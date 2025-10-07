Rivian factory critics in Georgia will not have to pay state’s legal fees

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe, Gov. Brian Kemp and House Speaker Jon Burns, along with a special guest, participate in the groundbreaking ceremony Sept. 16, 2025, in Walton and Morgan counties. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

State withdraws its request to recoup legal fees from citizen litigants after sprawling string of lawsuits.

The withdrawal ends a potentially precedent-setting request by state agencies seeking to have resident litigants repay the government’s legal costs after unsuccessful lawsuits, an effort that raised concern among First Amendment activists . It also appears to conclude more than three years of lawsuits between Rivian opponents and the state.

The Georgia Department of Economic Development on Friday withdrew from a Fulton County court its last pending request for legal fees from a group of residents opposed to the Rivian project. The withdrawal comes weeks after a separate request for litigation costs was denied by a judge, a ruling the state confirmed this week to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution it will not appeal.

The state has ended its effort to try to recoup hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees from a group of Georgia residents who unsuccessfully filed multiple lawsuits over Rivian’s planned electric vehicle factory.

John Christy, the attorney representing the Rivian opponents, has called the governments’ pursuit of fees intimidation. He said the withdrawal puts the topic the rest.

John Christy (left), an attorney for Morgan County property owners, speaks to Charlie Peeler, an attorney for the Georgia Department of Economic Development, at a court hearing regarding Rivian on Aug. 13, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

A spokesperson for the Department of Economic Development focused on the forthcoming construction of Rivian's plant in southern Morgan and Walton counties. Rivian held a groundbreaking ceremony last month to coronate vertical construction that is expected to begin next year.

“While the state reserves the right to seek legal recourse in any unjustified lawsuits of this kind,” the spokesperson said in a statement, “we’re focused on the countless benefits that are coming to the region and state as this generational project creates thousands of good-paying jobs and billions in investment.”