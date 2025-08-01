STOCK UP
STOCK UP

Chai concentrate, pepper sauce and 13 more Southern-made food products to try in August

A selection of Southern products to try in August (left to right): Cupcake batter (Courtesy of Bunnie Cakes); Creole orgeat (Courtesy of El Guapo Bitters); Pickled vegetables (Courtesy of Stephen Caudill); and a tabletop grill (Courtesy of Bola Grills).

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

A selection of Southern products to try in August (left to right): Cupcake batter (Courtesy of Bunnie Cakes); Creole orgeat (Courtesy of El Guapo Bitters); Pickled vegetables (Courtesy of Stephen Caudill); and a tabletop grill (Courtesy of Bola Grills).
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
1 hour ago

From snackable cookie dough bars to French rolling pins made by a Georgia designer, here are 15 Southern-made products to try out in your kitchen this August.

Masala chai concentrate. (Courtesy of the Chai Box)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Masala chai concentrate

Chai is not just for cozy warm drinks; it’s great when temperatures rise, too — try chai affogato or chai ice cubes. Sweetened masala chai concentrate from the Chai Box in Marietta was a 2025 Flavor of Georgia competition finalist. It’s also available unsweetened.

$13 for a 16-ounce bottle, $37 for a 64-ounce jug. Available at 810 Livingston Court, Marietta, or thechaibox.com.

Local blue and yellow corn chips. (Courtesy of Molino Tortilleria)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Local blue and yellow corn chips

Are corn chips a family favorite? If so, try Molino Tortilleria’s tortilla chips, freshly fried in avocado oil and made with blue and yellow heirloom corn. The company is known for its tortillas, served at such spots as Superica and Rreal Tacos. Its chips are thicker than usual, with substantial crunch and deep corn flavor.

$5 for a half-pound bag. Pick up Thursdays at 3781 Presidential Parkway, Atlanta, or at the Decatur and Grant Park farmers markets. Order at molinotortillas.com.

French rolling pin. (Courtesy of Cody Garrard)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

French rolling pin

Georgia-based Southern Farm Designs offers wooden wine stoppers and caddies, bottle openers and beautiful French rolling pins. Each pin is 15 inches long with tapered ends, making it easier to apply the right amount of pressure when rolling out pastry.

$55. Available at Marietta Art in the Park Aug. 30, Duluth Fall Festival Sept. 27 and southernfarmdesigns.com.

Creole orgeat. (Courtesy of El Guapo Bitters)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Creole orgeat

El Guapo Bitters of New Orleans offers bitters, syrups, mixers and sodas for your bar cart. The company’s Creole orgeat syrup is made with Louisiana cane sugar, Georgia pecans, orange flower and rose water. We’ve been using it in everything from glasses of iced coffee to the guava mai tai recipe on the company website.

$14.99 for an 8.5-ounce bottle. Available at elguapobitters.com.

ExploreFrom pig farming to pickling, these Georgia women are cooking up success
Bottled tea. (Courtesy of Thomas Karle)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Bottled tea

Savannah Sweet Tea Co., started by brothers John and Thomas Karle, produces the tea we all grew up on — or wish we had. Black tea is brewed and then bottled unsweetened or with cane sugar added. The company also adds puree to make a peach tea. We were astonished at its pure peach taste.

$3.50 for a 16-ounce bottle, $31.99 for a 12-pack. Available at Local Exchange, Great Harvest Bakery and Cafe in Marietta and savsweetteaco.com.

Cookie dough bars. (Courtesy of Dible Dough)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Cookie dough bars

Cookie dough fans of all ages will enjoy the snackable bars from Dible Dough of Fayetteville, Arkansas. The bars come in chocolate chip, peanut butter chocolate chip, sugar cookie with sprinkles, snickerdoodle churro and gluten-free monster cookie flavors. The company was founded by Jolene Conway, a mom and caterer whose unbaked cookie dough was so popular it would be eaten before it could be baked.

$1.99 per bar at Quik Trip, $30 for a sampler pack of 10 1.7-ounce bars at dibledough.com.

Pickled vegetables. (Courtesy of Stephen Caudill)

Credit: Stephen Caudill

icon to expand image

Credit: Stephen Caudill

Pickled vegetables

Buckshot, a product of Woodstock-based Point Blank Pepper Co., was a finalist in the pickled vegetable category of this year’s Flavor of Georgia competition. A mix of carrots, cauliflower, celery and other ingredients, it’s reminiscent of traditional Italian pickled vegetables. However, the sweet, spicy brine outshines any traditional recipe.

$12 for a 12-ounce jar. Available at the Marietta and Woodstock farmers markets, Buckhead Butcher Shop, Butcher on Whitlock, Y Not Georgia BBQ at the Dallas Markets and pointblankpeppercompany.com.

Sugar-fried pecans. (Courtesy of Ocmulgee Orchards)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Sugar-fried pecans

Sugar-fried pecans from Ocmulgee Orchards in Hawkinsville won Flavor of Georgia’s best snack food and People’s Choice awards. One taste of these sweet, fried, lightly salted pecans and you’ll agree with the judges. The farm sells shelled, unshelled and chocolate-covered pecans as well.

$14.95 for an 8-ounce bag. Available at Lucy’s Market, Sugarboo & Co., Star Provisions and ocmulgeeorchards.com.

Cupcake batter. (Courtesy of Bunnie Cakes)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Cupcake batter

All you have to do to get chocolate and vanilla cupcakes is squeeze out this batter and then bake. Bunnie Cakes, a vegan bakery in Miami, has a ready-to-bake line of cupcake batter and vanilla frosting that makes it simple to serve freshly made desserts.

$35 for batter and frosting to make 12 full-size cupcakes. Available at readytobakecupcake.com.

Hot pepper peach jam. (Courtesy of Jay Gleaton)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Hot pepper peach jam

Atlanta’s Powerful Pepper Co. combines African fatalii peppers and Georgia peaches into a jam. The company says the heat level ranks four out of a possible 10 but it fades fast and lets the peaches shine through.

$6.49 for a 4-ounce jar. Available at Frazie’s Meat & Market, Grant Park Market, Local Exchange and powerfulpepper.co.

Matador steak sauce. (Courtesy of EH Gourmet)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Steak sauce

Gourmet Warehouse on Hilton Head Island offers a steak sauce that is so delicious you’ll be tempted to drink it right out of the bottle. It’s part of the EH Gourmet line of products created in tribute to the writing and travels of Ernest Hemingway. Rioja red wine and Spanish-inspired seasonings make Matador sauce a standout you’ll want to use on more than just steaks.

$8.99 for a 12.7-ounce bottle. Available at ehgourmet.com.

Veggie burgers. (Courtesy of Tim Acevedo)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Veggie burgers

You don’t have to be vegan to enjoy the plant-based burgers from Tim Acevedo of Atlanta’s Viva la V. The smoky black bean burgers and curry chickpea burgers include carrots, mushrooms and extra pea protein along with the seasonings. They’re a great high-protein alternative to traditional grill fare.

$10.99 for four black bean burgers, $11.75 for four curry chickpea burgers. Available at Sevananda, Peachtree Road and Tucker farmers markets and vivala-v.com.

Georgia Chow Chow from Jake’s Fresh Market and Cannery. (Courtesy of Laurie Poole)

Credit: Laurie Poole

icon to expand image

Credit: Laurie Poole

Chow chow

Jake’s Fresh Market and Cannery in White offers a wide range of jams, jellies, fruit butters, relishes, pickles and salsa. Included is Georgia chow chow, a mix of green tomatoes, cabbage, onions, and sweet and jalapeno peppers in a bread-and-butter pickle base. The sweet relish, which won its category in this year’s Flavor of Georgia competition, is perfect for hot dogs, burgers and adding to potato salad.

$9 for a 16-ounce jar. Available at 591 Knox Bridge Highway, White, or jakesfreshmarket.com.

Tabletop grill. (Courtesy of Bola Grills)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Tabletop grill

The stylish new Bola grill is about 17 inches around and just under 16 inches tall, with an insulated base that makes it safe to use on your tabletop or tailgate. Silicone mitts make it easy to adjust the angled rings that hold the grill or griddle, moving food closer to or farther from the heat. It provided fun communal cooking for a small group of friends.

Grills are $119 to $269. Available at bolagrills.com.

Pepper sauce. (Courtesy of Trina Kort)

Credit: Trina Kort

icon to expand image

Credit: Trina Kort

Pepper sauce

Shiloh’s Garden and Herb Farm in Marietta grows the produce it turns into juices, pepper jelly, peach jam and pepper sauce. We highly recommend their thick, almost sweet pepper sauce. Caribbean peppers give it a fruity flavor while also bringing the heat. It’s perfect for burgers and other grilled meats.

$15 for an 8-ounce bottle. Available at shilohsgarden.com.

ExploreAround the world in 63 dishes

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Peach pizza at Indaco is just one of four dishes to try in August. (Courtesy of Vicki Artorntamarat)

Credit: Vicki Artorntamarat

Peach pizza, a fancy anchovy sandwich and other dishes to try this month

If you're dining out in metro Atlanta in August, try a wood-fired pie embellished with Georgia’s state fruit and a sizzling mélange that could feed everyone at the table.

Wine with lemon pepper wet?

Atlanta sommeliers suggest wine pairings for the city's iconic lemon pepper wet wings.

RECIPE

Sun Dial Restaurant’s kids macaroni and cheese is adult-worthy, too

Sun Dial Restaurant’s kids macaroni and cheese is a big hit with the parents too, says Rory Bancroft, executive chef for the Westin Peachtree Plaza.

The Latest

Tipsy Thaiger will open in Roswell Square at the end of August. (Courtesy of Tipsy Thaiger)

Credit: Courtesy of Tipsy Thaiger

Tipsy Thaiger bringing ‘underrated’ Thai dishes to Roswell

Peach pizza, a fancy anchovy sandwich and other dishes to try this month

RESTAURANT REVIEW

Under new owner, Aria in Buckhead isn’t just the same old song

Featured

Cobb Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor, seen here in a screenshot, was indicted Thursday by the Georgia Attorney General's Office.

Credit: Cobb County

Cobb Superior Court Clerk criminally charged after GBI investigation

Connie Taylor was charged with two counts of destruction of public records and two counts of violation of oath of office. Both charges are felonies.

Alaska Airlines subpoenas Delta over trademark dispute

The two airlines were once partners, but are now competitors. They’re also involved in a dispute over the “Virgin” airline brand, which both carriers have different ties to.

St. Simons Island wetland fails federal protection test

A St. Simons Island wetland developed by a resort company is not protected under the Clean Water Act, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday.