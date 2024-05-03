Education

Former Augusta University employee indicted for stealing more than $300,000

Augusta University. Photo Credit: WRDW.

Credit: WRDW

Credit: WRDW

Augusta University. Photo Credit: WRDW.
By
49 minutes ago

A former dean’s office coordinator for Augusta University’s Dental College of Georgia has been indicted for allegedly stealing more than $300,000 from the school, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s office said Thursday.

“University employees are expected to help further our mission to provide a world-class education, and those who choose to instead engage in unlawful activity will be held accountable,” Carr said in a news release.

In the indictment, Dawn Gantt, 43, is charged with 288 acts of theft by taking and 19 acts of false statements and writings under Georgia’s racketeering law. The 14-page indictment alleges Gantt illegally withdrew funds from a discretionary account she oversaw. The account was supposed to cover the cost of leadership programs, retreats and annual events for the college. Instead, the indictment alleges, Gantt used the money “for the personal benefit of herself and others.”

The indictment lists hundreds of withdrawals Gantt made from the account, including multiple ATM withdrawals as well as payments to The Carpet Warehouse, Louis Vuitton and Nissan Auto Company.

Carr’s office said it presented the evidence to a Richmond County grand jury, which handed up an indictment on April 16. Efforts by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution to contact Gantt were unsuccessful.

Augusta University said it conducted a months-long internal investigation about the account activity.

“The disbursements were improperly appropriated by an employee in the office who admitted the wrongdoing and who was subsequently terminated from employment,” the school said in a statement. “The university’s internal investigation identified gaps in financial oversight processes, and corrective steps have been taken to prevent such actions in the future.”

About the Author

Martha Dalton

Martha Dalton is a journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution writing about education and the Atlanta Public Schools system.

