AJC “ATLANTA FALCONS” DECEMBER 2023 TICKET SWEEPSTAKES OFFICIAL RULES

ELIGIBILITY: This Sweepstakes is only open to legal residents of the state of Georgia, USA who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry. Void where prohibited. This Sweepstakes is subject to all federal, state, and local laws. Any individuals (including but not limited to employees, consultants, independent contractors, and interns) of Sponsor, Administrator, Atlanta Falcons Football Club, LLC (“Club”), the NFL Entities (as defined below), any organizations responsible for sponsoring, fulfilling, administering, advertising or promoting the Sweepstakes, and/or their respective parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, and immediate family (parents, children, siblings, or spouses, regardless of where they live) and household members (people who share the same residence, whether related or not) of such individuals, are not eligible to enter or win prize(s). By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor, which are binding and final on matters relating to this Sweepstakes.

HOW TO ENTER: To enter this Sweepstakes, entrants must complete the online entry form at https://s-us.chkmkt.com/?e=359489&d=l&h=4B6F12116FFB70F&l=en within the Entry Period (defined below) (an “Entry”).

All Entries must be received between 9:00 AM ET on November 23, 2023, and 11:59PM ET on December 6, 2023 (the “Entry Period”). All entries must be received during the Entry Period to be eligible. Late submissions will not be entered.

Limit of one (1) Entry per person for the duration of the Entry Period. Multiple entries received from any person after the first Entry received from that person or household will be void.

Entries generated by script, macro, or other automated means or means which subvert the entry process will be void. All entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned.

Entry must be in keeping with the Sponsor’s image and not be offensive or inappropriate, as determined by the Sponsor in its sole discretion, nor can it defame or invade publicity rights or privacy of any person, living or deceased, or otherwise infringe upon any person’s personal or property rights, or any other third party rights. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any Entry that it determines, in its sole discretion, is offensive or inappropriate, not in keeping with Sponsor’s image or that is otherwise not in compliance with these Official Rules.

Each entrant hereby irrevocably grants, transfers, sells, assigns and conveys to the Sponsor, its successors and assigns, all present and future right, title and interest of every kind and nature whatsoever, including, without limitation, all copyrights, and all rights incidental, subsidiary, ancillary or allied thereto (including, without limitation, all derivative rights) in and to the Entry for exploitation throughout the universe, in perpetuity, by means of any and all media and devices whether now known or hereafter devised. Sponsor shall have the right, in its sole discretion, to edit, composite, morph, scan, duplicate, or alter the Entry for any purpose which Sponsor deems necessary or desirable, and each entrant irrevocably waives any and all so-called moral rights they may have therein. Each entrant hereby acknowledges that such entrant does not reserve any rights in or to the Entry.

Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes at any time. By participating in this Sweepstakes, all entrants agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy hereby incorporated by reference.

PRIZE DETAILS:

Prize Details : One (1) Prize that includes:

· Four (4) tickets to the football game on December 10, 2023 between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA (Approximate Retail Value “ARV”: $240)

· One (1) parking pass for the game (ARV: $60)

Total Prize ARV: $300

Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied by Sponsor. Winners may not substitute, assign or transfer prize or redeem prize for cash. Winners are responsible for all applicable federal, state and local taxes, if any, as well as any other costs and expenses associated with prize acceptance and use not specified herein as being provided. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if featured prize becomes unavailable.

Game tickets included in any prize are subject to the terms and conditions printed thereon and all venue rules, policies and restrictions. Winner and his/her guests are subject to security check and bag search prior to entry and are expected to comply with all security procedures. If venue personnel deem any person to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, a threat, or otherwise unfit, in their sole discretion, he or she will not be permitted access and shall forfeit the prize. Winner and his/her guests agree to comply with all applicable NFL and venue regulations and policies in connection with the prize and acknowledge that the NFL and/or venue may remove or deny entry to any person, including winner or his/her guest, who (as determined by NFL or venue in their sole discretion) engages in a non-sportsmanlike, threatening, illegal or disruptive manner, or with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person, or in any other way that violates any NFL and/or venue policy, with no further compensation to the winner. The Released Parties are not responsible for postponement, cancellation or change of venue of any Sweepstakes-related events.

DRAWING AND ODDS: One (1) potential winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received. Drawing will take place on or around December 7, 2023. Drawing and awarding of the prize will be conducted by Sponsor whose decisions on all matters relating to this Sweepstakes are final. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible/qualified entries received.

WINNER NOTIFICATION: Potential winners are subject to verification, including verification of age and residency. Potential winners will be notified by email to the email address provided in the entry form. Potential winners must respond to Sponsor’s notification to confirm acceptance of the Prize within twenty-four (24) hours of the date Sponsor sent the notification (“Acceptance Period”). Sponsor reserves the right to draw an alternative winner from the remaining eligible Entries should the potential winner fail to respond to Sponsor’s notification within the Acceptance Period.

Each potential winner may be required, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, to provide an email address, phone number, physical mailing address, identifying information, and location of residence to verify eligibility and coordinate the receipt of their prize. Potential winners, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, may be required to: (A) verify their eligibility by completing, signing, having notarized, and returning an Affidavit of Eligibility/Liability Release; (B) where requested and lawful, signing a Publicity Release (granting the use of the winner’s name, city/state, likeness, or photograph by Sponsor for advertising/publicity purposes, without further compensation); (C) completing a U.S. tax form W-9 (when requested by Sponsor); and/or (D) supply a copy of their Driver’s License or government-issued I.D.

If potential winner doesn’t respond within the Acceptance Period, such documents are requested and not returned within the specified time period, a prize notification is returned as undeliverable, Sponsor is unable to contact the potential winner, or the potential winner is not in compliance with these Official Rules, then prize will be forfeited and, at Sponsor’s discretion, an alternate winner may be selected. Unclaimed and/or unredeemed prizes will be forfeited.

Taxes . The winner(s) may be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 with the winner’s full Social Security Number or the equivalent for receipt of any prize(s) valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the Sponsor in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in forfeiture of the prize(s). Such winnings of $600 or more will be reported to the IRS, and each winner will be later issued an IRS Form 1099-MISC (or its equivalent) reflecting the Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize won, and winner will be solely and exclusively responsible for all federal, state, and local income taxes that may result from winner’s acceptance of the prize(s).

Release . By participating, each entrant agrees: (a) to abide by these Official Rules and decisions of Sponsor, which shall be final and binding in all respects relating to this Sweepstakes; (b) to release, discharge and hold harmless Sponsor, Club, the NFL Entities, and their respective parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotion agencies, and the respective officers, directors, shareholders, employees, agents and representatives of the forgoing (collectively, “Released Parties”) from any and all injuries, liability, losses and damages of any kind to persons, including death, or property resulting, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes or any Sweepstakes-related activity or the acceptance, possession, use or misuse of any awarded prize including any travel/activity related thereto; and (c) to the use of his/her name, voice, performance, photograph/video, image and/or likeness for programming, advertising, publicity and promotional purposes in any and all media, now or hereafter known, worldwide and on the Internet, and in perpetuity by Released Parties and their designees, without separate compensation (unless prohibited by law) or additional consents from entrant or any third party and without prior notice, approval or inspection, and to execute specific consent to such use if asked to do so. By participating, entrant also agrees not to release any publicity or other materials on their own or through someone else regarding their participation in the Sweepstakes without the prior consent of the Sponsor, which it may withhold in its sole discretion.

Publicity . Except where prohibited, participation in the Sweepstakes constitutes winner’s consent to Released Parties’ use of winner’s name, likeness, photograph, voice, opinions, biographical information, hometown, and state for promotional purposes in any media without further payment of consideration.

Limitation of Liability . Released Parties are not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, damaged, inaccurate, illegible, stolen, delayed, misdirected, undelivered, postage-due, or garbled entries or mail; or for lost, interrupted or unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), website, or other connections, availability or accessibility or miscommunications or failed computer, satellite, telephone or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure or jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected transmissions or computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or other errors or difficulties of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur in connection with the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, the announcement of the prizes, or the incorrect uploading of any Sweepstakes-related materials. Released Parties are also not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by site users, tampering, hacking, or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes. Released Parties are not responsible for injury or damage to any person’s computer related to or resulting from participating in this Sweepstakes or downloading materials from or use of the website. Persons who tamper with or abuse any aspect of the Sweepstakes or website, who act in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner or who are in violation of these Official Rules, as solely determined by Sponsor, will be disqualified and all associated entries will be void. Should any portion of the Sweepstakes be, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, compromised by virus, worms, bugs, non-authorized human intervention or other causes which, in the sole opinion of the Sponsor, corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play, or submission of entries, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes and, if terminated, at its discretion, randomly select the potential winners from all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to action taken.

Tampering . ANY ATTEMPT BY AN INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW INCLUDING CRIMINAL PROSECUTION. If the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned for any reason, including without limitation, due to infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who is responsible or who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, modify, or terminate the Sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor will award the prizes in a drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to cancellation. In the event that an Entry is confirmed to have been erroneously deleted, lost, or destroyed, entrant’s sole remedy shall be another entry into the sweepstakes.

Arbitration . Except where prohibited by law, as a condition of participating in this Sweepstakes, participant agrees that (1) any and all disputes and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by final and binding arbitration under the rules of the American Arbitration Association and held in Fulton County, Georgia; (2) the Federal Arbitration Act shall govern the interpretation, enforcement and all proceedings at such arbitration; and (3) judgment upon such arbitration award may be entered in any court having jurisdiction. Under no circumstances will participant be permitted to obtain awards for, and participant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental or consequential damages, or any other damages, including attorneys’ fees, other than participant’s actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e., costs associated with participating in this Sweepstakes), and participant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

Choice of Law : All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of participant and Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the substantive laws of the State of Georgia, USA.

LIST OF WINNER(S): The name of the winner will be made available on request by emailing caleb.davidson@ajc.com after winner confirmation is complete.

SURVEY TOOL DISCLAIMER: By entering this Sweepstakes, entrants agree to release Medallia, Inc. (the provider of the CheckMarket survey tool), its affiliated entities and their respective officers, directors, shareholders, agents, employees and representatives from any and all claims, demands, causes of action, losses, expenses, costs and liabilities of any nature whatsoever that the entrant may have against any of them which may arise out of or in connection with this Sweepstakes.

This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Medallia, Inc.

THIRD PARTY TRADEMARKS: Any third-party trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective trademark owners and the use or mention of any such third-party trademarks in these Official Rules or in the Sweepstakes is solely for descriptive purposes and shall in no way imply endorsement or sponsorship of this Sweepstakes or of Sponsor.

SPONSOR: Atlanta Journal Constitution LLC, with its offices located at 6205 Peachtree Dunwoody Road., Atlanta, GA 30328.

The National Football League, its member professional football clubs (including the Atlanta Falcons), NFL Ventures, Inc., NFL Ventures, L.P., NFL Properties LLC, NFL Enterprises LLC, and each of their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, shareholders, officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees (collectively, the “NFL Entities”) will have no liability or responsibility for any claim arising in connection with participation in this Sweepstakes or any prize awarded. The NFL Entities have not offered or sponsored this Sweepstakes in any way. Team names and logos are trademarks of Club.