Business How the AJC delivers news is changing. Our commitment to business news is not. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has invested heavily to produce compelling business, climate and environment coverage for this vibrant and diverse state. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution team of (from left) Savannah Sicurella, Amy Wenk, Zachary Hansen, J. Scott Trubey, Drew Kann, Kristi E. Swartz, Emma Hurt, Kelly Yamanouchi and (not pictured) Mirtha Donastorg are committed to bringing subscribers Georgia's important business, climate and environment news. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

A letter to our readers. This weekend brings the final print edition of our Sunday Business section, but it is nowhere near the last word you’ll be hearing from your Atlanta Journal-Constitution business team. Far from it.

We have three LinkedIn newsletters and look out for a business email newsletter in the new year.

You will continue to find our journalism at www.ajc.com, on the AJC app, in our ePaper and via our social media channels. And you can be sure we will continue doing the journalism that businesses and consumers in this thriving, fascinating metro region deserve. The end of the AJC’s print edition on Dec. 31 is poignant for all of us who grew up reading papers and who are proud to represent a masthead dating to 1868. Just as many of the businesses we cover shift to meet evolving market demands, so, too, are we. But unlike many longstanding corporations, in the past 150-plus years our core mandate has not changed.

Our jobs remain essentially the same as generations of Atlanta journalists before us: to fairly and accurately cover our hometown. In 2026, your business team looks forward to continuing to do just that. Just with less paper. Have story tips, praise or complaints? We’d love to hear from you. You can contact the business editors at businessnews@ajc.com or reach out to us individually. J. Scott Trubey, senior editor for business, climate and environment coverage, scott.trubey@ajc.com

Kelly Yamanouchi, business team lead, kelly.yamanouchi@ajc.com Mirtha Donastorg, Black-, minority- and women-owned businesses and technology reporter, mirtha.donastorg@ajc.com Zachary Hansen, economic development and commercial real estate reporter, zachary.hansen@ajc.com Emma Hurt, aviation and logistics reporter, emma.hurt@ajc.com Drew Kann, utilities, climate and environment reporter, drew.kann@ajc.com