Contests AJC Varsity Crown Vehicle Giveaway presented by Voyles Hyundai —Official Rules Share Add AJC on Google

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NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. WINNER MUST BE PHYSICALLY PRESENT AT AJC VARSITY CROWN AT THE TIME OF THE DRAWING AND MUST REPORT TO SPONSOR WITHIN FIVE (5) MINUTES AFTER THE WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT TO REMAIN ELIGIBLE. OPEN ONLY TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE STATE OF GEORGIA WHO ARE AT LEAST TWENTY-ONE YEARS OF AGE AND POSSESS A VALID DRIVER’S LICENSE. MEETING THESE REQUIREMENTS DOES NOT GUARANTEE RECEIPT OF THE PRIZE. PRIZE AWARD IS SUBJECT TO THE POTENTIAL WINNER QUALIFYING FOR AND MAINTAINING THE REQUIRED AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE COVERAGE UNDER THE APPLICABLE INSURER’S ORDINARY UNDERWRITING REQUIREMENTS AND THE INSURANCE ALLOWANCE DESCRIBED BELOW. IF THE POTENTIAL WINNER DOES NOT QUALIFY FOR THE REQUIRED COVERAGE FOR AN ELIGIBLE VEHICLE, THE POTENTIAL WINNER WILL FORFEIT THE PRIZE AND NO CASH ALTERNATIVE WILL BE PROVIDED. WINNER IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL FEDERAL, STATE, AND LOCAL INCOME TAXES. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. WINNER MUST BE PHYSICALLY PRESENT AT AJC VARSITY CROWN AT THE TIME OF THE DRAWING AND MUST REPORT TO SPONSOR WITHIN FIVE (5) MINUTES AFTER THE WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT TO REMAIN ELIGIBLE. OPEN ONLY TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE STATE OF GEORGIA WHO ARE AT LEAST TWENTY-ONE YEARS OF AGE AND POSSESS A VALID DRIVER’S LICENSE. MEETING THESE REQUIREMENTS DOES NOT GUARANTEE RECEIPT OF THE PRIZE. PRIZE AWARD IS SUBJECT TO THE POTENTIAL WINNER QUALIFYING FOR AND MAINTAINING THE REQUIRED AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE COVERAGE UNDER THE APPLICABLE INSURER’S ORDINARY UNDERWRITING REQUIREMENTS AND THE INSURANCE ALLOWANCE DESCRIBED BELOW. IF THE POTENTIAL WINNER DOES NOT QUALIFY FOR THE REQUIRED COVERAGE FOR AN ELIGIBLE VEHICLE, THE POTENTIAL WINNER WILL FORFEIT THE PRIZE AND NO CASH ALTERNATIVE WILL BE PROVIDED. WINNER IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL FEDERAL, STATE, AND LOCAL INCOME TAXES. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor, which are binding and final on matters relating to this sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”). Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws.

ELIGIBILITY Open only to legal residents of Georgia, USA who are 21 years of age or older and possess a valid driver’s license at time of entry. Satisfaction of these eligibility requirements permits an individual to enter the Sweepstakes and, if selected, to be considered as a potential winner; it does not by itself entitle a potential winner to receive the Prize. As a condition of Prize award, the potential winner must qualify for and maintain the automobile insurance coverage required for possession and use of the vehicle under the applicable insurer’s ordinary underwriting requirements. If the potential winner does not qualify for the required coverage for an eligible vehicle, the potential winner will forfeit the Prize, no cash alternative will be provided, and Sponsor may select an alternate potential winner. Void where prohibited. Employees and their immediate families (parents, children, spouses or siblings and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) and those living in the same households (whether or not related) of Atlanta Journal Constitution, LLC (“Sponsor”), Ed Voyles Motor Co d/b/a Ed Voyles Hyundai (“Prize Provider”), and their respective parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotion agencies are not eligible to enter or win. HOW TO ENTER The Sweepstakes will be conducted in connection with AJC Varsity Crown (the “Event”), taking place on October 13, 2026, at StillFire Brewing Smyrna, 2725 King St SE, Smyrna, Georgia 30080. To enter, an eligible Event attendee must complete and submit the official online entry form made available by Sponsor through Woobox during the Entry Period. The entry form will require the entrant to provide their first name, last name, and date of birth; confirm that they are a legal resident of Georgia, at least 21 years of age, and possess a valid driver’s license; and affirmatively acknowledge and agree to these Official Rules. An Entry is complete only when the online form is successfully submitted. Limit one (1) Entry per person. Entrants must remain physically present at the Event through the drawing and be available to respond to the onstage winner announcement.

Entries must be received between 6:00 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Eastern Time on October 13, 2026 (the “Entry Period”). All Entries must be received during the Entry Period to be eligible. Late submissions will not be entered.

Entries generated by script, macro, automated means, duplicate submissions, or other means that subvert the entry process will be void. Sponsor may verify entry information and eligibility before awarding the Prize. All Entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. By participating in this Sweepstakes, all entrants agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy hereby incorporated by reference. DRAWING AND ODDS One (1) potential winner will be selected in a random drawing using Woobox from among all eligible Entries received during the Entry Period. The drawing will take place at approximately 7:50 p.m. Eastern Time during the Event on October 13, 2026. Sponsor will conduct the drawing, and the selected entrant will be announced from the Event stage. Entrants must be physically present at the Event at the time of the drawing and must report to Sponsor within five (5) minutes after the winner announcement to remain eligible to receive the Prize. Sponsor’s decisions on all matters relating to the Sweepstakes are final. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible Entries received. WINNER NOTIFICATION

The potential winner will be announced from the Event stage on October 13, 2026. Selection in the drawing does not by itself make an entrant the winner of the Prize. The selected entrant must be physically present at the Event at the time of the drawing and must report to the location designated by Sponsor within five (5) minutes after the winner announcement. If the selected entrant does not report within that period, the selected entrant will forfeit the opportunity to receive the Prize and Sponsor may select and announce an alternate potential winner. Once an alternate potential winner has been selected and announced, the previously selected entrant will have no further right to claim the Prize. A potential winner will become the confirmed winner only after Sponsor verifies compliance with these Official Rules and all conditions of Prize award are satisfied. Before receiving the Prize, the potential winner must complete a Declaration of Eligibility and Release and provide any documentation reasonably requested by Sponsor or Prize Provider to verify eligibility, identity, licensing status, insurance qualification, tax reporting, or compliance with these Official Rules, including a valid government-issued driver’s license and completed IRS Form W-9. The potential winner must also qualify for the required automobile insurance coverage described in the PRIZE DETAILS section. If the potential winner is ineligible, does not timely complete required documentation, does not qualify for the required insurance coverage, or otherwise does not comply with these Official Rules, the Prize will be forfeited and Sponsor may select an alternate potential winner. PRIZE DETAILS One (1) prize (the “Prize”) will be awarded, consisting of: A twelve (12)-month lease/use of any eligible vehicle available on the Prize Provider’s lot, selected by the winner, with a maximum retail value of $18,000.00 for the twelve-month term;

Vehicle insurance for the twelve (12)-month term, paid by Prize Provider up to a maximum of $4,000.00. If the cost of qualifying insurance exceeds $4,000.00, the winner will be responsible for the amount above $4,000.00;

Vehicle/lease-related taxes and fees expressly assumed by Prize Provider under the applicable lease/use documentation. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the Prize: up to $22,000.00. The twelve-month vehicle lease/use component has a maximum retail value of $18,000.00, and the insurance component has a maximum value of $4,000.00. Actual value may vary depending on the vehicle selected and the cost of insurance. Winner will not receive the difference between actual value and stated maximum ARV.

The winner may select any eligible vehicle on the Prize Provider’s lot. If the cost of the required automobile insurance coverage for the winner’s initial vehicle selection exceeds the $4,000.00 insurance allowance, the winner may either pay the amount above the allowance or select another eligible vehicle and attempt to qualify for the required coverage for that vehicle. Being 21 years of age or older and holding a valid driver’s license are not, by themselves, sufficient to receive the Prize. As a condition of receiving and using the vehicle, the potential winner must qualify for and maintain the automobile insurance coverage required for possession and use of the vehicle under the applicable insurer’s ordinary underwriting requirements. Prize Provider will coordinate the insurance qualification and coverage process with the potential winner and applicable insurer. Any determination of insurance qualification will be made under the insurer’s ordinary underwriting process. If the potential winner does not qualify for the required coverage for an eligible vehicle, the potential winner will forfeit the Prize and no cash alternative will be provided. Sponsor may select an alternate potential winner in accordance with these Official Rules. No third-party leasing or financing company is involved in the lease/use arrangement. Prize Provider will keep the vehicle on its balance sheet and administer the lease/use arrangement directly. Based on information provided by Prize Provider, no credit-score, income, credit-history, or other financial qualification requirement applies to the Prize. This does not eliminate or modify the separate insurance eligibility and underwriting requirements described above. The vehicle is subject to a mileage allowance of 15,000 miles during the twelve-month term. The winner will be responsible for excess mileage at $0.20 per mile. Oil changes and tire rotations are required every 7,500 miles. Unless Prize Provider elects to cover them, the winner is responsible for ordinary operating expenses associated with use of the vehicle, including fuel and routine maintenance. The winner will not be responsible for ordinary wear and tear associated with normal vehicle use, but may be responsible for documented loss or damage caused by accident, misuse, negligence, failure to perform required maintenance, or other damage beyond ordinary wear and tear, to the extent not covered by applicable insurance. Prize Provider has advised that there are no early-termination fees, end-of-lease charges, or other required payments, other than obligations expressly disclosed in these Official Rules. Winner will be required to execute Prize Provider’s customary documentation governing possession, use, maintenance, insurance, and return of the vehicle. Such documentation must be consistent with these Official Rules and may not materially alter the Prize or impose an additional material eligibility requirement, financial qualification, fee, charge, payment obligation, or material restriction that is not disclosed in these Official Rules. Reasonable operational requirements concerning lawful vehicle use, insurance, required maintenance, return of the vehicle, and responsibility for documented loss or damage beyond ordinary wear and tear may be included.

The Prize is non-transferable, non-assignable, and may not be substituted or redeemed for cash. No cash alternative will be offered. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if the Prize (or any portion thereof) becomes unavailable for a reason outside Sponsor’s reasonable control, subject to the Prize Provider’s obligations. The Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor makes no representation or warranty regarding any vehicle, insurance policy, lease/use arrangement, or services provided by Prize Provider or any insurer. TAXES Winner is solely responsible for all applicable federal, state, and local income taxes arising from acceptance and use of the Prize. Prize Provider will be responsible for vehicle/lease-related taxes and fees expressly identified as being included in the Prize. Except for amounts expressly identified in these Official Rules, the winner will not be required to pay any lease payment, down payment, acquisition fee, disposition fee, documentation fee, early-termination fee, end-of-term charge, or other mandatory charge as a condition of receiving or completing the Prize. Winner will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 as a condition of receiving the Prize, and the applicable payer will issue an IRS Form 1099-MISC (or equivalent) reporting the value of the Prize as required by law. Failure to provide complete and accurate tax documentation may result in forfeiture of the Prize. RELEASE

By participating, each entrant agrees: (a) to abide by these Official Rules and decisions of Sponsor, which shall be final and binding in all respects relating to this Sweepstakes; (b) to release, discharge and hold harmless Sponsor, Prize Provider, and their respective parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotion agencies, and the respective officers, directors, shareholders, employees, agents and representatives of the foregoing (collectively, “Released Parties”) from any and all injuries, liability, losses and damages of any kind to persons, including death, or property resulting, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes or any Sweepstakes-related activity or the acceptance, possession, use or misuse of any awarded Prize including any travel/activity related thereto; and (c) to the use of his/her name, voice, performance, photograph/video, image and/or likeness for programming, advertising, publicity and promotional purposes in any and all media, now or hereafter known, worldwide and on the Internet, and in perpetuity by Sponsor and its designees, without separate compensation (unless prohibited by law) or additional consents from entrant or any third party and without prior notice, approval or inspection, and to execute specific consent to such use if asked to do so. By participating, entrant also agrees not to release any publicity or other materials on their own or through someone else regarding their participation in the Sweepstakes without the prior consent of the Sponsor, which it may withhold in its sole discretion. PUBLICITY Except where prohibited, participation in the Sweepstakes constitutes winner’s consent to Sponsor’s and Prize Provider’s use of winner’s name, likeness, photograph, voice, opinions, biographical information, hometown, and state for promotional purposes in any media without further payment of consideration. LIMITATION OF LIABILITY Released Parties are not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, damaged, inaccurate, illegible, stolen, delayed, misdirected, undelivered, postage-due, or garbled entries or mail; or for lost, interrupted or unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), website, or other connections, availability or accessibility or miscommunications or failed computer, satellite, telephone or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure or jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected transmissions or computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or other errors or difficulties of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur in connection with the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, the announcement of the Prizes, or the incorrect uploading of any Sweepstakes-related materials. Released Parties are also not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by site users, tampering, hacking, or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes. Released Parties are not responsible for injury or damage to any person’s computer related to or resulting from participating in this Sweepstakes or downloading materials from or use of the website. Persons who tamper with or abuse any aspect of the Sweepstakes or website, who act in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner or who are in violation of these Official Rules, as solely determined by Sponsor, will be disqualified and all associated entries will be void. Should any portion of the Sweepstakes be, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, compromised by virus, worms, bugs, non-authorized human intervention or other causes which, in the sole opinion of the Sponsor, corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play, or submission of entries, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes and, if terminated, at its discretion, randomly select the potential winners from all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to action taken.

TAMPERING ANY ATTEMPT BY AN INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW INCLUDING CRIMINAL PROSECUTION. If the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned for any reason, including without limitation, due to infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who is responsible or who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, modify, or terminate the Sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor will award the Prizes in a drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to cancellation. In the event that an Entry is confirmed to have been erroneously deleted, lost, or destroyed, entrant’s sole remedy shall be another entry into the Sweepstakes. ARBITRATION Except where prohibited by law, as a condition of participating in this Sweepstakes, participant agrees that (1) any and all disputes and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes, or any Prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by final and binding arbitration under the rules of the American Arbitration Association and held in Fulton County, Georgia; (2) the Federal Arbitration Act shall govern the interpretation, enforcement and all proceedings at such arbitration; and (3) judgment upon such arbitration award may be entered in any court having jurisdiction. Under no circumstances will participant be permitted to obtain awards for, and participant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental or consequential damages, or any other damages, including attorneys’ fees, other than participant’s actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e., costs associated with participating in this Sweepstakes), and participant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

CHOICE OF LAW All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of participant and Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the substantive laws of the State of Georgia, USA. LIST OF WINNERS For the name of the Prize winner, please send an email with the subject line “AJC Varsity Crown Vehicle Giveaway” to sedrick.sweat@ajc.com on or after November 13, 2026. THIRD PARTY TRADEMARKS Any third-party trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective trademark owners and the use or mention of any such third-party trademarks in these Official Rules or in the Sweepstakes is solely for descriptive purposes and shall in no way imply endorsement or sponsorship of this Sweepstakes or of Sponsor.