Atlanta Opera seeks to create natural habitat at new home along Beltline

Atlanta, renowned as the “city in a forest,” is about to have its namesake opera building join it among the trees. Atlanta Opera will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Monday afternoon to kick off its $48 million effort to turn the historic Bobby Jones Golf Course clubhouse into a new arts center. Mayor Andre Dickens and other Atlanta dignitaries will christen the start of the project, which includes administrative offices, rehearsal areas, a theater, a 200-seat recital hall and education spaces.

Main-stage productions will continue to take place at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. But the move to Buckhead, including selecting a site near the Beltline, is intended to bring one of Atlanta’s largest performing arts organizations closer to nature, said Tomer Zvulun, Atlanta Opera’s general and artistic director. “The idea behind it is that art and music are connected to nature,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “This complex really embraces it.” The opera announced the project in fall 2024, laying out a broader $110 million fundraising campaign that included raising funds for the arts center. Zvulun said the campaign has already raised more than $100 million, including one donation that gave the new center its name.

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation in December 2024 donated $27.5 million to the opera’s fundraising campaign. Arthur Blank, the cofounder of The Home Depot and owner of the Atlanta Falcons, chose to name the opera’s project after his mother, Molly Blank.

"My mother, an artist herself, believed in the power of the arts to bring joy and healing," Arthur Blank said in a news release at the time. "As a sculptor and dancer, she loved attending concerts, theater and opera in Atlanta and New York." The project, now called the Molly Blank Center for Opera, will incorporate the existing historic Bobby Jones Clubhouse that opened in 1941. Changes to the surrounding golf course and the abandonment of the clubhouse led to it being listed on the Georgia Trust For Historic Preservation's list of "places in peril" in 2016. A clubhouse at the Bobby Jones Golf Course in Atlanta. (Contributed) "For years, it stood there falling apart, being an eyesore in one of the most spectacular places in Atlanta," Zvulun said. Over the years, the Atlanta City Council gave the Haynes Manor Recital Hall Foundation approval to renovate the former golf clubhouse into a community-centric concert hall and music education center. The city also entered into an agreement to swap ownership of the Bobby Jones Golf Course with the state of Georgia. Opera leaders said their search for a new home converged with the Haynes Manor Recital Hall Foundation's plans, and they will collaborate to bring the new arts center to fruition.

The clubhouse structure will comprise less than a third of the new 63,000-square-foot arts center. It will feature two stages: The Atlanta Opera Coca-Cola Theatre for rehearsals and chamber performances, along with Rosemary Hall, the 200-seat recital hall. Renderings of the The Molly Blank Center for Opera by architectural firm Post Loyal, led by Allen Post. The new center, slated to open in the fall of 2027, will serve as home base to the Atlanta Opera. While the opera's mainstage productions will still happen at the Cobb Performing Arts Center, the new center will host classical performances, jazz ensembles, lectures and spoken word events. (Courtesy of Atlanta Opera) Zvulun said the stages represent the opera's mission broadening over the years beyond one type of performance. "This new facility is the embodiment of this principle of breaking the boundaries of opera," he said. "Now there's going to be a double-theater complex that has two performing arts locations in it that will embody this idea." The opera's current back-end operations are based out of the Atlanta Technology Center along Northside Drive, but that leased space will be vacated upon the new arts center's completion.