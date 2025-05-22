Business
Mercedes-Benz relocating 500 jobs to Sandy Springs HQ, plus new R&D facility

German automaker is centralizing its North American corporate functions in metro Atlanta while expanding R&D operations.
In this March 2018 photo, Mercedes-Benz luxury cars are parked outside before the opening ceremony of the company’s headquarters in Sandy Springs. (J. Scott Trubey/AJC)
By
15 minutes ago

Mercedes-Benz announced Thursday morning it is expanding its U.S. headquarters in Sandy Springs into its North American headquarters, relocating up to 500 jobs to metro Atlanta and creating a new research and development facility.

The German auto giant said it will fold its North American operations into its U.S. headquarters near Abernathy Road and Ga. 400, which opened in 2018 and currently houses 800 employees. The center will act as a centralized hub for all of Mercedes-Benz’s North American operations, including financial services and corporate functions.

In addition, Mercedes-Benz will make a multimillion-dollar investment in a new “state-of-the-art research and development facility” near Sandy Springs, according to a press release. The location and specifics of that facility were not released.

The dual initiatives bolster Mercedes-Benz’s investment and corporate presence in metro Atlanta and accelerate Georgia’s fast-growing auto industry. Gov. Brian Kemp, in the release, celebrated the expansion.

“Georgia continues to lead the way in the future of mobility and technical innovation, attracting world-class companies like Mercedes-Benz that are driving the automotive industry forward,” Kemp said.

Jason Hoff, CEO of Mercedes-Benz North America, said “bringing our teams closer together will enable us to be more agile, increase speed to market and ensure the best customer experience.”

A Mercedes-Benz spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the 500 relocated roles with eventually be split between the existing Sandy Springs headquarters and the forthcoming R&D hub. Corporate functions and financial services teams will be shifting from Farmington Hills, Michigan.

“We will share additional details on the R&D facility as soon as we can,” the spokesperson said in an email. “We look forward to our future R&D facility and bringing more technical roles to the state.”

The company is among multiple automakers expanding its office investments and manufacturing footprints across Georgia. Porsche operates its North American headquarters at its experience center near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Korean automakers Kia and Hyundai both opened factories in Georgia, and electric vehicle startup Rivian plans its own plant an hour east of Atlanta.

Korean conglomerate SK also operates a battery factory in northeast Georgia, with another planned in a joint venture with Hyundai in Bartow County.

Beyond Mercedes-Benz’s office presence, its name is also plastered on one of downtown Atlanta’s most recognizable structures: Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino speaks to press members during a press conference at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday, April 14, 2025, to discuss the upcoming 2025 Club World Cup, which will be hosted in Atlanta this summer. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

icon to expand image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

A Georgia Department of Economic Development spokesperson told the AJC that discretionary incentive negotiations remain active. The company also likely qualifies for tax credits for newly created jobs.

In 2015, state and local leaders offered Mercedes-Benz an incentive package up to $27 million to move its U.S. headquarters to metro Atlanta, including a grant and certain tax breaks.

Mercedes-Benz anticipates its consolidation in metro Atlanta will be complete by August 2026.

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

