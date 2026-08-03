Power outage disrupts first day of class at DeKalb County elementary school

A fallen tree on Alderbrook Road in DeKalb County caused a power disruption at Sagamore Hills Elementary School. (Courtesy of DeKalb County School District)

The outage was caused by a fallen tree on Alderbrook Road.

The outage was caused by a fallen tree on Alderbrook Road.

A fallen tree caused a power outage affecting Sagamore Hills Elementary School in DeKalb County, forcing students to move to another nearby school Monday morning, officials said.

The tree fell on Alderbrook Road, said Jennifer Caracciolo, the DeKalb school district’s deputy chief communications officer.

“We were immediately notified, so we were able to transport the students to Lakeside High School, where they have space for their first day,” Caracciolo said.

With Monday being the first day of school, the timing of the incident was unfortunate.

The power was restored shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, officials said. The students will be transported back to Sagamore Hills Elementary School for dismissal, Caracciolo said.