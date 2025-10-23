Discount grocer Lidl opens new store in West Midtown

A German grocer launched its most urban location yet in metro Atlanta, taking a spot at a popular mixed-use development in West Midtown on Wednesday.
Lidl opened a roughly 17,000-square-foot store at The Interlock project near Georgia Tech. It helps fill a gap in a market that has lacked grocery options for nearby college students and residents.
The store opened to some fanfare, with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens among the guests and a line of more than 100 people.
“The walkability is great,” said Ryan McGuire, a Lidl regional vice president who oversees stores in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. “Being right next to Georgia Tech, we saw a lot of students lining up here.”
Another perk? The store offers free parking in an adjacent deck, somewhat of a rarity in the densest parts of Atlanta.
Lidl opened a new store in West Midtown on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Lidl prides itself on its low prices, McGuire said Wednesday during a tour of the new store along Northside Drive.
The grocer keeps prices down by offering a limited selection of items, many private-labeled. It also has smaller stores than some of its competitors and displays items in shipping boxes to reduce stocking time.
For example, current specials at the West Midtown store include pineapples for 99 cents and a 10-ounce rib-eye steak for $5.99. Lidl highlights discounts with special sections labeled “Big Lidl Deals,” and one of its most popular items is a fresh-baked croissant that’s always 49 cents, McGuire said.
The store opens as consumers deal with persistent inflation that has driven up many grocery prices. For example, the price of ground beef is up nearly 13% from a year ago, and apples almost 10%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“Everyone is trying to stretch their dollar,” McGuire said. “This is something that we feel very well positioned to do, is offer the highest quality at the lowest possible prices.”
Lidl first entered the metro Atlanta market in 2019. It now has 18 metro Atlanta stores, including three inside the Perimeter.
The company sees future growth here.
“We have three major markets that we are continuing to really expand in, and Atlanta is one of those main markets, along with New York and Washington, D.C.,” McGuire said.