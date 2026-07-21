Education The next generation of Atlanta’s green workforce How the Oakland Roots Academy is teaching local youth about horticulture, sustainability and historical preservation. Oakland Roots Academy student Cyrus Martin carries plants at the Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta on Thursday, July 16, 2026. Oakland Roots Academy is a workforce development and leadership program for youth focused on horticulture, sustainability and historical preservation. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

By Nila Roper 29 minutes ago Share

It’s 9:30 on a summer morning near East Atlanta. One student pushes a wheelbarrow across the Oakland Cemetery grass while others break up soil, rakes in hand. “Of course it’s still a work in progress, but you can see where we’re going, where we’re headed with this,” said Amelia Williams, a rising senior at Arabia Mountain High School in DeKalb County. She smiles and points at a row of potted plants sitting a few feet away. “All those plants you see right there? We just got a fabulous truckload, so we can’t wait to put all that in!”

Oakland Roots Academy student Amelia Williams (right) speaks about the program at the Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta on Thursday, July 16, 2026. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) While other high schoolers are still asleep at this hour, Williams and her fellow Oakland Roots Academy students have already started their workday under the unforgiving July sun, sleeves rolled up and gloves on in the city’s most famous resting place. The Oakland Roots Academy is an eight-week program training the next generation of Atlanta’s green workforce. The academy focuses its outreach on the MARTA service area: students from the DeKalb, Atlanta, Clayton and Fulton school systems. All participants attend Title I high schools, which are schools that receive federal funding to support low-income students. First-year students, known as the Green Skills crew, apply for one of two specialized tracks: Horticulture and Historic Preservation. They gain applicable career experience and learn more about Atlanta’s history all while earning an hourly wage.

Students of the Oakland Roots Academy introduce themselves at the Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta on Thursday, July 16, 2026. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) Horticulture students have taken on a lot-clearing and beautification capstone project, working within the cemetery’s original six acres. The multistep process includes designing the beds, weeding out invasive species and performing a site analysis, considering the area’s topography before installing new plants.

The experience has taught Soledad Frady, a rising junior at Maynard Jackson High School in Atlanta, perseverance. “Out here, it’s really hot. There’s ants, bugs, there’s things that make you uncomfortable and make you not want to keep working, but you have to keep pushing through and really get the job done,” Frady said. Students on the historical preservation track have also taken on many responsibilities, such as leveling and cleaning headstones, resetting cradle graves and repainting the front gates. The group is now making an ADA-accessible walkway connecting the nursery and greenhouse for their capstone project. The career goals that attracted them to the preservation track vary, from aspiring to be a history teacher, to an engineer, to an antique restorationist. Desmond Rose, a rising senior at Elite Scholars Academy in Clayton County, enjoys bricklaying most, and wants to pursue a career in either industrial or civil engineering. “Being hands-on with the construction aspect of this job allows me to really see what that experience is like, and allows me to weigh my options,” Rose said. Richard Harker, president and CEO of the Historic Oakland Foundation, believes the program equips students with vital skills that will help them professionally.

“(W)hatever career they’re going to go into, they’re going to be well served by the training that they’re receiving here, and that’s something that we’re proud of,” Harker said. Shaping young leaders In addition to technical training, the program allows students to grow in leadership. Returning students, referred to as the Green Leaders Crew, oversee first-years and spend one Saturday a month during the academic year preparing for the following summer. Ted Ward, Oakland’s director of education and youth programs, meets with students to plan the structure of the program’s eight weeks. “We actually put (Green Leaders) in positions of agency... you start to see them making calls out there and leading these people like managers,” Ward said. Director of Education & Youth Programs at the Historic Oakland Foundation Ted Ward smiles as he gives a tour of the Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta on Thursday, July 16, 2026. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) The academy, now in its fourth year, has grown from hosting eight participants in its first year to now hosting 30. Ward believes this leadership model is just one aspect that differentiates the academy from other youth programs.

“Learning how to kind of be in charge of people that are your age and kind of commanding a certain respect that is mutual is something that we really learned,” Frady said. For Jeremiah Moore, a rising senior at Elite Scholars Academy, working with and learning about his team has been a summer highlight. “I learn to see patterns in people... I can notice someone may not want to do a certain task over the other, or how people communicate and how they want to be communicated to,” Moore said. Oakland Roots Academy students work on the property at the Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta on Thursday, July 16, 2026. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) Oakland Roots Academy students also benefit from professional development days every Wednesday. Students start the morning with training on resume and cover letter writing, interviewing and using LinkedIn. Afterward, they visit community partners to learn about work opportunities beyond the Oakland Cemetery. They recently visited Doghead Farm in southwest Atlanta, where the nonprofit organization Concrete Jungle combats food insecurity.