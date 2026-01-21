Delta, other airlines urge travel changes to avoid winter storm disruption

Passengers use Delta kiosks at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in November. The Atlanta-based airline announced Wednesday it will allow passengers flying Friday-Sunday to change their flights for free because of the weather. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Customers are able to change their affected travel plans without fees this weekend.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is offering extensive travel flexibility for cities across the South and Southeast — including Atlanta — for travel between Friday-Sunday ahead of the impending winter storm .

Forecasts predict “impactful winter weather including freezing rain, sleet and ice accumulation across Texas, the Southeast, including Delta’s Atlanta hub, and into the Northeast over the next several days,” the airline said in a statement Wednesday.

As of early Wednesday, the National Weather Service was “confident” some form of wintry precipitation will affect locations along and north of I-20 in metro Atlanta. There is still uncertainty about how locations south of that line will be impacted, “but models are consistently forecasting” wintry precipitation for that area also, the agency warns.

Delta customers are able to change their affected travel plans without fees, the airline said.

As of around noon Wednesday, American Airlines was the only other major airline to have included Atlanta in a travel waiver for the upcoming winter weather Friday-Sunday.