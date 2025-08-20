Refrigerator desserts are a refreshing summer tradition. You’ll find them served at neighborhood potlucks, church suppers and family cookouts. Also known as icebox pies or cakes, these desserts are both make-ahead and easy to prepare, a huge plus when you want a sweet treat without a lot of fuss or excessive oven heat.
The trouble is that convenience comes with a price. Many refrigerator desserts use whipped topping containing hydrogenated oils, or heavy cream, which is high in saturated fat. Some old-fashioned icebox desserts are made with gelatin, which can be intimidating to bloom.
Instead, this easy lemon bar recipe offers a luxurious and creamy dessert with less fat and fewer calories. The keys to our makeover are Neufchatel cheese, a reduced-fat cream cheese, fat-free sweetened condensed milk and the addition of flaxseed meal, which is high in fiber and omega-3 fatty acids, amping up the nutritional density.
Unlike pie-shaped desserts that serve 8, this recipe is made in a 9-inch-by-13-inch pan to serve 12 or 24, depending on how you slice it. Both variations are smaller than a serving of pie, producing a lighter and leaner dessert — as well as a dessert that can serve more people.
The result? An easy, creamy, vibrant lemon dessert that is good and good for you.
Lightened-Up Refrigerator Lemon Bars
Flaxseed meal, golden flaxseed meal (a type of flaxseed meal that is lighter in color) and ground flaxseed are all widely available at both grocery stores and health food stores. While they are not the same, they are interchangeable for this recipe.
Turmeric acts as an all-natural food coloring, giving the bars a pale yellow hue.
- 20 graham crackers (or 3 cups ground graham crackers)
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon coarse kosher salt, divided
- 1/4 cup flaxseed meal, preferably golden
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 8 ounces Neufchatel cheese, room temperature
- 1 (14-ounce) can fat-free sweetened condensed milk
- 1/2 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
- Zest of 2 lemons
- Pinch turmeric
- 1/4 teaspoon lemon extract
- Mint, for garnish
- Heat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Place the crackers, sugar and 1/8 teaspoon salt in the bowl of a food processor fitted with an S-blade. Pulse until coarse crumbs form. Add the flaxseed meal and melted butter. Process until the mixture is well combined. Reserve 1 tablespoon of the crumb mixture in an airtight container at room temperature.
- Place the remaining crumb mixture into a 9-inch-by-13-inch casserole dish or rimmed quarter-sheet pan. Pack it very tightly using the bottom of a measuring cup to flatten. Bake until golden brown, about 15 minutes. Remove to a rack to cool completely. Wash the bowl and blade of the processor.
- Make the filling: Add the Neufchatel, condensed milk, lemon juice, lemon zest, turmeric, lemon extract and the remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt to the food processor. Process until well-combined.
- Pour the mixture into the cooled crust. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until set, at least 4 hours or preferably overnight.
- To serve, place in the freezer for 10 minutes before slicing. Sprinkle with reserved crumb mixture. Warm a utility knife or a metal bench scraper under hot running water. Slice into 12 (3-inch) squares, then, if desired, halve the squares to make 24 bars. Garnish each square with mint. Use an offset spatula to serve immediately.
Makes 12 or 24 bars.
Per bar based on 24: 154 calories (percent of calories from fat, 35), 4 grams protein, 23 grams carbohydrates, 12 grams total sugars, 2 grams fiber, 6 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 12 milligrams cholesterol, 123 milligrams sodium.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Aaliyah Man for the AJC
Pasta turns summer succotash into an easy, satisfying dinner
The corn is sweet, the beans are tender and quick dishes that require minimal cooking are necessary when the temperature outside is scorching hot.
Dehydrating for beginners: Preserve the flavor to savor later
Long before refrigeration and canning, people relied on the sun and wind to preserve the harvest. It's still a smart way to save summer produce for later.
Elektra’s lamb kofta recipe brings bold Mediterranean flavors to your grill
Lamb kofta has been on the Elektra menu since the restaurant opened in July 2024.
Featured
Credit: Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero / AJC | Source: Getty, Open Street Map
In Savannah, ICE rides shotgun with local police to find and arrest immigrants
ICE agents riding in Georgia patrol vehicles marks a level of synergy between federal and local law enforcement agencies previously unheard-of, advocates say.
UGA, Georgia Southern remove LGBTQ language from nondiscrimination policy
Both schools said they made the changes to align their language with the University System of Georgia’s.
Georgia’s mass voter registration cancellation puts some at risk
Georgia plans to cancel nearly 500,000 inactive voter registrations this month. Voting rights groups warn the cancellations include some voters who may still be eligible.