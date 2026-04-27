Contests APRIL/MAY 2026 SUBSCRIBER SATISFACTION SWEEPSTAKES OFFICIAL RULES

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NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. OPEN ONLY TO RESIDENTS OF THE UNITED STATES WHO ARE ADULTS IN THEIR STATE OF RESIDENCE. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor (defined below), which are binding and final on matters relating to this sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”). Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws.

ELIGIBILITY: Open only to residents of the United States who are adults in their state of residence. Void where prohibited. Employees (and their immediate families including parents, children, spouses or siblings and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside, and those living in the same households, whether or not related) of: Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a division of Cox Enterprises, Inc. (“Sponsor”) and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries and advertising and promotion agencies are not eligible to enter or win. HOW TO ENTER: Entries must be submitted and received between 10 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on April 28, 2026 and 11:59 p.m. ET on May 8, 2026 (the “Entry Period”). There are two ways to enter the Sweepstakes: To enter: Option 1: Complete the survey at https://ajcrs.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eQbULkkRgwUuUaW (the “Sweepstakes Website”) and provide all requested information. Completing the survey constitutes one (1) entry (“Entry”).

Option 2: Without completing the survey. If you prefer not to complete the survey, you can still enter the sweepstakes by providing only your name and email address at https://ajcrs.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eQbULkkRgwUuUaW and then submitting the form without answering the survey questions. Providing your name and address constitutes one (1) Entry.

All Entries must be received during the Entry Period. Late submissions will not be entered. Limit of one (1) Entry per person for the duration of the Entry Period. Additional entries received from any person after the first Entry received from that person will be void. Entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or means which subvert the entry process will be void. All entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. Entries must be in keeping with the Sponsor’s image and not be offensive or inappropriate, as determined by the Sponsor in its sole discretion, must not defame or invade publicity rights or privacy of any person, living or deceased, or otherwise infringe upon any person’s personal or property rights, or any other third-party rights. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any Entry that it determines, in its sole discretion, is offensive or inappropriate, not in keeping with Sponsor’s image or otherwise not in compliance with these Official Rules. Each entrant hereby irrevocably grants, transfers, sells, assigns and conveys to the Sponsor and its successors and assigns, all present and future right, title and interest of every kind and nature whatsoever, including, without limitation, all copyrights, and all rights incidental, subsidiary, ancillary or allied thereto (including, without limitation, all derivative rights) in and to the Entry for exploitation throughout the universe, in perpetuity, by means of any and all media and devices whether now known or hereafter devised. Sponsor shall have the right, in its sole discretion, to edit, composite, morph, scan, duplicate, or alter the Entry for any purpose which Sponsor deems necessary or desirable, and each entrant irrevocably waives any and all so-called moral rights they may have therein. Each entrant hereby acknowledges that such entrant does not reserve any rights in or to the Entry. By participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy as well as Qualtrics’ Terms or Service and Privacy Policy, hereby incorporated by reference. PRIZE: One (1) winners will receive a “Prize” consisting of:

One (1) $50 MasterCard gift card. One prize available; total ARV $50. Gift card terms apply; see card for details. Check Gift Card for expiration details. The Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied by Sponsor. All Prize details are at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Winner may not substitute, assign or transfer Prize or redeem Prize for cash, but Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to substitute Prize (or portion thereof) with one of comparable or greater value. Winner is responsible for all applicable federal, state and local taxes, if any, as well as any other costs and expenses associated with Prize acceptance and use not specified herein as being provided, including without limitation, sales, use and income taxes (if any), all surcharges, fees and/or other items. DRAWING: Potential winners will be selected by the Sponsor in a random drawing from all eligible entries on or around May 11, 2026 from all eligible Entries received as of the time of the drawing. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. WINNER NOTIFICATION: The winner is subject to verification, including verification of age. Each potential winner will be notified via email from research@ajc.com to the email address provided in the applicable Entry. The potential winner must respond to the initial notification within forty-eight (48) hours to confirm their acceptance of the Prize (“Acceptance Period”). Each potential winner may be required, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, to provide an email address and/or physical mailing address in the USA (that is not a PO box) to coordinate the receipt of their Prize. Upon Sponsor’s receipt of potential winner’s email address and mailing address, the potential winner, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, may be required to: (A) verify their eligibility by completing, signing, and returning an Affidavit of Eligibility/Liability Release; (B) where requested and lawful, sign and return a Publicity Release (granting the use of the winner’s name, city/state, likeness, or photograph by Sponsor for advertising/publicity purposes, without further compensation); (C) complete a U.S. tax form W-9 (when requested by Sponsor); and/or (D) supply a copy of their Driver’s License or government-issued I.D., and to provide such items to Sponsor within a specified time period communicated by Sponsor. If potential winner doesn’t respond within the Acceptance Period, such documents are requested and not returned within the specified time period, a Prize notification is returned as undeliverable, Sponsor is unable to contact the potential winner, or the potential winner is not in compliance with these Official Rules, then the Prize will be forfeited and, time permitting, an alternate winner selected. Only one (1) alternate drawing will be held per prize, after which the Prize will remain un-awarded.

TAXES: Each winner will be solely and exclusively responsible for all federal, state, and local income taxes that may result from winner’s acceptance of the Prize. GENERAL CONDITIONS: By participating, each entrant agrees: (a) to abide by these Official Rules and decisions of Sponsor, which shall be final and binding in all respects relating to this Sweepstakes; (b) to release, discharge and hold harmless Sponsor and its respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotion agencies, any prize suppliers, and the respective officers, directors, shareholders, employees, agents and representatives of the forgoing (collectively, “Released Parties”) from any and all injuries, liability, losses and damages of any kind to persons or property resulting, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes or any Sweepstakes-related activity or the acceptance, possession, use or misuse of any awarded prize including any travel/activity related thereto; (c) to the use of his/her/their name, voice, performance, photograph/video, image and/or likeness for programming, advertising, publicity and promotional purposes in any and all media, now or hereafter known, worldwide and on the Internet, and in perpetuity by Sponsor and its designees, without compensation (unless prohibited by law) or additional consents from entrant or any third party and without prior notice, approval or inspection, and to execute specific consent to such use if asked to do so; and (d) Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to cancel, modify, or terminate the Sweepstakes for any reason at any time. By participating, entrant also agrees not to release any publicity or other materials on their own or through someone else regarding their participation in the Sweepstakes without the prior consent of the Sponsor, which it may withhold in its sole discretion. PUBLICITY: Except where prohibited, acceptance of Prize constitutes winner’s consent to Sponsor’s use of winner’s name, likeness, photograph, voice, opinions, biographical information, hometown, and state for promotional purposes in any media without further payment of consideration. MISCELLANEOUS: Released Parties are not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, damaged, inaccurate, illegible, stolen, delayed, misdirected, undelivered, postage-due, or garbled entries or mail; or for lost, interrupted or unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), website, or other connections, availability or accessibility or miscommunications or failed computer, satellite, telephone or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure or jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected transmissions or computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or other errors or difficulties of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur in connection with the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, the announcement of the prizes, or the incorrect uploading of any Sweepstakes-related materials. Released Parties are also not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by site users, tampering, hacking, or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes. Released Parties are not responsible for injury or damage to any person’s computer related to or resulting from participating in this Sweepstakes or downloading materials from or use of the website. Persons who tamper with or abuse any aspect of the Sweepstakes or website, who act in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner or who are in violation of these Official Rules, as solely determined by Sponsor, will be disqualified and all associated entries will be void. Should any portion of the Sweepstakes be, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, compromised by virus, worms, bugs, non-authorized human intervention or other causes which, in the sole opinion of the Sponsor, corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play, or submission of entries, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes and, if terminated, at its discretion, randomly select the potential winner from all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to action taken. TAMPERING: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW INCLUDING CRIMINAL PROSECUTION. If the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned for any reason, including without limitation, due to infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who is responsible or who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, modify, or terminate the Sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor will award the prizes in a drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to cancellation. If an Entry is confirmed to have been erroneously deleted, lost, or destroyed, entrant’s sole remedy shall be another entry into the Sweepstakes.

ARBITRATION: Except where prohibited by law, as a condition of participating in this Sweepstakes, participant agrees that (1) any and all disputes and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by final and binding arbitration under the rules of the American Arbitration Association and held at the AAA regional office nearest the participant; (2) the Federal Arbitration Act shall govern the interpretation, enforcement and all proceedings at such arbitration; and (3) judgment upon such arbitration award may be entered in any court having jurisdiction. Under no circumstances will participant be permitted to obtain awards for, and participant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental or consequential damages, or any other damages, including attorneys’ fees, other than participant’s actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e., costs associated with participating in this Sweepstakes), and participant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased. SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW THE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, SO THE ABOVE MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. CHOICE OF LAW: All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of participant and Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the substantive laws of the State of Georgia, USA. WINNERS LIST: The name of the winners will be made available on request to research @ajc.com , on or after June 26th, 2025. THIRD PARTY TRADEMARKS: Any third-party trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective trademark owners and the use or mention of any such third-party trademarks in these Official Rules or in the Sweepstakes is solely for descriptive purposes and shall in no way imply endorsement or sponsorship of this Sweepstakes or of Sponsor. SPONSOR & NOTICE: Atlanta Journal Constitution, LLC, 6205 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30328.

Any questions, comments, or complaints regarding this Sweepstakes must be directed to the Sponsor at the following address: Atlanta Journal Constitution, LLC Attention: AJC Legal Counsel 1200 Peachtree Street Northeast, Suite 100, Atlanta, GA 30309

With a copy to: Cox Enterprises, Inc. Attn: Legal Department 6205 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30328.