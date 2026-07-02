Business Centennial Yards’ next tower to include affordable apartments, shops Next building in megaproject aims to address downtown’s ‘Tuesday afternoon problem’ by creating 24/7 activity. 1 / 6 Credit: Courtesy of Centennial Yards / Cooper Carry This is a rendering of a planned apartment building at Centennial Yards in downtown Atlanta. It's poised to occupy a site adjacent to the Richard B. Russell Federal Building and was detailed in a 2026 submission to the Atlanta development review committee. (Courtesy of Centennial Yards / Cooper Carry)

By Zachary Hansen 51 minutes ago Share

Downtown Atlanta is abuzz when concerts, conventions and sports are taking place — look no further than the summer’s jam-packed World Cup events. But what does downtown look like between large events? How can a sliver of that game day vibrancy be repeated on the average weekday? Those questions are influencing the next building slated to join Centennial Yards, the $5 billion redevelopment of downtown’s Gulch. An early-stage plan for roughly 280 apartments, including affordable units, and more than a dozen retail shops was recently unveiled in documents filed with the city, which were obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Loading... Brian McGowan, head of Centennial Yards, said the planned building will bring the district to roughly 800 apartments out of what is expected reach 2,000 units across the 50-acre development. He said increasing the number of people living downtown and providing them shops that serve their daily needs goes a long way to creating around-the-clock vibrancy. “The challenge is the Tuesday afternoon problem. When there’s not a big event going on, how do the retailers survive?” he told the AJC. “One of the ways you can address that through a mixed-use project is by building residential and office, so you have 24/7 usage.”

The 12-story building will feature about 62,000 square feet of retail space, likely enough for about 17 tenants. It’s slated to fill a site adjacent to the Richard B. Russell Federal Building.

Centennial Yards aims to build a 12-story apartment tower along with retail space on a downtown Atlanta site currently beneath the surrounding city viaducts. This is the site as of June 30, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) The project’s vision was detailed in a development review committee filing, which was first unearthed by Atlanta activist Darin Givens on social media. Givens, co-founder of urbanist advocacy group ThreadATL, said the pedestrian experience downtown is likely to get much better with the new building and its streetscape improvements. “It’ll be nicer to walk around in the heart of the city, and that’s a win for everyone,” Givens wrote on social media, urging the developer to reduce parking as much as possible. Centennial Yards, which is helmed by Los Angeles-based developer CIM Group, expects to build a roughly 510-space parking deck to occupy four below grade stories of the building, bringing it in line with the surrounding viaducts. This is a schematic of a planned apartment building at Centennial Yards in downtown Atlanta. (Courtesy of Centennial Yards / Cooper Carry) Renderings show the building wrapped in a copper-toned facade and adorned with undulating panels, creating movements intended to guide passerby along the building’s shops. McGowan described it as an extension of Centennial Yards “central retail spine,” adding that it will focus on tenants that serve everyday needs, such as nail salons and pet day cares.

It’ll serve a different function to the project’s core entertainment district, which features several restaurants, an immersive theater called Cosm, a future Live Nation music venue and a future hotel under the Virgin Hotels flag. It also fills a void between South Downtown, a collection of century-old buildings repurposed as shops and startup offices, and the Castleberry Hill neighborhood. “You walk through the entertainment district, you cross the street and then you’re into another retail area that begins to have a different look and feel,” McGowan said. “The spaces are a little bit smaller and they’re more neighborhood-serving.” Designed by Atlanta-based architecture firm Cooper Carry, the building is split roughly between one-bedroom apartments and larger units. Amenities are also slated to include a pool deck, fitness center, coworking spaces, a dog park and other gathering spots. McGowan added that the building will feature a yet-to-be-determined number of units reserved at rents below market rate. As part of its $1.9 billion incentive package with the city, Centennial Yards is required to reserve 20% of all new residential units built in the project at subsidized rents or pay an in-lieu fee to the city. Centennial Yards aims to build a 12-story apartment tower along with retail space on a downtown Atlanta site currently beneath the surrounding city viaducts. This is the site as of June 30, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)