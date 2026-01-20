Business Why staying put has become en vogue in Atlanta’s complicated office market Some office tenants are finding the grass isn’t always greener, deciding to renovate the spaces they have instead of changing addresses. The Atlanta skyline from Forth Hotel in Atlanta on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

The past few years have been full of reasons for office users to hesitate when making decisions. Between an unprecedented pandemic, the rise of remote work, political whiplash and concerns about trade and the broader economy, it’s no surprise companies are thinking twice before making commitments.

Leasing activity declined in the Atlanta area during 2025, dipping nearly 11% compared to the year prior, according to data from real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield. But when companies are making decisions on their workspace, more are opting to avoid change and stick with what they know. “New leasing right now isn’t necessarily telling the whole story. The renewal activity is really strong and healthy,” said Audrey Giguere, senior research manager for Cushman & Wakefield. “Companies are recommitting to their space.” Despite overall leasing being down, office lease renewals in metro Atlanta more than doubled during the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter. It’s the biggest jump in lease renewals since the office market bottomed out in 2023. The fourth quarter’s surge in renewals highlights how the most attractive workspace for many companies, especially when the future is cloudy, might be their current one.

Even so, a new coat of paint doesn’t hurt, which is why many office landlords are pumping cash into renovating their spaces.

The 28-story office tower at 1100 Peachtree St. was about 76% leased at the end of 2025. (Courtesy of JLL) Spear Street Capital acquired the roughly 35-year-old skyscraper in May and began a $14 million lobby renovation. A refresh of the building’s conference center and fitness center is also underway. The 28-story tower is currently 76% leased. Brooke Dewey, executive managing director of agency leasing for JLL in Atlanta, said the renovations mirrors activity happening in other aging, but still high-end and attractively located, office spaces. “It’s to earn the business so to speak,” she said. New buildings continue to demand the highest rents and splashiest tenant signings, but it’s not all peachy for the cream of the crop.

It is taking longer than usual to fill many new office buildings in urban submarkets like West Midtown and Midtown, said Jonathan Koes, who leads the Atlanta research team at real estate services firm Colliers. New towers, which are often called trophy, tend to fully lease within two years. "We're getting to almost 24 months, if not 36 months, for some of these buildings," he said. CBRE reports 42% of West Midtown's trophy space was vacant at the end of the year, followed by downtown at 35%. In contrast, suburban markets in Central Perimeter and Cumberland Galleria are tight and less than 5% vacant. "If these new buildings aren't well located or easily accessible, I think they're going to have a tougher time attracting tenants when there are other options other there, especially as vacancy marketwide is still near a record peak," Koes said.

Many brokers are optimistic that trends are pointing in the right direction despite those cracks. The office market posted positive absorption — an industry metric for how much net space is either added or subtracted — for all but one quarter in 2025, according to CBRE, which is a positive sign after years of being in the red. Ken Ashley, an executive director for Cushman & Wakefield, said conversations on downsizing and whether to return to the office after COVID-19’s disruptions have become relics of a bygone era. “Instead of figuring out how much we’re going to cut, they want a path for growth,” he said. “So the script has flipped.” Dewey echoed that point, saying more C-suite leaders are “putting the hammer down” with more strict in-person work requirements. Zach Wooten, an executive director at Cushman & Wakefield who works with landlords, said his team is currently working on more expansions than the past few years combined.