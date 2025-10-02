Developer of Midtown’s naked tower says work could soon restart

Meanwhile, Midtown became a hot spot for major companies both landing or relocating their headquarters or major offices in Atlanta, including tech heavyweights like Google, Microsoft and Cisco, all while progress stalled on Dewberry’s project. During the pandemic, Midtown remained a bright spot in the mixed picture of metro Atlanta’s office market.

Other projects have risen or been renovated around the tower in the years since, including North American Properties’ redevelopment of Colony Square just across 14th Street.

Incremental work has been completed on the exterior of the tower. Brittney McKinnon has seen it out of her window for years, in all of its barren, stripped glory.

She works as a sales representative at Visa, which anchors the recently-renovated Promenade Central office building on Peachtree Street, and can see it from the ninth floor. But prior to joining Visa, she worked even closer to the empty tower, in its neighboring 1175 Peachtree.

“I used to hear people building, but there was no progress,” McKinnon said. “It’s been more than a year now, and now I’m curious. What’s really taking so long?”

In 2021, the city’s Office of Buildings filed an abandoned project complaint against the structure, which Dewberry said he resolved. At a May 2022 meeting before Midtown’s Development Review Committee, representatives for Dewberry’s firm said its goal is to complete the tower in the next two years.

Kevin Green, the CEO of Midtown Alliance, said the long-stalled progress on the building has been frustrating for everyone. Just a few blocks away from Dewberry’s building, Midtown Alliance plans to transform a 4-acre undeveloped lot into a public park.

