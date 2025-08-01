Chai concentrate, pepper sauce and 13 more Southern-made food products to try in August

Chai is not just for cozy warm drinks; it’s great when temperatures rise, too — try chai affogato or chai ice cubes. Sweetened masala chai concentrate from the Chai Box in Marietta was a 2025 Flavor of Georgia competition finalist. It’s also available unsweetened.

$13 for a 16-ounce bottle, $37 for a 64-ounce jug. Available at 810 Livingston Court, Marietta, or thechaibox.com.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Local blue and yellow corn chips

Are corn chips a family favorite? If so, try Molino Tortilleria’s tortilla chips, freshly fried in avocado oil and made with blue and yellow heirloom corn. The company is known for its tortillas, served at such spots as Superica and Rreal Tacos. Its chips are thicker than usual, with substantial crunch and deep corn flavor.

$5 for a half-pound bag. Pick up Thursdays at 3781 Presidential Parkway, Atlanta, or at the Decatur and Grant Park farmers markets. Order at molinotortillas.com.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

French rolling pin

Georgia-based Southern Farm Designs offers wooden wine stoppers and caddies, bottle openers and beautiful French rolling pins. Each pin is 15 inches long with tapered ends, making it easier to apply the right amount of pressure when rolling out pastry.

$55. Available at Marietta Art in the Park Aug. 30, Duluth Fall Festival Sept. 27 and southernfarmdesigns.com.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Creole orgeat

El Guapo Bitters of New Orleans offers bitters, syrups, mixers and sodas for your bar cart. The company’s Creole orgeat syrup is made with Louisiana cane sugar, Georgia pecans, orange flower and rose water. We’ve been using it in everything from glasses of iced coffee to the guava mai tai recipe on the company website.

$14.99 for an 8.5-ounce bottle. Available at elguapobitters.com.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Bottled tea

Savannah Sweet Tea Co., started by brothers John and Thomas Karle, produces the tea we all grew up on — or wish we had. Black tea is brewed and then bottled unsweetened or with cane sugar added. The company also adds puree to make a peach tea. We were astonished at its pure peach taste.

$3.50 for a 16-ounce bottle, $31.99 for a 12-pack. Available at Local Exchange, Great Harvest Bakery and Cafe in Marietta and savsweetteaco.com.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Cookie dough bars

Cookie dough fans of all ages will enjoy the snackable bars from Dible Dough of Fayetteville, Arkansas. The bars come in chocolate chip, peanut butter chocolate chip, sugar cookie with sprinkles, snickerdoodle churro and gluten-free monster cookie flavors. The company was founded by Jolene Conway, a mom and caterer whose unbaked cookie dough was so popular it would be eaten before it could be baked.

$1.99 per bar at Quik Trip, $30 for a sampler pack of 10 1.7-ounce bars at dibledough.com.

Credit: Stephen Caudill Credit: Stephen Caudill

Pickled vegetables

Buckshot, a product of Woodstock-based Point Blank Pepper Co., was a finalist in the pickled vegetable category of this year’s Flavor of Georgia competition. A mix of carrots, cauliflower, celery and other ingredients, it’s reminiscent of traditional Italian pickled vegetables. However, the sweet, spicy brine outshines any traditional recipe.

$12 for a 12-ounce jar. Available at the Marietta and Woodstock farmers markets, Buckhead Butcher Shop, Butcher on Whitlock, Y Not Georgia BBQ at the Dallas Markets and pointblankpeppercompany.com.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Sugar-fried pecans

Sugar-fried pecans from Ocmulgee Orchards in Hawkinsville won Flavor of Georgia’s best snack food and People’s Choice awards. One taste of these sweet, fried, lightly salted pecans and you’ll agree with the judges. The farm sells shelled, unshelled and chocolate-covered pecans as well.

$14.95 for an 8-ounce bag. Available at Lucy’s Market, Sugarboo & Co., Star Provisions and ocmulgeeorchards.com.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Cupcake batter

All you have to do to get chocolate and vanilla cupcakes is squeeze out this batter and then bake. Bunnie Cakes, a vegan bakery in Miami, has a ready-to-bake line of cupcake batter and vanilla frosting that makes it simple to serve freshly made desserts.

$35 for batter and frosting to make 12 full-size cupcakes. Available at readytobakecupcake.com.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Hot pepper peach jam

Atlanta’s Powerful Pepper Co. combines African fatalii peppers and Georgia peaches into a jam. The company says the heat level ranks four out of a possible 10 but it fades fast and lets the peaches shine through.

$6.49 for a 4-ounce jar. Available at Frazie’s Meat & Market, Grant Park Market, Local Exchange and powerfulpepper.co.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Steak sauce

Gourmet Warehouse on Hilton Head Island offers a steak sauce that is so delicious you’ll be tempted to drink it right out of the bottle. It’s part of the EH Gourmet line of products created in tribute to the writing and travels of Ernest Hemingway. Rioja red wine and Spanish-inspired seasonings make Matador sauce a standout you’ll want to use on more than just steaks.

$8.99 for a 12.7-ounce bottle. Available at ehgourmet.com.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Veggie burgers

You don’t have to be vegan to enjoy the plant-based burgers from Tim Acevedo of Atlanta’s Viva la V. The smoky black bean burgers and curry chickpea burgers include carrots, mushrooms and extra pea protein along with the seasonings. They’re a great high-protein alternative to traditional grill fare.

$10.99 for four black bean burgers, $11.75 for four curry chickpea burgers. Available at Sevananda, Peachtree Road and Tucker farmers markets and vivala-v.com.

Credit: Laurie Poole Credit: Laurie Poole

Chow chow

Jake’s Fresh Market and Cannery in White offers a wide range of jams, jellies, fruit butters, relishes, pickles and salsa. Included is Georgia chow chow, a mix of green tomatoes, cabbage, onions, and sweet and jalapeno peppers in a bread-and-butter pickle base. The sweet relish, which won its category in this year’s Flavor of Georgia competition, is perfect for hot dogs, burgers and adding to potato salad.

$9 for a 16-ounce jar. Available at 591 Knox Bridge Highway, White, or jakesfreshmarket.com.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Tabletop grill

The stylish new Bola grill is about 17 inches around and just under 16 inches tall, with an insulated base that makes it safe to use on your tabletop or tailgate. Silicone mitts make it easy to adjust the angled rings that hold the grill or griddle, moving food closer to or farther from the heat. It provided fun communal cooking for a small group of friends.

Grills are $119 to $269. Available at bolagrills.com.

Credit: Trina Kort Credit: Trina Kort

Pepper sauce

Shiloh’s Garden and Herb Farm in Marietta grows the produce it turns into juices, pepper jelly, peach jam and pepper sauce. We highly recommend their thick, almost sweet pepper sauce. Caribbean peppers give it a fruity flavor while also bringing the heat. It’s perfect for burgers and other grilled meats.

$15 for an 8-ounce bottle. Available at shilohsgarden.com.