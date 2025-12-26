How the AJC delivers news is changing. Our commitment to business news is not.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has invested heavily to produce compelling business, climate and environment coverage for this vibrant and diverse state.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution team of (from left) Savannah Sicurella, Amy Wenk, Zachary Hansen, J. Scott Trubey, Drew Kann, Kristi E. Swartz, Emma Hurt, Kelly Yamanouchi and (not pictured) Mirtha Donastorg are committed to bringing subscribers Georgia's important business, climate and environment news. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
This weekend brings the final print edition of our Sunday Business section, but it is nowhere near the last word you’ll be hearing from your Atlanta Journal-Constitution business team. Far from it.
Since 2022, this desk has doubled in size and expanded its mission. The team covers business and the broader economy, and environment and climate news. We cover beats and stories no one else does. Our team has become a force for compelling metro Atlanta and Georgia news.
We have deepened coverage of minority entrepreneurship in the so-called “Black Mecca,” and of the complicated film and TV industry in the so-called “Hollywood of the South.” In 2025, we added veteran Atlanta business journalist Amy Wenk, who launched a new beat — consumer brands — that helps tell pocketbook stories and covers critical Georgia companies, including Coca-Cola, Home Depot and Chick-fil-A.
J. Scott Trubey is the senior editor over business, climate and environment coverage at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He previously served as a business reporter for the AJC covering banking, real estate and economic development. He joined the AJC in 2010.
Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.
As a business reporter, Emma Hurt leads coverage of the Atlanta airport, Delta Air Lines, UPS, Norfolk Southern and other travel and logistics companies. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she worked as an editor and Atlanta reporter for Axios, a politics reporter for WABE News and a business reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
Drew Kann is a reporter at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering climate change and environmental issues. His passion is for stories that capture how humans are responding to a changing environment. He is a proud graduate of the University of Georgia and Northwestern University, and prior to joining the AJC, he held various roles at CNN.
Kristi Swartz is an AJC contributing writer covering climate change and related matters. She writes about how climate change impacts people’s lives, from extreme weather hitting parts of the state more frequently, to higher electricity bills, insurance premiums and health care expenses.
