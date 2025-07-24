Belen Bistro is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, with a tightly curated menu that has several Argentine specialties rarely seen in metro Atlanta, including a dessert pancake with dulce de leche and a blue cheese-stuffed bell pepper dish called morron relleno.

There’s a full bar with a selection of cocktails that includes some South American classics, such as a very good pisco sour, as well as creative options, including a cocktail that features bourbon and bitter Fernet Branca, tamed and smoothed with lemon and sugar.

The wine list from partner-sommelier Martin San Cristobal includes a couple of malbecs but also looks beyond Argentina’s most famous grape. Other Argentine varietals include cabernet franc and chardonnay, plus the list pulls bottles from Chile, Spain and Uruguay. The wine selection is curated tightly for now, but San Cristobal said the selection will expand. He also plans to hold regular wine classes and sell wine from the restaurant’s small market section at the front, where De la Cruz’s frozen empanadas already are sold.

The food at Belen Bistro mostly was very good, although the level of seasoning was a touch inconsistent, with some dishes in need of more salt.

At lunch, the sandwich milanesa was excellent. It’s a relatively basic preparation, but there aren’t many places in town serving a sandwich based around a breaded beef cutlet, and the execution was terrific. The choripan, a traditional Argentine sandwich, was even more basic — essentially just chorizo sausage on a baguette. But the high-quality sausage came to life with the addition of Belen Bistro’s exceptionally fresh chimichurri.

I tried the beet salad at both lunch and dinner, and while I loved the combination of roasted beets, herbed yogurt, hard-boiled eggs and goat cheese, the visually striking selection was surprisingly lifeless — it was one of the dishes that could have benefited from a little more salt.

However, the morron relleno was intensely salty, the blue cheese overpowering the mild bell pepper, untamed by the fried egg on top.

Ravioli is a popular dish in Argentina, De la Cruz said, and the spinach version I tried was wonderful, with a fabulously rich cream sauce.

The menu’s big-ticket item — a 14-ounce rib-eye called ojo bife — delivered completely at $48. My steak was cooked precisely to medium-rare and was seasoned simply, but perfectly.

Belen Bistro opened in April and still is growing into itself. But like a good steak or a robust South American wine, it should only improve with age.