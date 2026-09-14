APS reviewing reports of students subjected to racist remarks at football game

Photo shows Maynard Jackson High School, located near I-20 in Atlanta. Reports say some members of its marching band were subjected to racist language during a football game against Jefferson High last Friday. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2022)

The Atlanta and Jefferson city school districts said they are working closely to see what happened during Friday’s game.

The Atlanta and Jefferson city school districts said they are working closely to see what happened during Friday’s game.

Atlanta Public Schools officials said Monday they are investigating reports that some Maynard Jackson High School marching band members were subjected to racist language during Friday’s game against Jefferson High School.

Some widely circulated social media posts said Maynard Jackson High band members and players were called racist terms.

“Racism, harassment, and any behavior that threatens the safety or dignity of students are unacceptable,” Jonathan Sheffield, APS’ director of media relations, said in a statement. “While no students were physically harmed, APS takes these allegations seriously and is committed to ensuring a thorough review of the matter.

APS declined an interview request.