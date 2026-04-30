After local data center vote, Atlanta has a chance to get development right
We do not have to choose between growth and community. We can design growth that includes community.
Zachary Perry, parliamentarian for Neighborhood Planning Unit-V, takes a moment during a contentious meeting April 13 where the NPU-V voted to recommend against a city of Atlanta change that would allow a data center to be built in Adair Park. (Ben Gray for the AJC)
By Yosef Reid – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Atlanta is at a crossroads.
A recent Neighborhood Planning Unit-V vote opposing a proposed data center project near Adair Park has sparked strong reactions. Some see it as a victory for neighborhood voice. Others see it as a missed economic opportunity.
But the real issue is not who won or lost. The real question is: What kind of development do we want — and who benefits from it?
Neighborhood planning units exist to elevate community input, and that input matters. The vote reflected legitimate concerns about noise, energy use and the long-term impact of large infrastructure projects. Those concerns should not be dismissed.
At the same time, an advisory vote is not the end of the process. It is a signal. And the signal is clear: Atlanta residents want development that includes them — not development that happens around them.
Dickens’ NRI plan offers promise
Yosef Reid is a Pittsburgh neighborhood resident and community leader based in Southwest Atlanta. (Courtesy)
We are entering one of the largest infrastructure expansions in modern history, driven by artificial intelligence and the rapid growth of data centers.
These facilities are becoming as essential to our economy as highways and airports.
Dramatic improvements in productivity and gross domestic product are projected to result from these expansions.
However, improved productivity with fewer working people begs the question: How will this new wealth be distributed in a fair and equitable manner?
Using technology to expand the utility of waste energy produced by data centers for community benefit would be a good start.
The question is not whether they will be built. The question is whether they will be built in a way that creates opportunity for the communities where they are located.
That is where Atlanta has a unique opportunity to lead.
Mayor Andre Dickens has introduced the Neighborhood Reinvestment Initiative, a bold plan to direct billions of dollars into historically underserved communities. Its purpose is straightforward: connect investment to opportunity.
We are entering one of the largest infrastructure expansions in modern history, driven by artificial intelligence and the rapid growth of data centers.
These facilities are becoming as essential to our economy as highways and airports.
Dramatic improvements in productivity and gross domestic product are projected to result from these expansions.
However, improved productivity with fewer working people begs the question: How will this new wealth be distributed in a fair and equitable manner?
Using technology to expand the utility of waste energy produced by data centers for community benefit would be a good start.
The question is not whether they will be built. The question is whether they will be built in a way that creates opportunity for the communities where they are located.
That is where Atlanta has a unique opportunity to lead.
Mayor Andre Dickens has introduced the Neighborhood Reinvestment Initiative, a bold plan to direct billions of dollars into historically underserved communities. Its purpose is straightforward: connect investment to opportunity.
Not as an afterthought, but as part of the design.
This is a site map of a proposed carrier hotel, a type of data center, by developer Digital Realty in Atlanta's Adair Park neighborhood. (Courtesy of Digital Realty)
Atlanta should keep looking forward
Across the country, cities that are getting reinvestment right are doing three things: anchoring development with major projects, connecting those projects to workforce pipelines and ensuring communities share in the benefits.
Atlanta can do all three.
Imagine a model where infrastructure investment is paired with workforce training through local programs, where energy innovation reduces environmental impact and where community investment funds support long-term neighborhood growth.
NPU-V Chair Caitlin Barringer (in blue) gets a hug from Cala Morrison after a contentious, three-hour meeting April 13, 2026. (Ben Gray for the AJC)
That is not theory. It is a practical path forward.
The recent vote should not divide us. It should challenge us.
It should challenge developers to engage more deeply. It should challenge communities to think broadly about opportunity. And it should challenge city leadership to align policy, investment and outcomes.
We do not have to choose between growth and community.
We can design growth that includes community.
Atlanta has always been a city that looks forward. This is a moment to lead — not just in attracting investment, but in shaping how that investment works.
Let’s make sure it is built in a way that creates opportunity for everyone
Yosef Reid is a Pittsburgh neighborhood resident (Neighborhood Planning Unit-V) and community leader based in Southwest Atlanta. NPU-V includes the Atlanta neighborhoods of Adair Park, Capitol Gateway, Mechanicsville, Peoplestown, Pittsburgh and Summerhill.