Georgia Tech closes residence hall after water leak

Students walk through campus at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. The school announced Friday it is relocating students after a water leak was discovered at Woodruff South residence hall. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Students return for fall semester in less than a month.

Students return for fall semester in less than a month.

Less than a month before the start of the fall semester at Georgia Tech, the Midtown Atlanta school is temporarily closing one of its dormitories.

After the discovery of a water leak at the Woodruff South residence hall, the university said it is conducting repairs and has reassigned 150 students planning to live there this semester to other on-campus residence halls.

An additional 24 students who were living in the building this summer are also being relocated.

“The Institute has sufficient capacity to accommodate all impacted students and is working directly with them to support a smooth transition and minimize disruption as they prepare for the fall semester,” the school said in a Friday statement.