atlanta law firms to open local offices of national and global firms at a rate not seen before.