UPS Atlanta Hub set to close next week

UPS’ yearslong effort to redesign its business and cut costs will result in the closure of about two dozen additional buildings in 2026, including one in Atlanta.
The Sandy Springs-based shipping giant plans to shutter its Atlanta Hub on Marvin Miller Drive off Fulton Industrial Boulevard on March 2.
All employees are being offered positions elsewhere, a UPS spokesperson confirmed.
Other location options include the company’s SMART facility near the Fulton County Airport and its location on Pleasantdale Road in DeKalb County.
“UPS remains one of the leading employers in the Atlanta metro area with approximately 12,000 employees, and we are committed to supporting our employees throughout this process,” the company said.
The company is also in the process of expanding the footprint of the highly automated SMART facility, which has served as something of a showcase of the automation the company is infusing throughout its network.
The closure is part of UPS’ multiyear effort to transform its business model, target more profitable revenue streams and cut costs as it ramps down its relationship with Amazon, its largest customer.
Its “network of the future” vision laid out by executives for years anticipates billions in savings on labor through automation and streamlined operations.
UPS has already closed 93 buildings and has plans to close at least 24 more in 2026, including the Marvin Miller location.
In total, the global shipping giant was down 48,000 positions in 2025, including 15,000 fewer seasonal positions than the year before, executives told investors last month.
“We’re well into the largest U.S. network reconfiguration in UPS history, creating a nimbler, more efficient operation by modernizing our facilities and matching our size and resources to support growth initiatives,” a spokesperson said.
Roughly 80% of the company’s 370,000 U.S. employees are represented by the Teamsters and all unionized employees are offered other positions when their roles are impacted.