Mercedes-Benz announced Thursday morning it is expanding its U.S. headquarters in Sandy Springs into its North American headquarters, relocating up to 500 jobs to metro Atlanta and creating a new research and development facility.

The German auto giant said it will fold its North American operations into its U.S. headquarters near Abernathy Road and Ga. 400, which opened in 2018 and currently houses 800 employees. The center will act as a centralized hub for all of Mercedes-Benz’s North American operations, including financial services and corporate functions.

In addition, Mercedes-Benz will make a multimillion-dollar investment in a new “state-of-the-art research and development facility” near Sandy Springs, according to a press release. The location and specifics of that facility were not released.

The dual initiatives bolster Mercedes-Benz’s investment and corporate presence in metro Atlanta and accelerate Georgia’s fast-growing auto industry. Gov. Brian Kemp, in the release, celebrated the expansion.

“Georgia continues to lead the way in the future of mobility and technical innovation, attracting world-class companies like Mercedes-Benz that are driving the automotive industry forward,” Kemp said.

Jason Hoff, CEO of Mercedes-Benz North America, said “bringing our teams closer together will enable us to be more agile, increase speed to market and ensure the best customer experience.”