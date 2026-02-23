Business UPS Atlanta Hub set to close next week All employees of the facility along Fulton Industrial Boulevard are being offered positions elsewhere, a spokesperson confirmed. A view of the UPS SMART hub in Atlanta on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025. Employees at the soon-to-close Atlanta hub on Marvin Miller Drive will be offered jobs here or at the company's Pleasantdale location, the company says. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

UPS’ yearslong effort to redesign its business and cut costs will result in the closure of about two dozen additional buildings in 2026, including one in Atlanta. The Sandy Springs-based shipping giant plans to shutter its Atlanta Hub on Marvin Miller Drive off Fulton Industrial Boulevard on March 2.

All employees are being offered positions elsewhere, a UPS spokesperson confirmed. RELATED After a difficult 2025, here’s what could be ahead for UPS Other location options include the company’s SMART facility near the Fulton County Airport and its location on Pleasantdale Road in DeKalb County. “UPS remains one of the leading employers in the Atlanta metro area with approximately 12,000 employees, and we are committed to supporting our employees throughout this process,” the company said. The company is also in the process of expanding the footprint of the highly automated SMART facility, which has served as something of a showcase of the automation the company is infusing throughout its network.

The closure is part of UPS’ multiyear effort to transform its business model, target more profitable revenue streams and cut costs as it ramps down its relationship with Amazon, its largest customer.