Late-night bites, food festivals headed to metro Atlanta in June

6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays through June 28. $75 per person. 2948 Clairmont Road NE, Atlanta. 404-634-6268, petitevioletterestaurant.com/mystery-dinner-theater

Distillery of Modern Art whiskey tours

The Distillery of Modern Art has launched 45-minute whiskey tours every Sunday, where guests can learn about the process of spirit making while enjoying a flight of eight half-ounce pours.

Noon, 1 p.m., 4 p.m. Sundays. $50 per person. 2197 Irvindale Way, Chamblee. 404-482-2663, distilleryofmodernart.com/distillery-tours

Veuve Clicquot Wine Dinner

Nan Thai Buckhead will co-host a four-course patio wine dinner celebrating female excellence in the kitchen and in the wine cellar with Veuve Clicquot winemaker Gaëlle Goossens. The evening will feature Champagne paired with dishes curated by chef Nan Niyomkul.

6:30 p.m. Monday. $175 per person. 3050 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-464-7980, nanfinedining.com

Serviceberry Fest: Bites & Bevs

Head to Avize for this year’s Serviceberry Fest, with food and drinks highlighting the fruit. Participating chefs include Karl Gorline of Avize, Terry Koval of Deer and the Dove, Duane Nutter of Southern National and drinks from Sadiyyah Idden of Trending Tending and Matt Watkins of Fawn.

6:30-9 p.m. Tuesday. $75 per person. 956 Brady Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-879-1713, eventcreate.com/e/sbfestbitesbevs

Studio Ghibli film festival

Nakato Japanese Restaurant will partner with Tara Theatre for a Studio Ghibli film festival. Attendees can enjoy bento boxes created by Nakato chefs while watching “Grave of the Fireflies.” The boxes will include items such as a rainbow roll, a seafood roll, house salad with ginger dressing and fried chicken “karaage.”

3:30 p.m. June 8. 6:30 p.m. June 10. $41.49 per person. 2345 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta. 404-567-1968, taraatlanta.com/movie/nakato-grave-of-the-fireflies-2

Blind Tasting Wine Down

Epicurean Atlanta will host a wine tasting where guests will try six wines during three rounds of tastings. Kelly Cornett of A Cork in the Road and Joe Herrig of Georgia Crown Distributing will share wine knowledge and test guests’ palates. Tickets include six wines and a cheese and charcuterie spread.

6:30-8 p.m. June 13. $50 per person. 1117 W Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 833-248-1670, epicureanhotelatlanta.com/events

Midnight Market

Head to Atlantic Station for this late-night food festival, with more than 35 vendors offering small plates capped at $8 an item, a creator market, a roller-skating rink, multiple bars and a main stage.

6 p.m.-midnight. June 13-14. 241 20th St., Atlanta. midnightmarketevents.com/tickets

Tuna Cutting & Tasting

O by Brush chef Jason Liang and his team will break down an entire bluefin tuna in front of diners during this event. The tuna will be used in dishes like tuna ramen with tuna cheek as part of an eight-course meal that highlights various parts of the fish.

6 p.m. June 18. $366 per person. 3009 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 678-898-3239, obybrush.com

Page to Plate

The Book Bird and Leftie Lee’s in Avondale Estates will host this Page to Plate event celebrating chef Alfredo Garcia’s cookbook, “Let’s Make It.” Tickets include a copy of Garcia’s cookbook and food made by Vivian Lee of Leftie Lee’s. Expect dishes like Mexican chicken parm, pineapple salsa verde, avocado jalapeno dip and arroz con leche with mango.

6:30-8:30 p.m. June 19. $35 per person. 6 Olive St., Avondale Estates. thebook-bird.com/upcoming-events

Soupbelly Dumpling Workshop

Candy Hom of Soupbelly will lead a dumpling workshop at Round Trip Brewing. Hom will walk participants through making 20-24 chicken and cabbage potstickers with homemade dough and filling. Tickets include one free beer or nonalcoholic beverage and dumpling storage and cooking instructions to bring home.

1-3 p.m. June 21. $75 per person. 1279 Seaboard Industrial Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 404-963-1252, hotplate.com/soupbelly

Estrellita dinner at the Alden

The Alden and Estrellita will team up to present a four-course dinner celebrating Filipino flavor and culture. Attendees can add optional Filipino beer and cocktail pairings.

5, 6 and 7:30 p.m. June 22. $75 per person. 5070 Peachtree Blvd., Chamblee. 678-395-6982, opentable.com/r/the-alden-chamblee

Virginia Highland Bar Crawl

Embark on a bar crawl through time with the Atlanta History Center. Attendees will walk along North Highland Avenue with stops at Neighbors Pub, Moe’s and Joe’s, Atkins Park and George’s Bar & Restaurant. Participation is free, but registration is encouraged.

6:30-8:30 p.m. June 25. 752 N Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. atlantahistorycenter.com/event/party-with-the-past-virginia-highland-bar-crawl

Tequila dinner

The Mill Kitchen and Bar in Roswell will host a four-course dinner featuring tequilas from Gran Centenario and Maestro Dobel. Expect menu items like royal red shrimp and crab ceviche, pork belly tacos, wagyu carne asada and tres leches cheesecake.

6:30 p.m. June 26. $95 per person. 590 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell. 770-817-9345, opentable.com/the-mill-kitchen-and-bar

International Night Market

Head to Chamblee for this festival celebrating food, performances and art from around the world. The event will feature more than 60 vendors selling global food and crafts, along with cultural performances.

5-10 p.m. June 27, 2-10 p.m. June 28. 3518 Broad St., Chamblee. atlnightmarket.org

