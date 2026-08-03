Warnock advocates for child tax credit expansion as school year approaches

As the new school year begins in metro Atlanta, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., is calling for the passage of the American Family Act, which he says will help families with the cost of school supplies and other child-related expenses.
A new report unveiled last week by Warnock in collaboration with the Groundwork Collaborative, a nonprofit economic think tank, shows data collected from fourth grade school supply lists across five schools in both urban and rural Georgia communities.
“We found that the cost of required school supplies can cost Georgia families more than $130 per child... you have more than one child, that could be hundreds of dollars,” Warnock said in a video call with reporters.
Between 2025 and 2026, the cost of Crayola colored pencils, a lunch box, and a one-subject notebook increased by 31.4%, 26.8% and 23% respectively, in addition to other materials, according to the report.
The “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” signed into law last year by President Donald Trump previously increased the maximum child tax credit for any child from $2,000 to $2,200. The American Family Act would increase that maximum to $4,320 for children under six, and to $3,600 for children aged six to 17. Families would also receive monthly payouts instead of once per year, allowing them to receive up to $360 and $300 per month, respectively.
“That is real money in family’s pockets to cover essential costs, like school supplies, tutoring, or childcare,” said Warnock, who is a sponsor of the bill.
Warnock said this policy would put $300 million into the pockets of families all across Georgia. The act would also provide a one-time credit of $2,400 for new parents.
The legislation was introduced in April 2025, but has no Republican sponsors.