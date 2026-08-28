Education

Man arrested after 14-year-old says he sexually assaulted her, officials say

Cherokee County authorities say the man lured her in his vehicle after she missed her school bus.
(AJC FILE)
(AJC FILE)
By
14 minutes ago

A 42-year-old man is in the Cherokee County Jail after authorities say he convinced a 14-year-old girl to ride with him after she missed her school bus one morning last week and sexually assaulted her.

Raymond Sookram, of Canton, was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated child molestation, trafficking a person for sexual servitude and interference with custody.

The incident occurred last Friday, sheriff’s officials said in a news release. The girl’s family said she had attempted to walk to school. While walking along Hickory Road, the girl said a man driving a large truck stopped and asked if she needed a ride and he “coaxed her into getting in the vehicle,” according to the news release.

The driver took the girl to a location in Canton, where she reported that he sexually assaulted her and then dropped her off near her school, officials said.

Detectives, with the assistance of the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office Real Time Intelligence Center, used automated license plate reader technology to identify a vehicle matching the description provided by the victim.

The information obtained through the technology helped investigators corroborate details provided by the victim to identify a suspect. Detectives subsequently obtained and executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home, officials said.

Sookram is being held without bond, according to the news release.