After local data center vote, Atlanta has a chance to get development right

Zachary Perry, parliamentarian for Neighborhood Planning Unit-V, takes a moment during a contentious meeting April 13 where the NPU-V voted to recommend against a city of Atlanta change that would allow a data center to be built in Adair Park. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

We do not have to choose between growth and community. We can design growth that includes community.

We do not have to choose between growth and community. We can design growth that includes community.

A recent Neighborhood Planning Unit-V vote opposing a proposed data center project near Adair Park has sparked strong reactions. Some see it as a victory for neighborhood voice. Others see it as a missed economic opportunity.

But the real issue is not who won or lost. The real question is: What kind of development do we want — and who benefits from it?

Neighborhood planning units exist to elevate community input, and that input matters. The vote reflected legitimate concerns about noise, energy use and the long-term impact of large infrastructure projects. Those concerns should not be dismissed.

At the same time, an advisory vote is not the end of the process. It is a signal. And the signal is clear: Atlanta residents want development that includes them — not development that happens around them.

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