Former Augusta University employee indicted for stealing more than $300,000

A former dean’s office coordinator for Augusta University’s Dental College of Georgia has been indicted for allegedly stealing more than $300,000 from the school, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s office said Thursday.

“University employees are expected to help further our mission to provide a world-class education, and those who choose to instead engage in unlawful activity will be held accountable,” Carr said in a news release.

In the indictment, Dawn Gantt, 43, is charged with 288 acts of theft by taking and 19 acts of false statements and writings under Georgia’s racketeering law. The 14-page indictment alleges Gantt illegally withdrew funds from a discretionary account she oversaw. The account was supposed to cover the cost of leadership programs, retreats and annual events for the college. Instead, the indictment alleges, Gantt used the money “for the personal benefit of herself and others.”