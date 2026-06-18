Contests AJC DISCOVER DEKALB GIVEAWAY — OFFICIAL RULES

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NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. TRAVEL NOT INCLUDED UNLESS EXPRESSLY STATED IN THE PRIZE DESCRIPTION. WINNERS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL FEDERAL, STATE, AND LOCAL TAXES. OPEN ONLY TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE STATE OF GEORGIA WHO ARE AT LEAST EIGHTEEN YEARS OF AGE. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor, which are binding and final on matters relating to this sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”). Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws.

ELIGIBILITY Open only to legal residents of Georgia, USA who are 18 years of age or older. Void where prohibited. Employees of Atlanta Journal Constitution, LLC (“Sponsor”) and its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family members of, and persons living in the same household as, any such employees, whether or not related, are not eligible to enter or win. HOW TO ENTER Entries must be submitted between 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on June 29, 2026, and 11:59 p.m. ET on July 31, 2026 (the “Entry Period”).

During the Entry Period, Sponsor will publish three (3) Sweepstakes posts on each of Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, for a total of nine (9) Sweepstakes posts (each, a “Post” and collectively, the “Posts”). The first Post is expected to be published on or around June 29, 2026, with the remaining Posts expected to be published during the Entry Period on dates determined by Sponsor.

To enter the Sweepstakes, entrants must do all of the following for a Post during the Entry Period: a. “Follow” @discoverdekalb on the platform on which the entrant is entering; b. “Like” the applicable Post; and c. Comment on the applicable Post by tagging a friend. The combination of steps (a), (b), and (c) for a particular Post will constitute one (1) “Entry.” By entering, you agree to the applicable platform’s terms of use. All Entries must be received during the Entry Period to be eligible. Late submissions will not be entered. Limit one (1) Entry per person per Post, for up to nine (9) total Entries during the Entry Period. Multiple entries received from the same person for the same Post after the first Entry received from that person for that Post will be void. Entries generated by script, macro, bot, or other automated means or means which subvert the entry process will be void. All entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned.

Sponsor may disqualify entries that do not comply with these Official Rules or are not submitted through the applicable official Sweepstakes Posts. Entry must be in keeping with Sponsor’s image and not be offensive or inappropriate, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, nor can it defame or invade publicity rights or privacy of any person, living or deceased, or otherwise infringe upon any person’s personal or property rights or any other third-party rights. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any Entry that it determines, in its sole discretion, is offensive or inappropriate, not in keeping with Sponsor’s image, or that is otherwise not in compliance with these Official Rules. Each entrant hereby irrevocably grants, transfers, sells, assigns, and conveys to Sponsor, its successors and assigns, all present and future right, title, and interest of every kind and nature whatsoever, including, without limitation, all copyrights and all rights incidental, subsidiary, ancillary, or allied thereto (including, without limitation, all derivative rights) in and to the Entry for exploitation throughout the universe, in perpetuity, by means of any and all media and devices whether now known or hereafter devised. Sponsor shall have the right, in its sole discretion, to edit, composite, morph, scan, duplicate, or alter the Entry for any purpose Sponsor deems necessary or desirable, and each entrant irrevocably waives any and all so-called moral rights they may have therein. By participating in this Sweepstakes, all entrants agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, hereby incorporated by reference. DRAWING AND ODDS

One (1) potential winner will be selected by Sponsor in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received on or around August 3, 2026. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. WINNER NOTIFICATION The potential winner will be notified by direct message to the platform account used to enter. The potential winner must respond to Sponsor’s direct message within 48 hours of notification to confirm acceptance of the Prize (“Acceptance Period”). A potential winner may be required, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, to provide an email address and/or physical mailing address in the USA (not a P.O. box) to coordinate receipt of the Prize. Upon Sponsor’s receipt of that information, the potential winner, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, may be required to: (A) verify eligibility by completing, signing, having notarized, and returning an Affidavit of Eligibility/Liability Release; (B) where requested and lawful, sign a Publicity Release; (C) complete a U.S. tax form W-9; and/or (D) supply a copy of a valid driver’s license or government-issued photo ID. If a potential winner does not respond within the Acceptance Period, if required documents are not returned within the specified time, if a prize notification is returned as undeliverable, if Sponsor is unable to contact the potential winner, or if the potential winner is otherwise determined to be ineligible or not in compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may disqualify that person, who will forfeit the Prize, and select one (1) alternate winner. If the alternate winner also fails to comply, the Prize will remain unawarded.

Prize will be disbursed within a reasonable time after sweepstakes closing and prize winner acceptance, subject to coordination with the applicable prize providers and prize element providers. PRIZE DETAILS One (1) winner will receive a Prize consisting of the following elements: One (1) two-night stay at Tru by Hilton, which must be completed by December 31, 2026. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”): $360.00.

One (1) Fernbank family four-ticket package. ARV: $103.80.

Two (2) $25 Lee’s Bakery physical gift cards. ARV: $50.00. Total Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the Prize: $513.80. TRAVEL IS NOT INCLUDED AS PART OF THE PRIZE UNLESS EXPRESSLY STATED IN THE PRIZE DESCRIPTION. All expenses and incidental travel costs not expressly stated in the Prize description above, including but not limited to airfare, ground transportation, parking, personal charges at lodging, meals, beverages, gratuities, telecommunication charges, security fees, taxes, and any other expenses or incidentals are not included and are solely the responsibility of the winner and guest(s).

Hotel accommodations are subject to availability, blackout dates, including special events, citywide events, and sold-out weekends, and confirmation of reservations, and may be subject to additional terms, conditions, restrictions, and limitations imposed by the hotel. Winner and/or winner’s guest may be required to satisfy any minimum age, identification, credit card, deposit, and other check-in or redemption requirements imposed by the hotel. Sponsor is not responsible if winner is unable to use the hotel stay or any other Prize element due to unavailability, blackout dates, expiration, failure to satisfy applicable redemption requirements, or other restrictions imposed by the applicable provider. The ARV of the Prize may vary depending on availability, industry, and/or seasonal fluctuations. If the actual value of the Prize is less than the ARV stated above, the winner shall not be entitled to any compensation or reimbursement for the difference. Any travel, lodging, tickets, certificates, vouchers, gift cards, activities, or other prize elements are subject to availability, confirmation, expiration dates, blackout dates, reservation requirements, and any additional terms, conditions, restrictions, and limitations imposed by Sponsor and/or the applicable issuer, venue, hotel, carrier, or other provider. If any portion of the Prize is awarded via a physical or digital certificate, voucher, ticket, or gift card, the certificate, voucher, ticket, or gift card must be presented and used in accordance with the issuer’s terms and conditions; lost, stolen, expired, destroyed, or unused certificates, vouchers, tickets, or gift cards will not be replaced, redeemed for cash, or extended, except as required by law. The Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied, by Sponsor. Winner may not substitute, assign, or transfer the Prize or redeem the Prize for cash, but Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to substitute the Prize (or any portion thereof) with one of comparable or greater value. Winner is responsible for all applicable federal, state, and local taxes, if any, as well as any other costs and expenses associated with Prize acceptance and use not specified herein as being provided. Limit one (1) Prize per person/household. TAXES

Winner is solely responsible for all federal, state, and local taxes and any other costs and expenses associated with prize acceptance, receipt, possession, and use not expressly stated in these Official Rules as being provided. Sponsor may require winner to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 and/or any other required tax documentation before awarding the Prize. Sponsor will report prize winnings to the IRS or other applicable taxing authority if required by applicable law. Failure to submit any required tax documentation when requested may result in forfeiture of the Prize. The ARV stated in these Official Rules will be used for tax reporting purposes unless Sponsor determines, in its sole discretion, that a different value is required by applicable law. RELEASE AND LIMITATION OF LIABILITY By participating, each entrant agrees: (a) to abide by these Official Rules and decisions of Sponsor, which shall be final and binding in all respects relating to this Sweepstakes; (b) to release, discharge, and hold harmless Sponsor and its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotion agencies, and the respective officers, directors, shareholders, employees, agents, and representatives of the foregoing (collectively, “Released Parties”) from any and all liability for any injuries, death, or losses or damages to persons or property, as well as claims or actions based on publicity rights, defamation, and/or invasion of privacy, resulting, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes or any Sweepstakes-related activity or the acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any awarded Prize including any travel or activity related thereto. IN NO EVENT WILL RELEASED PARTIES BE RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES OR LOSSES OF ANY KIND (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES) ARISING OUT OF PARTICIPATION IN THIS SWEEPSTAKES OR THE ACCEPTANCE, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF, OR ANY HARM RESULTING FROM THE ACCEPTANCE, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF THE PRIZE. Released Parties are not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, damaged, inaccurate, illegible, stolen, delayed, misdirected, undelivered, postage-due, or garbled entries or mail; or for lost, interrupted, or unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), website, or other connections, availability or accessibility, or miscommunications or failed computer, satellite, telephone, or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure or jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected transmissions or computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures, or difficulties, or other errors or difficulties of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing, or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur in connection with the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, the announcement of the Prize, or the incorrect uploading of any Sweepstakes-related materials.

Released Parties are also not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by site users, tampering, hacking, or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes. Released Parties are not responsible for injury or damage to any person’s computer related to or resulting from participating in this Sweepstakes or downloading materials from or use of the website. Persons who tamper with or abuse any aspect of the Sweepstakes or website, who act in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner, or who are in violation of these Official Rules, as solely determined by Sponsor, will be disqualified and all associated entries will be void. Should any portion of the Sweepstakes be, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, compromised by virus, worms, bugs, non-authorized human intervention, or other causes which, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness, or proper play, or submission of entries, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to suspend, modify, or terminate the Sweepstakes and, if terminated, at its discretion, randomly select the potential winner from all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to action taken. PUBLICITY Except where prohibited, participation in the Sweepstakes constitutes winner’s consent to Sponsor’s use of winner’s name, likeness, photograph, voice, opinions, biographical information, hometown, and state for programming, advertising, publicity, and promotional purposes in any and all media, now or hereafter known, worldwide and on the Internet, and in perpetuity by Sponsor and its designees, without compensation (unless prohibited by law) or additional consents from entrant or any third party and without prior notice, approval, or inspection, and to execute specific consent to such use if asked to do so. By participating, entrant also agrees not to release any publicity or other materials on their own or through someone else regarding participation in the Sweepstakes without the prior consent of Sponsor, which it may withhold in its sole discretion. TAMPERING

ANY ATTEMPT BY AN INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, INCLUDING CRIMINAL PROSECUTION. If the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned for any reason, including, without limitation, due to infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who is responsible or who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, modify, or terminate the Sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor will award the Prize in a drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to cancellation. In the event that an Entry is confirmed to have been erroneously deleted, lost, or destroyed, entrant’s sole remedy shall be another entry into the Sweepstakes. SOCIAL MEDIA DISCLAIMER This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Meta Platforms, Inc., or ByteDance Ltd. By entering this Sweepstakes, entrants agree to release Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Meta Platforms, Inc., ByteDance Ltd., their affiliated entities, and their respective officers, directors, shareholders, agents, employees, and representatives from any and all claims, demands, causes of action, losses, expenses, costs, and liabilities of any nature whatsoever that the entrant may have against any of them which may arise out of or in connection with this Sweepstakes. By entering, entrants confirm that they comply with the applicable platform’s terms of use. Any questions or complaints regarding this Sweepstakes must be directed to Sponsor only, and not to Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Meta Platforms, Inc., or ByteDance Ltd. ARBITRATION Except where prohibited by law, as a condition of participating in this Sweepstakes, participant agrees that (1) any and all disputes and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by final and binding arbitration under the rules of the American Arbitration Association (AAA) and held at the AAA regional office nearest the participant; (2) the Federal Arbitration Act shall govern the interpretation, enforcement, and all proceedings at such arbitration; and (3) judgment upon such arbitration award may be entered in any court having jurisdiction. Under no circumstances will participant be permitted to obtain awards for, and participant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental, or consequential damages, or any other damages, including attorneys’ fees, other than participant’s actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e., costs associated with participating in this Sweepstakes), and participant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

CHOICE OF LAW All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation, and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of participant and Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the substantive laws of the State of Georgia, USA. WINNER LIST The name of the Prize winner will also be made available upon written inquiry to sedrick.sweat@ajc.com on or after August 17, 2026. THIRD PARTY TRADEMARKS Any third-party trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective trademark owners and the use or mention of any such third-party trademarks in these Official Rules or in the Sweepstakes is solely for descriptive purposes and shall in no way imply endorsement or sponsorship of this Sweepstakes or of Sponsor.