“(Krog Bar) was really like a little gem, you know, I just loved to be in there. (It) just felt so comfortable and small,” Rathbun said. “These little pocket bar kind of places are fun. That’s why I brought it back.”

This time around, Krog Bar will serve a menu of coal-fired pizza, salads, sandwiches, Italian wine and cocktails.

The ideal opportunity arose for Rathbun when the tenant behind K.R. Steak Bar decided to move. The space that opened up “fit the mold,” he said.

At 950 square feet, it’s a little larger than the original bar. Instead of bringing back the Spanish tapas menu, he decided to try his hand at coal-fire pizza, something he’s been wanting to do for over two decades as an homage to a good friend from Brooklyn who took him on a tour of New York’s famous pizza joints many years ago.

Credit: Courtesy of Krog Bar Credit: Courtesy of Krog Bar

The pizza offerings include specialties like the KROG (which stands for Kevin Rathbun Original Gangsta) with fennel sausage, onion and mozzarella; the surf clam with garlic, oregano, parsley, EVOO, pecorino and lemon; and the Isabella (named after his granddaughter) with tomato, pepperoni, mozzarella and basil.

Also on the menu are panini made with pizza bianca bread; a salad made with zucchini ribbons, Parmesan, basil and lemon oil; and snacks like coal-roasted artichoke hearts.

Rathbun wanted Krog Bar to fit in with the theme of KR Steak Bar, an Italian-inspired steakhouse.

“I just thought the flow of that would work really well in Peachtree Hills and become somewhat of a little Italy,” he said. And making the pizza has been “absolutely awesome.”

The intimate space includes 28 indoor seats and 20 outdoor seats on a garden patio. The design pulls in pieces Rathbun saved from the original Krog Bar, like pecky cypress wall panels, mirrors, photos that used to hang in the restaurant and even the black walnut front door.

“(When) people walk into it — especially people who have been to Krog Bar, (they) are just kind of blown away,” he said.

Krog Bar joins Rathbun’s existing concepts KR Steak Bar in Peachtree Hills and Kevin Rathbun Steak on the Eastside Beltline. It is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

349 Peachtree Hills Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-301-7146, krsteakbar.com/krogbarcoalfiredpizza