How the AJC delivers news is changing. Our commitment to business news is not.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has invested heavily to produce compelling business, climate and environment coverage for this vibrant and diverse state.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution team of (from left) Savannah Sicurella, Amy Wenk, Zachary Hansen, J. Scott Trubey, Drew Kann, Kristi E. Swartz, Emma Hurt, Kelly Yamanouchi and (not pictured) Mirtha Donastorg are committed to bringing subscribers Georgia's important business, climate and environment news. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution team of (from left) Savannah Sicurella, Amy Wenk, Zachary Hansen, J. Scott Trubey, Drew Kann, Kristi E. Swartz, Emma Hurt, Kelly Yamanouchi and (not pictured) Mirtha Donastorg are committed to bringing subscribers Georgia's important business, climate and environment news. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

6 hours ago

A letter to our readers.

This weekend brings the final print edition of our Sunday Business section, but it is nowhere near the last word you’ll be hearing from your Atlanta Journal-Constitution business team. Far from it.

Since 2022, this desk has doubled in size and expanded its mission. The team covers business and the broader economy, and environment and climate news. We cover beats and stories no one else does. Our team has become a force for compelling metro Atlanta and Georgia news.

In 2025 alone, the AJC broke stories on data center expansions, philanthropic efforts to save the Okefenokee Swamp from mining and airport health inspection failures. We documented the push by a Georgia family to improve air safety after the tragic collision of an airliner and Army helicopter near Washington, D.C. We joined AJC political reporters in covering the fallout of politically connected lender First Liberty Building & Loan.

We have deepened coverage of minority entrepreneurship in the so-called “Black Mecca,” and of the complicated film and TV industry in the so-called “Hollywood of the South.” In 2025, we added veteran Atlanta business journalist Amy Wenk, who launched a new beat — consumer brands — that helps tell pocketbook stories and covers critical Georgia companies, including Coca-Cola, Home Depot and Chick-fil-A.

In 2026, you can expect more from us.

We have three LinkedIn newsletters and look out for a business email newsletter in the new year.

You will continue to find our journalism at www.ajc.com, on the AJC app, in our ePaper and via our social media channels.

And you can be sure we will continue doing the journalism that businesses and consumers in this thriving, fascinating metro region deserve.

The end of the AJC’s print edition on Dec. 31 is poignant for all of us who grew up reading papers and who are proud to represent a masthead dating to 1868.

Just as many of the businesses we cover shift to meet evolving market demands, so, too, are we.

But unlike many longstanding corporations, in the past 150-plus years our core mandate has not changed.

Our jobs remain essentially the same as generations of Atlanta journalists before us: to fairly and accurately cover our hometown.

In 2026, your business team looks forward to continuing to do just that.

Just with less paper.

Have story tips, praise or complaints? We’d love to hear from you. You can contact the business editors at businessnews@ajc.com or reach out to us individually.

J. Scott Trubey, senior editor for business, climate and environment coverage, scott.trubey@ajc.com

Kelly Yamanouchi, business team lead, kelly.yamanouchi@ajc.com

Mirtha Donastorg, Black-, minority- and women-owned businesses and technology reporter, mirtha.donastorg@ajc.com

Zachary Hansen, economic development and commercial real estate reporter, zachary.hansen@ajc.com

Emma Hurt, aviation and logistics reporter, emma.hurt@ajc.com

Drew Kann, utilities, climate and environment reporter, drew.kann@ajc.com

Savannah Sicurella, entertainment business reporter, savannah.sicurella@ajc.com

Kristi E. Swartz, climate and environment reporter, kristi.swartz@ajc.com

Amy Wenk, consumer brands reporter, amy.wenk@ajc.com.

About the Authors

J. Scott Trubey is the senior editor over business, climate and environment coverage at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He previously served as a business reporter for the AJC covering banking, real estate and economic development. He joined the AJC in 2010.

Mirtha Donastorg is a reporter on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s business team focusing on Black wealth, entrepreneurship, and minority-owned businesses as well as innovation at Atlanta’s HBCUs.

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

As a business reporter, Emma Hurt leads coverage of the Atlanta airport, Delta Air Lines, UPS, Norfolk Southern and other travel and logistics companies. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she worked as an editor and Atlanta reporter for Axios, a politics reporter for WABE News and a business reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Drew Kann is a reporter at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering climate change and environmental issues. His passion is for stories that capture how humans are responding to a changing environment. He is a proud graduate of the University of Georgia and Northwestern University, and prior to joining the AJC, he held various roles at CNN.

Savannah Sicurella is an entertainment business reporter with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Kristi Swartz is an AJC contributing writer covering climate change and related matters. She writes about how climate change impacts people’s lives, from extreme weather hitting parts of the state more frequently, to higher electricity bills, insurance premiums and health care expenses.

Amy Wenk is the consumer brands reporter for the AJC.

As business team lead, Kelly Yamanouchi edits and writes business stories. She graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

