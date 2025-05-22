BEER TOWN
BEER TOWN

Piedmont Brewery offers different experiences at two locations

Menu in Griffin varies slightly from the original in Macon.
David Fountain is a partner and head brewer at Piedmont Brewery and Kitchen in Griffin. (Bob Townsend for the AJC)

Credit: Bob Townsend

Credit: Bob Townsend

David Fountain is a partner and head brewer at Piedmont Brewery and Kitchen in Griffin. (Bob Townsend for the AJC)
By Bob Townsend – For the AJC
15 minutes ago

Piedmont Brewery and Kitchen, which has been open in Macon for eight years, added a second location last August with brewer and partner David Fountain at the helm.

Fountain talked recently at the Griffin location about his early days in the restaurant and brewing industry, noting that he got his start working at a local pizza place.

Then, he said, “around 2011, I started getting into craft beer. … We had 15 beers on draft and about 100 in bottles, so I got immersed in that world.”

The Piedmont Brewery and Kitchen in Griffin has a larger capacity for creating new beers than does its sister operation in Macon. (Courtesy of Asha Smith)

Credit: Asha Smith

icon to expand image

Credit: Asha Smith

Fountain said a graphic design job with Jailhouse Brewing in Hampton enabled him to “weasel” his way into the craft beer industry. When Jailhouse closed in 2020, Fountain reached out to Brian Whitley of Piedmont Brewery, who was looking to expand with another location.

Fountain said Whitley made him a partner and “we ended up selecting Griffin as the location.”

“We are a restaurant and a bar first, and we want people to go to both locations and have different experiences and buy different beers to go,” Fountain said.

The food he serves in Griffin is very similar to the Macon location, he said, “except here we do a daily steak and seafood special, and we have ribs. We’re a bigger fish in a smaller pond here, so we’ve got to give a little more of everything to everybody.”

ExploreAfter 8 years, Macon’s Piedmont Brewery and Kitchen is looking to expand
A buffalo chicken sandwich is among menu items at Piedmont Brewery and Kitchen in Griffin. (Courtesy of David Fountain)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

The Griffin location also has more brewing capacity than its sister facility, Fountain said. “At any given moment, I have 100 barrels of beer in some process.”

Satisfied, a local lager, and Sunshine Daydream, an India pale ale, are the only beers common to both the Macon and Griffin breweries.

Satisfied is described as light in color and body but big on flavor. Sunshine Daydream has a fruit-forward bouquet of orange, grapefruit and a bit of pine.

“Those are the beers that you might see in distribution,” Fountain said. “The other 10 beers change constantly. Both here and in Macon, we put out about a new beer a week, so four to six beers a month, and some of those get rebrewed occasionally.”

As far as styles go, Fountain regularly keeps three or four IPAs, three or four lagers, two or three sours, and a stout. There’s also a full bar, with wine, cocktails and spirits, including whiskey and tequila.

ExploreMore about beer, wine and cocktails in metro Atlanta
The food at Piedmont Brewery's Griffin location includes a daily steak and seafood special. (Courtesy of David Fountain)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

“We had our first bottle release recently,” he said, “and that will become more regular, and fun for me.”

The bottle release was a barrel- and brettanomyces foeder-aged saison. Originating in Belgium, the style sometimes is called a “farmhouse ale.” It is made using wild yeast, and it is refreshing and relatively light in alcohol, with low bitterness and spicy, fruity notes.

Fountain said he also is trying to collaborate with other breweries, as well as liquor stores and local restaurants.

“We’re going to do a collaboration with Hop City and Barleygarden Kitchen,” he said. “Most of the beer you’ll see in the market will be a collaboration of Satisfied or Sunshine, and we’re excited about getting those out there.”

Piedmont Brewery and Kitchen

450-B Third St., Macon. 478-254-233, piedmontbrewery.com

129 S. 6th St., Griffin. 678-603-2648, piedmontbrewerygriffin.com

ExploreAround the world in 63 dishes

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook and following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Bob Townsend is a contributing writer for the AJC, covering food, dining, arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town column.

More Stories

Keep Reading

The home of one of the world’s largest wine clubs, Cooper’s Hawk clearly holds mass appeal. The upscale chain also serves cocktails and beer. (Courtesy of Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant)

Credit: Handout

RESTAURANT REVIEW

Cooper’s Hawk in Alpharetta serves wine club pitch alongside food and drink

Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant, an upscale chain with more than 60 locations nationally, has opened its first Georgia outlet in Alpharetta.

RECIPE

Buttermilk Kitchen founder shares brunch favorites to re-create at home

Suzanne Vizethann, owner and executive chef of Buckhead's Buttermilk Kitchen, shares recipes from her restaurants and her home kitchen in her second cookbook, "Brunch Season."

Where can I find it: handrails and root beer

Let us help you locate those items or services you’ve been searching for.

The Latest

Georgia native Nic Wallace was named U.S. Bartender of the Year during the 2025 U.S. Bartenders' Guild's World Class bartending competition in Atlanta last night. (Courtesy of USBG Presents World Class Sponsored by Diageo)

Credit: Courtesy of USBG Presents World Class Sponsored by Diageo

Georgia bartender wins big at national bartending competition

RECIPE

Buttermilk Kitchen founder shares brunch favorites to re-create at home

RECIPE

Boursin cheese guarantees creamy pasta sauce with little effort

Featured

A native garden is planned for a portion of the Stitch that would cap the Downtown Connector, as shown in renderings. The park is aimed at reconnecting Atlanta neighborhoods and boosting economic development in the heart of the city. (Courtesy of Central Atlanta Progress)

Credit: Central Atlanta Progress

Trump grant rollbacks threaten $330M for metro Atlanta projects

The ambitious Stitch development and Northeast Beltline trail extension could suffer huge losses of federal funding.

‘How many more people have to die’: 2 pedestrians killed in 3 months on Peachtree

A second death along Peachtree Street has leaders urging Mayor Dickens to put more emphasis on safety in downtown Atlanta — and less on repaving roads for the FIFA World Cup.

Clyde flips vote to help House Republicans pass ‘big, beautiful bill’

Georgia Congressman Andrew Clyde was among several Republicans who voted in favor of the reconciliation bill after new language was added Wednesday.