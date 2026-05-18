WNBA Atlanta Dream home opener: 5 Black culture moments we loved From Angel Reese’s intro to Bernice King swag surfing, it was a game to remember. Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese reacts during player intros before the start of a WNBA game against the Las Vegas Aces at State Farm Arena on Sunday, May 17, 2026, in Atlanta. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)

By Gavin Godfrey 48 minutes ago Share

It was more than a basketball game. For folks inside the sold-out State Farm Arena on Sunday, the Atlanta Dream’s home opener against the defending-champion Las Vegas Aces felt like something else. In-game emcee Bria Janelle had another name for it: “Sunday service.”

Well, the church was abuzz when Dream players, rocking their new Homegrown Rebel jerseys in front of a sold-out crowd, battled against reigning MVP A’ja Wilson and Co. Ultimately, the home team fell short. To be fair, they were missing two starters: three-time WNBA All-Star Rhyne Howard, and forward Brionna Jones. Yet as is typically the case with Atlanta sports, even in defeat, there are winning moments not involving the game that make up for it. Here were five of our favorite highlights from the Dream’s home opener. ATL Barbie has arrived

From her tunnel drip to pregame warmups to player intros, eyes were fixated on Reese. The new Dream addition made her home debut in front of a crowd whose loudest ovations were for her, Wilson, and Dream guard Allisha Gray.

When Atlanta’s starting five was introduced and Reese emerged, the PA announcer made it official: “ATL, say hello to AR5!” Alarie does national anthem Sisters Arielle and Alanna Brown, aka Alarie, delivered a national anthem duet ahead of tipoff. Known for their viral “Hoot and Holla” series of TikTok videos, the singers from north Virginia showed why they’re an R&B act to watch. Dem Franchize Boyz and Bow Wow

Snap music OGs Dem Franchize Boyz took us back to 2006, and it didn’t feel dated. Joining Parlae and Pimpin’ on the court was Bow Wow, who bopped around to his single “Basketball,” before jumping into a remix of the Dem Franchize Boyz classic, “I Think They Like Me.” Bernice King loves to “Swag Surf” Don’t worry. Not sure many folks had Bernice King swag surfing with Mayor Andre Dickens on their Sunday bingo card, but then again, this is Atlanta. The Dream are named after Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, so his daughter is no stranger to games. In fact, after the swag surfing, the Dream mounted their fourth-quarter comeback and almost won.