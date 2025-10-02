Business

Developer of Midtown’s naked tower says work could soon restart

Renamed ‘The Midtowne,’ the former home of BellSouth has stood silent and see-through for some time.
Views of the Campanile building in Midtown shown on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
Views of the Campanile building in Midtown shown on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

If you’ve driven down Peachtree Street in Midtown the past couple years, you’ve probably seen it and wondered, what in the world is going on with that see-through tower?

At Peachtree and 14th streets — what might as well be Atlanta’s Main and Main, it’s stood there, all 20-something stories of its insides visible for the world to see.

Now after years of languishing, Midtown’s landmark Campanile building might soon see progress. Again.

Longtime owner John Dewberry told real estate publication Bisnow he has resumed construction work on the inside of the office building at 1155 Peachtree St NE, including planting pilings at the base of the tower to prepare for an expansion. In January, he said his crews plan to start installing steel beams.

Views of the Campanile building in Midtown shown on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
Views of the Campanile building in Midtown shown on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

“We’ll still be inside the building just for the next two months or three months,” he said in a rare interview with the media. “Nobody sees that either.”

The saga of Campanile and Dewberry’s ownership of the Midtown landmark stretches back some 15 years when he bought the largely empty tower for a song. But few have sung Dewberry’s praises over the tower lately since his plans to add floors to the top of the building ground to a halt.

Campanile has sat empty, its stone and glass exterior removed, for years as corporate investment in Midtown surged.

In the Bisnow article, Dewberry also said he has negotiated leases with three companies from outside of Georgia that would occupy about 135,000 square feet at the tower, which he said he recently renamed “The Midtowne.” He did not identify the tenants, but he said the tenant agreements started with relationships he developed with executives of companies who stayed at his luxury hotel in Charleston, The Dewberry.

Dewberry did not respond to multiple requests for comment from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

John Dewberry, the longtime owner of the Campanile towner, said construction work has resumed on the inside of the Midtown office building. (Jason Getz/AJC 2009)
John Dewberry, the longtime owner of the Campanile towner, said construction work has resumed on the inside of the Midtown office building. (Jason Getz/AJC 2009)

The 21-story tower once served as the headquarters of BellSouth before its merger with AT&T. But since the project stalled, it has been called the antithesis of the progress Midtown has made over the last 30 years by then-Atlanta City Councilman Amir Farokhi in 2024. Farokhi declined to comment for this story.

Dewberry bought the building in 2010 for about $36 million with plans to renovate. Initial project plans failed to gain traction with tenants, and by 2017, remained more than half empty. That year, Dewberry tweaked his plans, promising $88 million renovation with added floors of office space and street-facing retail.

Views of the Campanile building in Midtown shown on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
Views of the Campanile building in Midtown shown on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

Meanwhile, Midtown became a hot spot for major companies both landing or relocating their headquarters or major offices in Atlanta, including tech heavyweights like Google, Microsoft and Cisco, all while progress stalled on Dewberry’s project. During the pandemic, Midtown remained a bright spot in the mixed picture of metro Atlanta’s office market.

Other projects have risen or been renovated around the tower in the years since, including North American Properties’ redevelopment of Colony Square just across 14th Street.

Incremental work has been completed on the exterior of the tower. Brittney McKinnon has seen it out of her window for years, in all of its barren, stripped glory.

She works as a sales representative at Visa, which anchors the recently-renovated Promenade Central office building on Peachtree Street, and can see it from the ninth floor. But prior to joining Visa, she worked even closer to the empty tower, in its neighboring 1175 Peachtree.

“I used to hear people building, but there was no progress,” McKinnon said. “It’s been more than a year now, and now I’m curious. What’s really taking so long?”

In 2021, the city’s Office of Buildings filed an abandoned project complaint against the structure, which Dewberry said he resolved. At a May 2022 meeting before Midtown’s Development Review Committee, representatives for Dewberry’s firm said its goal is to complete the tower in the next two years.

Kevin Green, the CEO of Midtown Alliance, said the long-stalled progress on the building has been frustrating for everyone. Just a few blocks away from Dewberry’s building, Midtown Alliance plans to transform a 4-acre undeveloped lot into a public park.

“Construction sites contribute nothing to the urban experience,” Green said.

As far as Midtown Alliance understands, the project is in compliance with its building permit, Green said, which is a low bar in the city.

“We look forward to seeing meaningful progress that reflects the potential we all know that this site has, to contribute to this community,” Green said.

It’s likely Dewberry will need a new infusion of capital to finish the redevelopment. Dewberry told Bisnow that there will be substantial “new funding.” He expects to close by Christmastime.

Unclear is whether the structure will need further rehabbing from being exposed to the elements for so long.

Doug Healy, the president of the 1065 Midtown Condominium Association, a 52-unit condo on top of the Lowes Hotel in Midtown, said Dewberry’s project has always been of interest for his board because of its proximity. He called it Atlanta’s biggest eyesore.

“We’re just extremely disappointed that the parties involved have not been able to find a path forward to allow redevelopment of the site, something befitting its location in a really important junction in Midtown Atlanta,” Healy said.

If Dewberry were to continue with his present plans, he will begin adding more office space to a market that is presently not clamoring for new space. In the second quarter of 2025, the percentage of vacant office space and space on the sublease market hit 32.4%, according to real estate services firm CBRE. Midtown’s availability rate is higher at 38.4%. Though those figures could improve before the reborn tower returns to market.

About the Author

Savannah Sicurella is an entertainment business reporter with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

The Latest

Bombardier CRJ-900LR

Two Delta regional jets collided on taxiway at LaGuardia Airport, one injured

1h ago

AI is reshaping fintech jobs. Georgia is building the talent to match.

Paper mill closures like ‘ax chops’ to teetering Georgia timber industry

Keep Reading

‘Project Pioneer’ could bring 250 jobs to south Atlanta

DEI programs cost Atlanta airport tens of millions in federal grants

Lockheed Martin’s future in Georgia is likely to grow beyond the C-130

Featured

Governor Brian Kemp speaks at the grand opening of the Hyundai Metaplant in Bryan County, GA on March 26, 2025. (Justin Taylor/The Current GA)
EXCLUSIVE

Inside Kemp’s response to unprecedented federal raid at Hyundai battery plant

Brian Snitker retiring as Braves manager, will remain with organization as adviser

Georgia SAT scores stay above national average. See how your school did.