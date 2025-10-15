A Midtown Atlanta hotel is about to get a new look

This is a rendering of Marriott Atlanta, a planned refresh of the Crowne Plaza Atlanta Midtown hotel at 590 W Peachtree St. (Courtesy of Monomoy Property Ventures)

Multi-million-dollar renovation campaign will result in reflagging of 462-room hotel.

Multi-million-dollar renovation campaign will result in reflagging of 462-room hotel.

The 25-story hotel at 590 W. Peachtree St. was sold at an undisclosed price to Monomoy Property Ventures and Axonic Capital, according to a news release this week. It’s currently dual-branded as the Crowne Plaza Atlanta Midtown and Staybridge Suites Atlanta Midtown, which both fall under the IHG Hotels & Resorts brands.

The 25-story hotel at 590 W. Peachtree St. was sold at an undisclosed price to Monomoy Property Ventures and Axonic Capital, according to a news release this week. It’s currently dual-branded as the Crowne Plaza Atlanta Midtown and Staybridge Suites Atlanta Midtown, which both fall under the IHG Hotels & Resorts brands.

New ownership has big plans — and a new name — for a Midtown hotel that’s been a longtime fixture of the city skyline.

That is about to change as part of a multi-million-dollar renovation.

Reflagged as The Marriott Atlanta, the hotel will undergo a full refresh of its 462 rooms and suites alongside modernized public spaces and new food and beverage offerings. The new owners, a pair of New York-based real estate investment firms, said the renovation effort will breathe new life into the highly visible hotel.

“Post-renovation, this property will be a highly compelling offering in one of the Southeast’s strongest hospitality markets,” Eric Sitman, managing director at Axonic Capital, said in the news release. Built in 1972, the hotel is located in the shadow of Bank of America Plaza, the tallest tower in Atlanta. It’s also a prominent sight along the downtown connector near North Avenue. “Post-renovation, this property will be a highly compelling offering in one of the Southeast’s strongest hospitality markets,” Eric Sitman, managing director at Axonic Capital, said in the news release. Built in 1972, the hotel is located in the shadow of Bank of America Plaza, the tallest tower in Atlanta. It’s also a prominent sight along the downtown connector near North Avenue.