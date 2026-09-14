APS reviewing reports of students subjected to racist remarks at football game

Atlanta Public Schools officials said Monday they are investigating reports that some Maynard Jackson High School marching band members were subjected to racist language during Friday’s game against Jefferson High School.
Some widely circulated social media posts said Maynard Jackson High band members and players were called racist terms.
“Racism, harassment, and any behavior that threatens the safety or dignity of students are unacceptable,” Jonathan Sheffield, APS’ director of media relations, said in a statement. “While no students were physically harmed, APS takes these allegations seriously and is committed to ensuring a thorough review of the matter.
APS declined an interview request.
Jefferson city school district’s media relations office said in a statement Monday it is working closely with Maynard Jackson High administrators to investigate the matter.
“We are carefully investigating and gathering information to determine the specifics and appropriate next steps. We take these matters seriously,” the Jefferson statement said.
APS offered additional counseling support to students Monday, Sheffield said in the statement. Students may also access support through the district’s Talk It Out platform.
The two schools are located about 50 miles apart. Maynard Jackson High is named after Atlanta’s first Black mayor.
Jefferson won the game 30-0.
— Staff writer Martha Dalton contributed to this report.