Refrigerator desserts are a refreshing summer tradition. You’ll find them served at neighborhood potlucks, church suppers and family cookouts. Also known as icebox pies or cakes, these desserts are both make-ahead and easy to prepare, a huge plus when you want a sweet treat without a lot of fuss or excessive oven heat.

The trouble is that convenience comes with a price. Many refrigerator desserts use whipped topping containing hydrogenated oils, or heavy cream, which is high in saturated fat. Some old-fashioned icebox desserts are made with gelatin, which can be intimidating to bloom.

Instead, this easy lemon bar recipe offers a luxurious and creamy dessert with less fat and fewer calories. The keys to our makeover are Neufchatel cheese, a reduced-fat cream cheese, fat-free sweetened condensed milk and the addition of flaxseed meal, which is high in fiber and omega-3 fatty acids, amping up the nutritional density.