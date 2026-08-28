Man arrested after 14-year-old says he sexually assaulted her, officials say

Cherokee County authorities say the man lured her in his vehicle after she missed her school bus.

Cherokee County authorities say the man lured her in his vehicle after she missed her school bus.

A 42-year-old man is in the Cherokee County Jail after authorities say he convinced a 14-year-old girl to ride with him after she missed her school bus one morning last week and sexually assaulted her.

Raymond Sookram, of Canton, was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated child molestation, trafficking a person for sexual servitude and interference with custody.

The incident occurred last Friday, sheriff’s officials said in a news release. The girl’s family said she had attempted to walk to school. While walking along Hickory Road, the girl said a man driving a large truck stopped and asked if she needed a ride and he “coaxed her into getting in the vehicle,” according to the news release.