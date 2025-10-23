Discount grocer Lidl opens new store in West Midtown

Lidl opened a new store in West Midtown on Wednesday, Oct 22, 2025. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Lidl opened a new store in West Midtown on Wednesday, Oct 22, 2025. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

The German grocer launched at The Interlock project along Northside Drive.

The German grocer launched at The Interlock project along Northside Drive.

“The walkability is great,” said Ryan McGuire, a Lidl regional vice president who oversees stores in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. “Being right next to Georgia Tech, we saw a lot of students lining up here.”

The store opened to some fanfare, with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens among the guests and a line of more than 100 people.

Lidl opened a roughly 17,000-square-foot store at The Interlock project near Georgia Tech. It helps fill a gap in a market that has lacked grocery options for nearby college students and residents.

A German grocer launched its most urban location yet in metro Atlanta, taking a spot at a popular mixed-use development in West Midtown on Wednesday.

The store opened to some fanfare, with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens among the guests and a line of more than 100 people.

Lidl opened a roughly 17,000-square-foot store at The Interlock project near Georgia Tech. It helps fill a gap in a market that has lacked grocery options for nearby college students and residents.

A German grocer launched its most urban location yet in metro Atlanta, taking a spot at a popular mixed-use development in West Midtown on Wednesday.

Another perk? The store offers free parking in an adjacent deck, somewhat of a rarity in the densest parts of Atlanta.

Lidl opened a new store in West Midtown on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Lidl prides itself on its low prices, McGuire said Wednesday during a tour of the new store along Northside Drive.

The grocer keeps prices down by offering a limited selection of items, many private-labeled. It also has smaller stores than some of its competitors and displays items in shipping boxes to reduce stocking time.