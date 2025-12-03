Entertainment
‘It’s UATL’ podcast: Keeping a positive body image

The hosts talk fad diets, BMI and Ozempic.
An undated image demonstrates a push-up, a great exercise for building upper body strength — but you can also start with planks and build up over time to doing kneeling push-ups, and then extended leg push-ups. To reach your strength and cardio goals, experts recommend building a road map. (Gritchelle Fallesgon/The New York Times)

Credit: NYT

By
1 hour ago

The holiday season often comes with a little weight gain, as people pack on pounds during Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Then comes the New Year’s resolution and new energy to purge of all those bad habits.

In the latest episode of the “It’s UATL” podcast, hosts Najja Parker, Nedra Rhone and DeAsia Paige talk about what it means to have a positive body image.

The trio discuss the racialized context of self image going back to Sarah Baartman, a South African woman who was exhibited as a freak show attraction in 19th-century Europe, for her exaggerated features.

The group also talks modern day considerations about BMI, fad diets and Ozempic.

Do you have any body image experiences that you’d like to share?

Use your phone’s voice recorder to send us a message on Instagram @itsuatl. We may play your response on an episode.

Or email us at uatl@ajc.com and don’t forget to add your name, age and where you live.

