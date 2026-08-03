Warnock advocates for child tax credit expansion as school year approaches

Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks at press conference before the state legislature convenes for a special session in Atlanta on June 17, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

The American Family Act, introduced last year, would relieve Georgia families of the impact of federal tariffs, according to Warnock.

The American Family Act, introduced last year, would relieve Georgia families of the impact of federal tariffs, according to Warnock.

As the new school year begins in metro Atlanta, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., is calling for the passage of the American Family Act, which he says will help families with the cost of school supplies and other child-related expenses.

A new report unveiled last week by Warnock in collaboration with the Groundwork Collaborative, a nonprofit economic think tank, shows data collected from fourth grade school supply lists across five schools in both urban and rural Georgia communities.

“We found that the cost of required school supplies can cost Georgia families more than $130 per child... you have more than one child, that could be hundreds of dollars,” Warnock said in a video call with reporters.